The Sims 4 packs guide: what is in every DLC

There are 32 DLC packs for The Sims 4. This is a lot, and since they range from cheap packs to full on expansions this can snowball into an eye-watering amount of money being spent.

In this Sims 4 packs guide, we will go over all of the DLC packs available for the game, the types of DLC pack available, and the contents of every pack.

You could buy all of the DLC packs, but if you buy them at full price I have some horrifying stats for you:

Buying all 9 expansion packs: £314.91 / $359.91 / 359.91€ (Number includes Eco Living expansion pack)

Buying all 8 game packs: £143.92 / $159.92 / 159.92€

Buying all 15 stuff packs: £149.85 / $149.85 / 149.85€

Total cost for all The Sims 4 DLC: £608.68 / $669.68 / 669.68€ (Number includes Eco Living expansion pack)

Now I should stress, DLC packs for The Sims 4 are frequently discounted on the Origin Store, so it’s unlikely that you’ll be splurging the full cost and emptying your wallet. But it’s still a very expensive proposition.

Therefore, we will also be giving you our recommendations for which DLC packs to get and which ones you can skip entirely.

The Sims 4 expansion packs explained

Expansion packs are the big bits of DLC for The Sims 4 which include the major new features. Currently there are eight expansions with a ninth expansion on the way. You can find out more about this ninth expansion pack in our everything we know about The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle guide.

Each expansion pack has a retail price of £34.99 / $39.99 / 39.99€ but are frequently discounted in the Origin Store. To find out what is in each expansion pack, click the expansion pack name below to be redirected to the table with all of its features.

Expansion pack recommendations

If you’re interested in their features, all of the expansion packs are worth investing in. My personal recommendations for ones to check out first are Get To Work, Cats & Dogs, Seasons, Island Living, and Discover University, but no expansion pack is a “bad” choice.

The Sims 4 game packs explained

Game packs are DLC that are generally lighter in new features than expansion packs, but they’re still a little more substantial than stuff packs. Currently there are eight game packs available, each featuring a range of stuff for your Sims to do, from visiting vacation destinations to solving a mystery about your local neighbourhood.

Game packs have a retail price of £17.99 / $19.99 / 19.99€, but see frequent discounts in the Origin Store. To find out what is in each game pack, click the game pack name below to be redirected to the table with all of its features.

Game pack recommendations

Though a lot of the game packs include some great stuff, I would highly recommend that you consider checking out Jungle Adventure, Vampires, Parenthood, StrangerVille, and Outdoor Retreat as they all include great new features to the game.

The only game pack that I think isn’t worth looking at is the Dine Out pack as it just includes restaurants stuff. If you’re not interested in running the restaurant, then you can safely skip it.

The Sims 4 stuff packs explained

Stuff packs are the smallest of the DLC packs for The Sims 4. Generally you’ll only get new objects and clothing options in each one, but there are exceptions that include a new career, new skills, and more. Since there are a whopping 15 stuff packs, it can be confusing which ones are worth investing in.

Stuff packs normally cost £9.99 / $9.99 / 9.99€, but you’ll likely find them discounted in the Origin Store. If you want to know what’s in each stuff pack, click the stuff pack name below to be redirected to the table with all of its features.

Stuff pack recommendations

Since there are so many stuff packs available, it can be hard to work out which ones are the best buys. I recommend Cool Kitchen, Romantic Garden, Backyard, and Movie Hangout for the stuff they include, as well as Tiny Living for those who want a challenge.

I would also like to point out that My First Pet Stuff requires that you’ve purchased the Cats & Dogs expansion pack, so do not purchase My First Pet Stuff if you don’t own the Cats & Dogs expansion.

The Moschino pack is full of real-world fashion company Moschino’s branding, so if you don’t wish to support a third-party corporate company then you can safely skip this one. However, it does include the fashion photographer branch for the freelancer career.

The Sims 4 bundles

You’re probably looking at all of the DLC available and wondering how you’re ever going to afford all of it. The good news is that it’s not worth buying every DLC pack ever released, and there are ways to reduce the cost to buy them if you so wish.

A few similarly themed DLC packs have been collected together into bundles by EA that are available for £44.99 / $49.99 / 49.99€. This is the same price as an expansion pack and a stuff pack combined. The bundles available are as follows:

You can also create your own DLC bundle. I highly recommend combining the packs above to see if it is cheaper than purchasing the bundles directly. You also have a greater amount of freedom when combining bundles as you just need to select any expansion pack, any game pack, and any stuff pack. There are some important stipulations to point out with this: you can’t give bundles as gifts to friends, and if you own all of one pack type, you can’t build a bundle.

If you don’t own The Sims 4 yet, then you get the one-time opportunity to buy The Sims 4 in a bundle with three expansion packs. You’ll then be able to create DLC bundles after purchasing which can then include game packs and stuff packs.

The Sims 4 packs features

Without further ado, here are all of the Sims 4 DLC packs separated by type, along with all of their features. Note that we are summarising a lot of the descriptions here so that we aren’t spoiling too much.

Expansion packs

The Sims 4 Expansion Pack Expansion Pack features Notes Get To Work Doctor, Scientist, and Detective careers

Own shops

New neighbourhoods: Magnolia Promenade and Sixam

New skill: Baking

Hospital births

Illnesses

Aliens via Wormhole Generator

New objects

New lot assignment: Retail

New radio station & TV channels

New collectables Sixam & aliens unlocked with Wormhole Generator Get Together Create clubs

New neighbourhood: Windenburg

New skills: Dancing and DJ Mixing

New Aspiration: Leader of the Pack

New objects

New lot assignment: Café

New traits: Dance Machine and Insider

New radio station

Sims can pick a nude outfit

Emotional texts

Natural pool colours

Special Bar Nights & Happy Hours

New foods and drinks exclusive to bars

Barista and DJ NPCs

Dance party social event

New WooHoo locations: Closet and WooHoo bush City Living Critic, Politician, and Social Media careers

New neighbourhood: San Myshuno

New housing types: Apartments and Penthouses

New lot assignments: Arts Center and Karaoke Bar

New traits: Unflirty and Vegetarian

New aspiration: City Native

Many new lot traits

Festivals (five in total)

Bulletin boards (advertising festivals)

New objects

New radio stations & TV channels

New collectables

Sims can visit rabbit-hole venues

Street performing

Spices

Landlord and Vendor NPCs Cats & Dogs Pets: Cats and Dogs

New neighbourhood: Brindleton Bay

New lot assignment: Vet Clinic

New traits: Cat Lover and Dog Lover

New skills: Pet training and Veterinarian

New aspiration: Friend of the Animals

Many new lot traits

New objects

New radio station

New collectables

Stray pets

Gourmet pet food

Pet treats

Simstagram accounts for pets

Mystery boxes found by pets

New WooHoo location: Brindleton Bay's lighthouse Seasons New features: weather, seasons, holidays, and calendar

New careers: Gardener and Scout

New skills: Flower arranging and skating

New objects

New radio station and TV channels

New collectables

Outerwear clothing

Mud/Snowball/Water balloon fights

Holiday crafts

Grand meals

Gift giving

Singing holiday songs

Making snow angels

Taking showers in the rain

Playing in the rain

Lightning bending

Father Winter and Flower Bunny NPCs

New WooHoo location: Leaf pile Skating is a secret skill.

Scout is an after school activity. Get Famous New features: fame and reputation

New careers: Acting and Drama Club

New Neighbourhood: Del Sol Valley

New skills: Acting and Media Production

New trait: Self-absorbed

New Aspirations: World Famous and Master Actor

Three new lot traits

Seven new NPC types

Seven new pre-made Townies

New objects

Scars and gold teeth in Create a Sim

Blind dates

Giving residence keys to good friends

New WooHoo locations: Sleeping pod and money vault

Drama Club is an after school activity. Island Living New features: Mermaids and island life

New career: Conservationist

New part time jobs: Diver, Fisherman, and Lifeguard

New neighbourhoods: Ohan'ali Town, Lani St. Taz, and Mua Pel'am

New traits: Child of the Islands and Child of the Ocean

New aspiration: Beach life

New lot assignment: Beach

Three new lot traits

New radio station

New objects

New collectables

Ocean swimming

Residential beach lots

Pier ladders

Building sand castles

Dolphins

Sharks

Turtles

Seagulls

Snorkeling

Floating

Suntanning/Sun burning

Volcanic activity, such as eruptions

Odd jobs

Festivals

Elemental spirits

Kava parties Discover University New feature: Degree

New careers: Education, Engineer, Law, E-Sports Competitor, and Soccer Team Player

New skills: Research & Debate and Robotics

New aspiration: Academic

New neighbourhood: Britechester

New lot assignments: Foxbury Commons, UBrite Commons, and University Housing

Two new lot traits

New objects

New life state: Servo

Facial piercings

Minimalistic tattoos

Repo-men

Roommates

Scholarships

Secret society

Shower WooHoo

Skill classes

Student loans

Student organisations

E-Sports Competitor and Soccer Team Player are after school activities.

Game packs

The Sims 4 Game Pack Game Pack features Notes Outdoor Retreat New vacation destination:

Camping

New skill: Herbalism

New townie: Hermit

New objects

Spa Day New feature: Wellness

New skill: Wellness

Massages

Saunas

New objects Dine Out Dining in restaurants

Managing restaurants

New objects Vampires New life state: Vampires

Vampire perks and powers

New neighbourhood: Forgotten Hollow

New skills: Pipe Organ and Vampire Lore

New aspirations: Master Vampire and Good Vampire

New objects Parenthood Enhancements to toddlers and kids

Ten new child traits

Life lessons for kids

Set curfews for kids

School projects

New skill: Parenting

New objects Jungle Adventure New vacation destination: Selvadorada

New skills: Archaeology and Selvadoradian Culture

Secret Shop

New life state: Skeletons

Treasures in the temple

New objects

New collectables StrangerVille New neighbourhood: StrangerVille

A story that affects the look of the town

New career: Military

New objects Military career has two branches: Covert Ops and Officer Realm of Magic New neighbourhood: Magic Realm

Spellcaster perks

Magic spells

Alchemy

Familiars

Stuff packs

The Sims 4 Stuff Pack Stuff Pack features Notes Perfect Patio Hot Tubs

New furniture/objects

New fashion items (laid back)

A Pre-made patio Cool Kitchen Ice Cream Maker

New furniture/objects

New fashion items (trendy)

Two pre-made kitchens Spooky Pumpkin carving station

Spooky candy bowl

Spooky party

New furniture/objects

New fashion items (spooky)

Two Pre-made indoor rooms Movie Hangout Projector screen

Popcorn popper

New fashion items (boho-chic)

New Decorative lighting

New furniture/objects

Ten in-game movies for your Sims Romantic Garden Wishing Well

Water Fountain

New floras and plants

New furniture/objects

New fashion items (modern/romantic) Kids Room New furniture/objects

Trading card battle game & collectables

Puppet Theatre

New fashion items (kids) Backyard Water Slides

Bird feeder

Wind chimes

New fashion items (casual)

New furniture/objects Vintage Glamour Butlers

Vanity table

New fashion items (posh) Bowling Night Bowling

New fashion items (retro) Fitness Climbing wall

Workout videos

Earbuds

New furniture/objects

New fashion items (fitness)

Three pre-made gym rooms Toddler New fashion items (toddlers)

New objects

Hosting play dates Laundry Day Laundry

New furniture/objects

New fashion items (country) My First Pet Stuff New pet: Hamsters

New fashion items (pets)

Pet print decorations Requires The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion pack Moschino New career (fashion photographer)

New furniture/objects

New fashion items (Moschino)

Expanded photography UI

Custom magazine covers This Stuff pack is branded with Moschino items Tiny Living Tiny Home Residential lot assignment

New furniture/objects

New fashion items (low key)

Thanks so much for reading this Sims 4 packs guide. We hope it has been helpful in assisting you with working out which packs you can safely skip and which ones to buy. If you’re still looking for more Sims 4 guides, check out The Sims 4 cheats guide.