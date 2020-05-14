Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Crusader Kings 3 will launch on September 1st

Alice O'Connor

14th May 2020 / 5:00PM

Paradox Interactive today announced a release date for Crusader Kings III: September 1st. It’s been eight years since CK2 launched and Paradox have stretched the medieval dynasty-building strat-o-RPG to breaking point with expansions and updates, so here comes a clean slate with some solid changes. Our Nate recently got to play a preview version and came away dead impressed.

Nate said in today’s Crusader Kings 3 preview:

“As it stands, CK3 is one of the few RPGs I’ve played that genuinely compelled me to try thinking like my character would, rather than just pushing for optimal outcomes. And it swiftly achieved what CK2 only managed at its best, in making me feel more invested in my pretend family of medieval gits, than I did in the nation they were ruling. And on top of all that, CK3 simply does a much better job of explaining itself than most of Paradox’s historical titles do. I think it’ll succeed in bringing previously reticent newcomers into the subgenre, but not by sacrificing complexity or depth. It is, quite straightforwardly, a well-designed game.”

It’s good, then? The best time to buy a Paradox strategy game often seems to be a couple of years after launch, once the game has better found its shape through updates and expansions, but I certainly hope this time will be different.

Crusader Kings is coming to Steam and the Paradox Store on September 1st, priced at £42/€50/$50. It’ll be on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Alice O'Connor

