Samsung's T5 external SSD is cheaper than ever at Best Buy right now

Alan Martin

Contributor

15th May 2020 / 1:12PM

If you’re after an external SSD, the Samsung T5 series has always been a good bet, even if it has been superseded by the T7 Touch. Given that model costs a figurative arm and leg, however, you’re better off sticking with the T5 – especially if you’re in the United States and have access to Best Buy’s current offers.

You’ve got your choice of 500GB or 1TB flavours as both get a reduction. The 500GB model gets a $30 saving in its ‘Alluring Blue’ colour scheme, bringing it to $80, which is $10 cheaper than what you’ll find on Amazon. There isn’t any stock available in other colours, sadly, and even if there were you’d be paying a little extra anyway.

For my money, though, the most appealing buy is the 1TB version at $150 – a $50 saving on its old price, and $30 cheaper than Amazon, too. Yes you’ll have to buy it in Rose Gold for that price which may be a bit disappointing, but this is an SSD not a bit of jewellery: you’ll live. Or if you think you might not, then you can always pay an extra $30 to get it in black, Moneybags.

The 2TB version theoretically gets the biggest discount – $80 off, taking it to $320 – but it’s out of stock at the time of writing. Probably a bit pricey even if it was in stock, to be honest.

They’re good SSDs, whichever one you opt for, and it’s still our top pick for those after a top notch external SSD in our best SSD for gaming rankings. Katharine’s only real complaint in her review back in 2018 was the price, with Samsung optimistically selling the 250GB version for $124. At this new reduced price point though, the Samsung T5 is a sensible buy to increase your portable storage options without breaking the bank.

