Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2's remastered skaters are showing their age

Time was, you could slap a JPEG on a handful of polygons and call that a Tony. But time affects us as much as graphics tech, and all those chipper young skaters in their 20-somethings back in 1999 are now well into in their forties and fifties. So when the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 scanned the cast’s faces to grab their likenesses, it’s not their fresh young faces coming out the other side. Instead, this year’s remastering is offering pixel-perfect renditions of a bunch of skater dads.

Have a gander at this newly-surfaced gameplay footage from the Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster announced earlier this week, and see what I mean (via Kotaku). They might look their age, but they’re sure as hell not acting it.



Granted, it’s not like any of these folks ever stopped skating, and when he’s not being mistaken for himself, the now 52-year-old Hawk is still pulling off 900s on the reg. Plus, to their credit, they’re largely wearing their age well – as I suppose is to be expected when you’re top-class professional athletes.

I’m not so sure about Steve Caballero’s outfit, mind. Your man seems keen on capturing the precise energy of a Dennis the Menace mid-life crisis.

As the youths down Bristo Square keep reminding me, though, skate culture is still alive and well with the kids. If you’re a cool teen who wants to skate with someone closer to your own age, though, Vicarious Visions have at least brought back the create-a-skater character editor from the originals, along with most of its unironically-brilliant ska-packed soundtrack.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 launches on the Epic Games Store this September 4th for £40/$40.