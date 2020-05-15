Here's where you can actually buy AMD's Ryzen 3 3300X right now

The AMD Ryzen 3 3300X is a gaming CPU that blew us away when Katharine tested it the other week. Despite only having four cores to its name, it’s a surprisingly powerful processor and its price is a very reasonable RRP of £115 / $120. That’s the good news. The bad news is that everybody noticed, and now it’s in short supply as people clearly love a bargain. So we’ve done some digging and found the best prices for the Ryzen 3 3300X right now, as well as where you can actually get your hands on one.

If you’re a price-conscious consumer, you might want to wait for things to settle back down, as stock shortages has caused quite a lot of price inflation since it came out. But if you’re prepared to pay a little more to fill the processor-shaped hole in your build, then here’s a roundup of where you can actually find it right now.

The cheapest place with stock right now is CCL Online, where the CPU is selling or £125. It’s actually the same price at Overclockers UK, too, but throw in postage costs and CCL is the place to buy – unless you happen to be purchasing other stuff at the same time, I suppose.

You can also buy it at Amazon – but it’ll cost you £133 because it’s actually going via a third-party seller due to Amazon’s current stock having run completely dry). Clicking through reveals said seller to be CCL Online again, so you may as well cut out the middle Bezos and buy directly from them if you must have it right now.

However, you can pre-order from Amazon stock for £115, and it’ll be dispatched when available. You won’t be charged until it’s dispatched, but the down side of that is that they have no idea when that will be.

Scan is also letting you pre-order the the Ryzen 3300X at cost price of £115, and actually have a date when stock is due: 21st May. The downside is that once again you’ll be paying extra for postage, so up to you as to whether the knowledge of a delivery date is worth the extra cost.

Otherwise, that’s pretty much your lot in the UK right now. Other sites either don’t have it listed, or low stock levels prevents you from putting in an order, such as over on Ebuyer, where it’s listed as £115, but won’t let you add it to your basket.

As for our US friends, we’ve yet to find even one site where you can actually buy it yet, and even AMD’s own website still has a ‘Notify Me’ button on availability. Needless to say, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation and let you know when we spot it in stock anywhere.

Either way, wherever you buy it, the Ryzen 3300X is a seriously good processor, giving the more expensive Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i5-9600K a run for their money. As Katharine wrote in her Ryzen 3 3300X review: “That’s an incredible feat for a $120 CPU, and it’s arguably one of the most impressive CPUs I’ve ever tested.”