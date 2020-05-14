Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Epic Games Store started a sale with free Grand Theft Auto V, and immediately fell over

14th May 2020 / 4:54PM

As expected, the Epic Games Store is giving away Grand Theft Auto V for free this week. Unexpectedly, this attention-grabbing act was to kick off another Mega Sale with some big discounts and more coupons. And perhaps predictably, the offer of free GTA apparently raised enough interest for Epic’s Store and client to fall flat on their cyberfaces. The sale does sound well worth a look once the Store does stand up, with discounts including 50% off Control, 35% off The Outer Worlds, and 40% off Red Dead Redemption 2.

The Epic Games Mega Sale will run until June 11th. When it’s back up.

“We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store,” Epic say. “We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale.”

It’s going up and down a lot for me. And sometimes randomly changes language. BUT when the Store is properly up again, you’ll find discounts on a fair few games. As is Epic’s MO, they’re also offering a £10/$10 coupon if you spend at least £13.99/$14.99 on something. You can get extra coupons with more purchases too. That’s not bad, that. See the FAQ for more on coupons.

Half-price Control is a good shout. Remedy’s third-person shooter is some fun superpowered antics with SCP antics, even if bigger battles are real tedious and I would like it weirder. Ah, see Brendy’s Control review then consider that it’s half-price.

Also there’s the free GTA. Until next Thursday, you can grab it free for keepsies. Epic say that every week of the sale, they “will open up the Epic Vault to reveal a new free game offer that you simply can’t miss.” They already give games away every week anyway so this might be flashy words indicating nothing, or it might be a hint that giveaways being the sale might be fancier and more desirable. MYSTERIES.

Disclosure: I have some pals who work at Rockstar.

