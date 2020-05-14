Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

The Sims 4 packs guide: what is in every DLC

Every expansion explained

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

14th May 2020 / 12:32PM

There are 32 DLC packs for The Sims 4. This is a lot, and since they range from cheap packs to full on expansions this can snowball into an eye-watering amount of money being spent.

In this Sims 4 packs guide, we will go over all of the DLC packs available for the game, the types of DLC pack available, and the contents of every pack.

You could buy all of the DLC packs, but if you buy them at full price I have some horrifying stats for you:

  • Buying all 9 expansion packs: £314.91 / $359.91 / 359.91€ (Number includes Eco Living expansion pack)
  • Buying all 8 game packs: £143.92 / $159.92 / 159.92€
  • Buying all 15 stuff packs: £149.85 / $149.85 / 149.85€
  • Total cost for all The Sims 4 DLC: £608.68 $669.68 669.68€ (Number includes Eco Living expansion pack)

Now I should stress, DLC packs for The Sims 4 are frequently discounted on the Origin Store, so it’s unlikely that you’ll be splurging the full cost and emptying your wallet. But it’s still a very expensive proposition.

Therefore, we will also be giving you our recommendations for which DLC packs to get and which ones you can skip entirely.

The Sims 4 expansion packs explained

Expansion packs are the big bits of DLC for The Sims 4 which include the major new features. Currently there are eight expansions with a ninth expansion on the way. You can find out more about this ninth expansion pack in our everything we know about The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle guide.

Each expansion pack has a retail price of £34.99 / $39.99 / 39.99€ but are frequently discounted in the Origin Store. To find out what is in each expansion pack, click the expansion pack name below to be redirected to the table with all of its features.

Expansion pack recommendations

If you’re interested in their features, all of the expansion packs are worth investing in. My personal recommendations for ones to check out first are Get To WorkCats & Dogs, Seasons, Island Living, and Discover University, but no expansion pack is a “bad” choice.

The Sims 4 game packs explained

Game packs are DLC that are generally lighter in new features than expansion packs, but they’re still a little more substantial than stuff packs. Currently there are eight game packs available, each featuring a range of stuff for your Sims to do, from visiting vacation destinations to solving a mystery about your local neighbourhood.

Game packs have a retail price of £17.99 / $19.99 / 19.99€, but see frequent discounts in the Origin Store. To find out what is in each game pack, click the game pack name below to be redirected to the table with all of its features.

Game pack recommendations

Though a lot of the game packs include some great stuff, I would highly recommend that you consider checking out Jungle Adventure, Vampires, Parenthood, StrangerVille, and Outdoor Retreat as they all include great new features to the game.

The only game pack that I think isn’t worth looking at is the Dine Out pack as it just includes restaurants stuff. If you’re not interested in running the restaurant, then you can safely skip it.

The Sims 4 stuff packs explained

Stuff packs are the smallest of the DLC packs for The Sims 4. Generally you’ll only get new objects and clothing options in each one, but there are exceptions that include a new career, new skills, and more. Since there are a whopping 15 stuff packs, it can be confusing which ones are worth investing in.

Stuff packs normally cost £9.99 / $9.99 / 9.99€, but you’ll likely find them discounted in the Origin Store. If you want to know what’s in each stuff pack, click the stuff pack name below to be redirected to the table with all of its features.

Stuff pack recommendations

Since there are so many stuff packs available, it can be hard to work out which ones are the best buys. I recommend Cool Kitchen, Romantic Garden, Backyard, and Movie Hangout for the stuff they include, as well as Tiny Living for those who want a challenge.

I would also like to point out that My First Pet Stuff requires that you’ve purchased the Cats & Dogs expansion pack, so do not purchase My First Pet Stuff if you don’t own the Cats & Dogs expansion.

The Moschino pack is full of real-world fashion company Moschino’s branding, so if you don’t wish to support a third-party corporate company then you can safely skip this one. However, it does include the fashion photographer branch for the freelancer career.

The Sims 4 packs guide

The Sims 4 bundles

You’re probably looking at all of the DLC available and wondering how you’re ever going to afford all of it. The good news is that it’s not worth buying every DLC pack ever released, and there are ways to reduce the cost to buy them if you so wish.

A few similarly themed DLC packs have been collected together into bundles by EA that are available for £44.99 / $49.99 / 49.99€. This is the same price as an expansion pack and a stuff pack combined. The bundles available are as follows:

You can also create your own DLC bundle. I highly recommend combining the packs above to see if it is cheaper than purchasing the bundles directly. You also have a greater amount of freedom when combining bundles as you just need to select any expansion pack, any game pack, and any stuff pack. There are some important stipulations to point out with this: you can’t give bundles as gifts to friends, and if you own all of one pack type, you can’t build a bundle.

If you don’t own The Sims 4 yet, then you get the one-time opportunity to buy The Sims 4 in a bundle with three expansion packs. You’ll then be able to create DLC bundles after purchasing which can then include game packs and stuff packs.

The Sims 4 packs features

Without further ado, here are all of the Sims 4 DLC packs separated by type, along with all of their features. Note that we are summarising a lot of the descriptions here so that we aren’t spoiling too much.

Expansion packs

The Sims 4 Expansion Pack
Expansion Pack features
Notes
Get To Work
Doctor, Scientist, and Detective careers
Own shops
New neighbourhoods: Magnolia Promenade and Sixam
New skill: Baking
Hospital births
Illnesses
Aliens via Wormhole Generator
New objects
New lot assignment: Retail
New radio station & TV channels
New collectables
Sixam & aliens unlocked with Wormhole Generator
Get Together
Create clubs
New neighbourhood: Windenburg
New skills: Dancing and DJ Mixing
New Aspiration: Leader of the Pack
New objects
New lot assignment: Café
New traits: Dance Machine and Insider
New radio station
Sims can pick a nude outfit
Emotional texts
Natural pool colours
Special Bar Nights & Happy Hours
New foods and drinks exclusive to bars
Barista and DJ NPCs
Dance party social event
New WooHoo locations: Closet and WooHoo bush
City Living
Critic, Politician, and Social Media careers
New neighbourhood: San Myshuno
New housing types: Apartments and Penthouses
New lot assignments: Arts Center and Karaoke Bar
New traits: Unflirty and Vegetarian
New aspiration: City Native
Many new lot traits
Festivals (five in total)
Bulletin boards (advertising festivals)
New objects
New radio stations & TV channels
New collectables
Sims can visit rabbit-hole venues
Street performing
Spices
Landlord and Vendor NPCs
Cats & Dogs
Pets: Cats and Dogs
New neighbourhood: Brindleton Bay
New lot assignment: Vet Clinic
New traits: Cat Lover and Dog Lover
New skills: Pet training and Veterinarian
New aspiration: Friend of the Animals
Many new lot traits
New objects
New radio station
New collectables
Stray pets
Gourmet pet food
Pet treats
Simstagram accounts for pets
Mystery boxes found by pets
New WooHoo location: Brindleton Bay's lighthouse
Seasons
New features: weather, seasons, holidays, and calendar
New careers: Gardener and Scout
New skills: Flower arranging and skating
New objects
New radio station and TV channels
New collectables
Outerwear clothing
Mud/Snowball/Water balloon fights
Holiday crafts
Grand meals
Gift giving
Singing holiday songs
Making snow angels
Taking showers in the rain
Playing in the rain
Lightning bending
Father Winter and Flower Bunny NPCs
New WooHoo location: Leaf pile
Skating is a secret skill.
Scout is an after school activity.
Get Famous
New features: fame and reputation
New careers: Acting and Drama Club
New Neighbourhood: Del Sol Valley
New skills: Acting and Media Production
New trait: Self-absorbed
New Aspirations: World Famous and Master Actor
Three new lot traits
Seven new NPC types
Seven new pre-made Townies
New objects
Scars and gold teeth in Create a Sim
Blind dates
Giving residence keys to good friends
New WooHoo locations: Sleeping pod and money vault
Drama Club is an after school activity.
Island Living
New features: Mermaids and island life
New career: Conservationist
New part time jobs: Diver, Fisherman, and Lifeguard
New neighbourhoods: Ohan'ali Town, Lani St. Taz, and Mua Pel'am
New traits: Child of the Islands and Child of the Ocean
New aspiration: Beach life
New lot assignment: Beach
Three new lot traits
New radio station
New objects
New collectables
Ocean swimming
Residential beach lots
Pier ladders
Building sand castles
Dolphins
Sharks
Turtles
Seagulls
Snorkeling
Floating
Suntanning/Sun burning
Volcanic activity, such as eruptions
Odd jobs
Festivals
Elemental spirits
Kava parties
Discover University
New feature: Degree
New careers: Education, Engineer, Law, E-Sports Competitor, and Soccer Team Player
New skills: Research & Debate and Robotics
New aspiration: Academic
New neighbourhood: Britechester
New lot assignments: Foxbury Commons, UBrite Commons, and University Housing
Two new lot traits
New objects
New life state: Servo
Facial piercings
Minimalistic tattoos
Repo-men
Roommates
Scholarships
Secret society
Shower WooHoo
Skill classes
Student loans
Student organisations
E-Sports Competitor and Soccer Team Player are after school activities.

Game packs

The Sims 4 Game Pack
Game Pack features
Notes
Outdoor Retreat
New vacation destination:
Camping
New skill: Herbalism
New townie: Hermit
New objects
Spa Day
New feature: Wellness
New skill: Wellness
Massages
Saunas
New objects
Dine Out
Dining in restaurants
Managing restaurants
New objects
Vampires
New life state: Vampires
Vampire perks and powers
New neighbourhood: Forgotten Hollow
New skills: Pipe Organ and Vampire Lore
New aspirations: Master Vampire and Good Vampire
New objects
Parenthood
Enhancements to toddlers and kids
Ten new child traits
Life lessons for kids
Set curfews for kids
School projects
New skill: Parenting
New objects
Jungle Adventure
New vacation destination: Selvadorada
New skills: Archaeology and Selvadoradian Culture
Secret Shop
New life state: Skeletons
Treasures in the temple
New objects
New collectables
StrangerVille
New neighbourhood: StrangerVille
A story that affects the look of the town
New career: Military
New objects
 Military career has two branches: Covert Ops and Officer
Realm of Magic
New neighbourhood: Magic Realm
Spellcaster perks
Magic spells
Alchemy
Familiars

Stuff packs

The Sims 4 Stuff Pack
Stuff Pack features
Notes
Perfect Patio
Hot Tubs
New furniture/objects
New fashion items (laid back)
A Pre-made patio
Cool Kitchen
Ice Cream Maker
New furniture/objects
New fashion items (trendy)
Two pre-made kitchens
Spooky
Pumpkin carving station
Spooky candy bowl
Spooky party
New furniture/objects
New fashion items (spooky)
Two Pre-made indoor rooms
Movie Hangout
Projector screen
Popcorn popper
New fashion items (boho-chic)
New Decorative lighting
New furniture/objects
Ten in-game movies for your Sims
Romantic Garden
Wishing Well
Water Fountain
New floras and plants
New furniture/objects
New fashion items (modern/romantic)
Kids Room
New furniture/objects
Trading card battle game & collectables
Puppet Theatre
New fashion items (kids)
Backyard
Water Slides
Bird feeder
Wind chimes
New fashion items (casual)
New furniture/objects
Vintage Glamour
Butlers
Vanity table
New fashion items (posh)
Bowling Night
Bowling
New fashion items (retro)
Fitness
Climbing wall
Workout videos
Earbuds
New furniture/objects
New fashion items (fitness)
Three pre-made gym rooms
Toddler
New fashion items (toddlers)
New objects
Hosting play dates
Laundry Day
Laundry
New furniture/objects
New fashion items (country)
My First Pet Stuff
New pet: Hamsters
New fashion items (pets)
Pet print decorations
Requires The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion pack
Moschino
New career (fashion photographer)
New furniture/objects
New fashion items (Moschino)
Expanded photography UI
Custom magazine covers
This Stuff pack is branded with Moschino items
Tiny Living
Tiny Home Residential lot assignment
New furniture/objects
New fashion items (low key)

Thanks so much for reading this Sims 4 packs guide. We hope it has been helpful in assisting you with working out which packs you can safely skip and which ones to buy. If you’re still looking for more Sims 4 guides, check out The Sims 4 cheats guide.

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

