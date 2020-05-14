Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

GameStop have a big old PC gaming sale on

Alan Martin

Contributor

14th May 2020 / 11:45AM

Good news American readers: if you’re currently putting the finishing touches to a new PC build, then a sale over at GameStop may help you save a few quid (sorry: bucks – British habits die hard) along the way. There are deals on monitors, mice, headsets and even gaming laptops if you want to chuck the whole thing out and start again.

There’s quite a lot in there, but some bits standing out more than others. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headset, for example, enjoys a 20% discount bringing it down to $80, while the Logitech G502 Wireless mouse also gets a $20 discount taking it to $130.

If you fancy pushing the boat out with a fancy mechanical gaming keyboard, Corsair’s K95 Platinum is $25 off at $175. And if you’re a PowerUp Rewards member, you’ll also find a bunch of savings on Razer Chroma gear, but as I’m not I’ll just have to use my imagination as to what that might be.

No fewer than 34 gaming monitors are also on sale right now, and I’d draw special attention to the 27in Asus ROG Swift PG279Q, which is down $30 to $620. This has a 2560×1440 resolution and a massive 165Hz refresh rate, but if that’s a bit too far out of your price range, then the 25in Asus TUF VG259Q is another great choice at $240, which gets you a 1920×1080 monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The latter of these is one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, as are others in the range, such as the Asus ROG XG248Q (down $10 to $340) and the MSI Optix MAG251RX (down $10 to $350).

I’d also point you towards the MSI Optix MAG272CQR, which Katharine had plenty of good things to say about in her MSI Optix MAG272CQR review. That one’s down $10 to $390.

Finally, GameStop is making a big deal about a $100 gift card you get if you buy any 10th Gen Intel MSI gaming laptop, but the small print makes it look considerably less appealing. Said gift card’s terms and conditions state that it can’t be used on hardware or digital items, so Steam credit or accessories are out. Boo.

The sale is on until the end of the week, so best get your skates on if any of those tickle your fancy.

Alan is RPS' new deals deputy, rustling up all the latest game and hardware bargains for your discounted deals pleasure.

