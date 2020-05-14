GTA 5 cheats: all console commands
All the cell phone numbers
Did you get Grand Theft Auto 5 for free on the Epic Game Store? If you’re just looking to mess around in the world of Los Santos, there are plenty of cheats that can be used in the singleplayer part of the game. You can do a whole host of different things, such as spawning cars from the ether, to enabling “super jump” to leap over buildings.
GTA 5 cheats guide
Our GTA 5 cheats guide has all of the cheats in both formats: A cell phone number you can ring, and command codes that you can enter quickly from the command view.
Before we start, it’s worth noting a few caveats you should be aware of. Firstly, there is no money cheat. You’ll therefore need to get very good at netting cash the conventional way. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, who needs cash when you can just summon an attack chopper and tear stuff up, spawn all the items you’ll ever need, or even alter time and space to your every whim. That’s something money cannot buy.
It’s also worth pointing out that none of these cheats will work on GTA Online, since that’s an online game and nobody wants cheaters lurking around the corner in an online game. Game changing things like changing the handling of cars or how gravity works, just aren’t obtained there. So don’t even try it, or you’ll just end up disappointed.
GTA 5 cheats list
For those who want to just get on with using GTA 5 cheats codes, here are the console commands, the cell phone numbers you need to enter and a brief description of what each of them does.
Now you could scroll through the entire page and search for it that way, maybe even Ctrl-F to search using your browser. But why do any of that when you can just type in what you want the cheat to do into the little search bar. You see it? Top right hand corner of the table? That search bar is the key to your cheating prosperity.
|Cheat description
|Console Command
|Cell Phone cheat code
|Requirements
|All weapons spawn in inventory with maximum ammunition
|TOOLUP
|1-999-866-587
|None
|Change weather (it's on a cycle)
|MAKEITRAIN
|1-999-625-348-7246
|None
|Drunk mode
|LIQUOR
|1-999-547-861
|None
|Enables fast run
|CATCHME
|1-999-228-8463
|None
|Enable fast swim
|GOTGILLS
|1-999-468-44557
|None
|Enables slow motion aiming one stage. Can be stacked three times.
|DEADEYE
|1-999-332-3393
|None
|Gives player parachute
|SKYDIVE
|1-999-759-3483
|None
|Invincibility (Lasts 5 minutes)
|PAINKILLER
|1-999-724-654-5537
|None
|Enables super jump (hold jump button down for height)
|HOPTOIT
|1-999-467-86-48
|None
|Launches you into the sky.
|SKYFALL
|1-999-759-3255
|None
|Lowers wanted level
|LAWYERUP
|1-999-529-93787
|None
|Make cars slippery while drifting.
|SNOWDAY
|1-999-766-9329
|None
|Explosive ammunition
|HIGHEX
|1-199-444-439
|None
|Flaming bullets
|INCENDIARY
|1-999-462-363-4279
|None
|Makes melee attacks explosive.
|HOTHANDS
|1-999-4684-2637
|None
|Maximum health and armour
|TURTLE
|1-999-887-853
|None
|Moon Gravity
|FLOATER
|1-999-356-2837
|None
|Raises wanted level
|FUGITIVE
|1-999-3844-8483
|None
|Recharge Special Ability
|POWERUP
|1-999-769-3787
|None
|Slow motion upped one stage. Can be stacked three times.
|SLOWMO
|1-999-7556-966
|None
|Spawn a BMX
|BANDIT
|1-999-226-348
|None
|Spawn a Buzzard attack helicopter
|BUZZOFF
|1-999-289-9633
|None
|Spawn a Comet Sports Car
|COMET
|1-999-266-38
|None
|Spawn a limo
|VINEWOOD
|1-999-846-39663
|None
|Spawn a PCJ-600 Motorcycle
|ROCKET
|1-999-762-538
|None
|Spawn a Rapid GT Coupe Roadster
|RAPIDGT
|1-999-727-4348
|None
|Spawn a Sanchez Dirt Bike
|OFFROAD
|1-999-633-7623
|None
|Spawn a duster plane
|FLYSPRAY
|1-999-359-77729
|None
|Spawn a stunt plane
|BARNSTORM
|1-999-2276-78676
|None
|Spawn a Trashmaster garbage truck
|TRASHED
|1-999-872-433
|None
|Spawn a golf cart
|HOLEIN1
|1-999-4653-46-1
|None
|Spawn Kraken submarine
|BUBBLES
|1-999-282-2537
|Requires unlocking first - Complete "Wildlife Photography Challenge" as Franklin.
|Spawn Duke O Death
|DEATHCAR
|1-999-3328-4227
|Requires unlocking first - Complete Duel random event at Route 68/Grand Senora Desert after the mission "Pulling Favors".
|Spawn Dodo sea plane
|EXTINCT
|1-999-398-4628
|Requires unlocking first - Complete random event at Ron Alternatives Wind Farm after the mission "Nervous Ron".
|Changes phone model and causes a random explosion
|N/A
|1-999-367-3767
|None
How to enter GTA 5 cheat codes
There are two ways to enter cheat codes. The first is to whip out your mobile phone/cell phone in the game, and punch in some specific numbers. Ringing for the cheats however is somewhat time consuming, not least of which because the numbers are relatively long.
But let’s say that you absolutely need a sports car, like right now, and don’t feel like hiding in a corner to call a phone number. The PC version has a console command that makes cheating a breeze. There are no cheats that are exclusive for one or the other, so you don’t need to worry about missing out by not using your phone. You can bring up the console by pressing the “¬” or “~” key which, depending on your keyboard layout, will be the button above TAB and next to the number 1. Type in the cheat and press enter to activate it. It’s as simple as that really.
Phew, that’s all the GTA 5 cheat codes. You should now have all the tools you’ll ever need to be an absolute menace to society. Who says cheaters never prosper?
For some though, cheats aren’t enough. They want to be able to do other things, like drop blue whales from the sky, or improve textures. I am of course talking about mods, and you can find out more about them in our GTA 5 mods guide.
