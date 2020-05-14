Save £40 on this Logitech mouse and keyboard bundle (featuring our readers’ favourite)

I’ll admit it’s hard for me to ever get excited about a mouse and keyboard. But if I were the kind of person to go bananas for peripherals then this Logitech bundle at Currys would have me impatiently staring out the window, waiting for the post to arrive. And I’d like to pass that gift on to you, especially when the mouse is RPS Reader favourite, the Logitech G502.

Indeed, Currys is selling something it calls the “Play Advanced Bundle” for £80 right now, which is a grammatically dubious way of putting a Logitech gaming keyboard and mouse together in one reasonably priced package.

It’s not just any gaming mouse, either: it actually includes the Logitech G502 Hero, which is a more sensitive version of the mouse that y’all voted as your bestest best mouse last year.

The accompanying G512 keyboard, on the other hand, we can’t vouch for at all, so we’re going on the specs alone at this point. It’s a mechanical type with Logitech’s XG Blue switches, so expect a lot of loud clacking, and it also comes with a couple of USB ports and customisable RGB lighting for your very own desktop disco.

To be honest, keyboard taste is pretty personal, and it’s tough to say whether you’ll find it a good fit or not – especially when that same peripheral is going to be used for crawling through the Louisiana Bayou in Hunt: Showdown and tapping away at comments all over the site. Traditionally, though, Blue switches are generally thought to be better for typing than gaming, but their smooth, linear key presses are often still perfectly fine for the latter.

The important thing is that both the keyboard and mouse can be bought separately at Currys for £60 apiece, but the £40 saving you make by buying both together shouldn’t be sneezed at – both figuratively and literally, given the current pandemic. If your mouse and keyboard are looking a little long in the tooth, then this is definitely a bundle worth considering.