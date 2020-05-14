GTA 5 cheats: all console commands

Did you get Grand Theft Auto 5 for free on the Epic Game Store? If you’re just looking to mess around in the world of Los Santos, there are plenty of cheats that can be used in the singleplayer part of the game. You can do a whole host of different things, such as spawning cars from the ether, to enabling “super jump” to leap over buildings.

GTA 5 cheats guide

Our GTA 5 cheats guide has all of the cheats in both formats: A cell phone number you can ring, and command codes that you can enter quickly from the command view.

Before we start, it’s worth noting a few caveats you should be aware of. Firstly, there is no money cheat. You’ll therefore need to get very good at netting cash the conventional way. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, who needs cash when you can just summon an attack chopper and tear stuff up, spawn all the items you’ll ever need, or even alter time and space to your every whim. That’s something money cannot buy.

It’s also worth pointing out that none of these cheats will work on GTA Online, since that’s an online game and nobody wants cheaters lurking around the corner in an online game. Game changing things like changing the handling of cars or how gravity works, just aren’t obtained there. So don’t even try it, or you’ll just end up disappointed.

GTA 5 cheats list

For those who want to just get on with using GTA 5 cheats codes, here are the console commands, the cell phone numbers you need to enter and a brief description of what each of them does.

Now you could scroll through the entire page and search for it that way, maybe even Ctrl-F to search using your browser. But why do any of that when you can just type in what you want the cheat to do into the little search bar. You see it? Top right hand corner of the table? That search bar is the key to your cheating prosperity.

Cheat description Console Command Cell Phone cheat code Requirements All weapons spawn in inventory with maximum ammunition TOOLUP 1-999-866-587 None Change weather (it's on a cycle) MAKEITRAIN 1-999-625-348-7246 None Drunk mode LIQUOR 1-999-547-861 None Enables fast run CATCHME 1-999-228-8463 None Enable fast swim GOTGILLS 1-999-468-44557 None Enables slow motion aiming one stage. Can be stacked three times. DEADEYE 1-999-332-3393 None Gives player parachute SKYDIVE 1-999-759-3483 None Invincibility (Lasts 5 minutes) PAINKILLER 1-999-724-654-5537 None Enables super jump (hold jump button down for height) HOPTOIT 1-999-467-86-48 None Launches you into the sky. SKYFALL 1-999-759-3255 None Lowers wanted level LAWYERUP 1-999-529-93787 None Make cars slippery while drifting. SNOWDAY 1-999-766-9329 None Explosive ammunition HIGHEX 1-199-444-439 None Flaming bullets INCENDIARY 1-999-462-363-4279 None Makes melee attacks explosive. HOTHANDS 1-999-4684-2637 None Maximum health and armour TURTLE 1-999-887-853 None Moon Gravity FLOATER 1-999-356-2837 None Raises wanted level FUGITIVE 1-999-3844-8483 None Recharge Special Ability POWERUP 1-999-769-3787 None Slow motion upped one stage. Can be stacked three times. SLOWMO 1-999-7556-966 None Spawn a BMX BANDIT 1-999-226-348 None Spawn a Buzzard attack helicopter BUZZOFF 1-999-289-9633 None Spawn a Comet Sports Car COMET 1-999-266-38 None Spawn a limo VINEWOOD 1-999-846-39663 None Spawn a PCJ-600 Motorcycle ROCKET 1-999-762-538 None Spawn a Rapid GT Coupe Roadster RAPIDGT 1-999-727-4348 None Spawn a Sanchez Dirt Bike OFFROAD 1-999-633-7623 None Spawn a duster plane FLYSPRAY 1-999-359-77729 None Spawn a stunt plane BARNSTORM 1-999-2276-78676 None Spawn a Trashmaster garbage truck TRASHED 1-999-872-433 None Spawn a golf cart HOLEIN1 1-999-4653-46-1 None Spawn Kraken submarine BUBBLES 1-999-282-2537 Requires unlocking first - Complete "Wildlife Photography Challenge" as Franklin. Spawn Duke O Death DEATHCAR 1-999-3328-4227 Requires unlocking first - Complete Duel random event at Route 68/Grand Senora Desert after the mission "Pulling Favors". Spawn Dodo sea plane EXTINCT 1-999-398-4628 Requires unlocking first - Complete random event at Ron Alternatives Wind Farm after the mission "Nervous Ron". Changes phone model and causes a random explosion N/A 1-999-367-3767 None

How to enter GTA 5 cheat codes

There are two ways to enter cheat codes. The first is to whip out your mobile phone/cell phone in the game, and punch in some specific numbers. Ringing for the cheats however is somewhat time consuming, not least of which because the numbers are relatively long.

But let’s say that you absolutely need a sports car, like right now, and don’t feel like hiding in a corner to call a phone number. The PC version has a console command that makes cheating a breeze. There are no cheats that are exclusive for one or the other, so you don’t need to worry about missing out by not using your phone. You can bring up the console by pressing the “¬” or “~” key which, depending on your keyboard layout, will be the button above TAB and next to the number 1. Type in the cheat and press enter to activate it. It’s as simple as that really.

Phew, that’s all the GTA 5 cheat codes. You should now have all the tools you’ll ever need to be an absolute menace to society. Who says cheaters never prosper?

For some though, cheats aren’t enough. They want to be able to do other things, like drop blue whales from the sky, or improve textures. I am of course talking about mods, and you can find out more about them in our GTA 5 mods guide.