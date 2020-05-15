Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

BioWare are prototyping Anthem NEXT but say it'll be "a longer process"

Lauren Morton

Contributor

15th May 2020 / 8:34PM

Things have been quiet in Anthem land ever since BioWare confirmed that they were reinventing the ill-received sci-fi game. BioWare want to break their silence on Anthem NEXT and start sharing more, but don’t want you to hold your breath. “Spoiler – this is going to be a longer process,” says studio director Christian Dailey.

As for what they’ve been up to, Dailey says he’s been “silently stalking you over the past year on Reddit, EA Forums, Twitter, etc. taking in all the feedback you have been graciously providing,” which does not read as sarcasm even though I very much suspect he saw a lot of less than graciously-worded feedback. Which isn’t to say it didn’t earn the criticism. Even resident BioWare-liker Alice Bee said at launch in her Anthem review that “the biggest fight I’ve had with Anthem so far is against Anthem.”

To plan Anthem’s future, Dailey says that a small team of around 30 members are “going back and experimenting/prototyping to improve on the areas where we believe we fell short and to leverage everything that you love currently about Anthem.” It’s quite a small team, much smaller than overhauling Anthem will eventually require I imagine, but Dailey says that the smaller crew can go back to the drawing board with “the agility a larger one can’t afford.”

BioWare are apparently hoping to start up more regular communication on their Anthem progress, including work-in-progress elements. They caution that “the reality is you will see things that look awesome but end up on the cutting room floor or things that you might think suck that you feel we are spending too much time on.” Dailey believes that the transparency is important even though seeing how the sausage is made isn’t always pleasant.

You can read the rest of Dailey’s post on BioWare’s site.

