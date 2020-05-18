Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
14

Apparently Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be bigger than Odyssey, actually

Lauren Morton

Contributor

18th May 2020 / 8:44PM

Forget review scores. The only true way to judge a game’s quality is the converted square kilometers of its virtual world. Or so you’d think, with how big a talking point it is during the marketing campaign for every big open-world adventure. For a minute there, it sounded like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would actually be smaller that its enormous predecessor Odyssey. Not so, says a Valhalla producer. Surprising no one, it will in fact be larger.

Previously on How Big Is It Actually, Ubisoft’s head of communications for the Middle East tweeted (and has since deleted) that Valhalla “won’t be the longest or biggest game in the series.”

In an interview with YouTuber Julien Chièze, Ubisoft producer Julien Laferrière says the opposite. The interview is in French, as you might have cottoned on, but someone on Reddit’s done a quick translation. My French is a bit rusty, but I remember enough to confirm the meaning of “un peu plus gros que.” Here’s the rest of Laferrière’s answer:

“I would actually say in terms of range it is probably a bit larger than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. I do not have the exact figures at this stage, but we have not only created the whole country, which is in this case England, but also a good part of Norway too. There are other secret worlds, which I can not speak about today, which contributed to the size of the game. It’s not a small game. It is a game which is clearly ambitious, which will offer many, many hours of gameplay for the players.”

Of course this conversation is more about playable area than length of the story, but the two usually go hand in hand even if it’s not a totally linear relationship. Personally, I’ve played enough 60+ hour open world games in my day. Even in 2020, the year of Covid-19 delays, I’m going to find it difficult to finish every game I want to play before the next one on my list comes out. We all know that Ubisoft’s stab ’em up series is full of busywork that contributes to those “many, many hours of gameplay” either way. I wouldn’t mind if they managed to trim the actual campaign down to a tight 40 hours.

Truly, the boldest move in 2020 would have been to announce a smaller, more compact game than the Assassin’s games of past years. Well, maybe in 2022 then, hmm?

We’ll probably be hearing more about Valhalla and other Ubi games during their digital showcase Ubisoft Forward on July 12th. Until then, Creed expert Alice Bee has dissected the best bits from AC Valhalla’s sort of gameplay trailer.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (14)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date, gameplay, and trailers

Everything we know about Valhalla

Ubisoft will host their digital showcase Ubisoft Forward on July 12th

1

Xbox say they "set some wrong expectations" for yesterday's gameplay reveals

47

All the PC news from Microsoft's Xbox Series X showcase

8

Latest articles

Solasta: Crown Of The Magister shows off beards, battles, and more in a new trailer

6

Mortal Kombat 11's killers get friendly in a new trailer

Rainbow Six Siege's next two operators are inbound with Year 5 Season 2

AOC have five new 240Hz gaming monitors on the way

13