How to join a secret society in The Sims 4 university

One of the more interesting things about The Sims 4 Discover University is that you can find and join a secret society. These hooded figures are quite elusive, but once your Sim has joined them and increased their secret society rank level, your Sim will be able to use some interesting skills.

In this Sims 4 secret society guide, we will tell you how to join the secret society, and what you get when you join it. If you’re not looking to join the secret society but want a good degree from university, we have The Sims 4 university guide that you can look at instead.

How to join a secret society in The Sims 4 Discover University

To join a secret society, you’ll first need to make an offering at your university’s main statue. This is the one in the field where people meet for various events. Here are some options for suitable offerings:

Desserts : Needs to be of excellent quality.

: Needs to be of excellent quality. Rare crystals/metals : The most reliable option, though you need to find them first.

: The most reliable option, though you need to find them first. Pristine gardening harvestables

Once you’ve placed your offering at the statue, you may get a visit in the night from a Sim in a hooded robe. They’ll offer you a place in their secret society.

Secret society rank bonuses

After joining the secret society, or “Order of Enchantment” as they are otherwise known, you’ll see an entry on your Sim’s organisations panel with a schedule and a list of tasks your Sim needs to complete to rank up.

These tasks include making offerings, tending to the sprite’s garden, and participating in secret society events.

By completing tasks, attending events, and being friendly with other members of the secret society, you’ll eventually increase your secret society rank level. These are the abilities you get at every rank for the secret society:

Rank 1: Rank 1 Order robes, Order masks

Rank 2: Rank 2 Order robes. Gain the ability to perform sprite attacks on others.

Rank 3: Rank 3 Order robes. Gain the ability to summon powerful sprites on yourself.

Thanks so much for reading this Sims 4 secret society guide. We have other Sims 4 guides available, including our The Sims 4 packs guide that details every single DLC pack. There’s also our The Sims 4 skills guide that lists all of the skills in the game, as well as our The Sims 4 cheats guide if you need it.