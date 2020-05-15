The Nvidia GTX 1650 Super is just £155 at Amazon

Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Alan Martin

15th May 2020 / 11:48AM

If you’re looking to beef up your PC’s 1080p gaming grunt and aren’t too fussy about timescales, then this is a bit of a bargain. Amazon is selling the Asus GTX 1650 Super TUF Gaming card for £155, which is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

There’s a drawback here: it’s currently out of stock, with no word as to when it’ll be back. But the listing says it’ll be shipped when stock returns, and you won’t be charged until then. So probably worth doing, unless it comes back in stock in the year 2030 or something in which case it’d be something of an unwelcome delivery. Even then, the returns policy will probably do you right.

Generally speaking, the GTX 1650 doesn’t make our list of best graphics cards, but that’s more based on Nvidia’s optimistic pricing than anything else. Indeed, we’d typically recommend the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT instead, which is a bit of a powerhouse at this kind of price point.

The best price we’ve found for AMD’s RX 5500 XT the moment is an MSI model for £178, but you may still prefer this given AMD has expanded their free games offer, meaning you’ll get free copies of Resident Evil 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC thrown in. Again, you’ll have to wait for stock though.

Still, £155 is £155, and may be preferable depending on whether you fancy those free games or not. Up to you.

Alan Martin

