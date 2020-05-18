Best gaming monitor 2020: the top budget, 4K and 144Hz monitors

Looking for a new gaming monitor can sometimes seem like an impossible task when there are so many to choose from, but having tested as many gaming monitors as I possibly can over the past few years, I’m here to help you cut through the noise and find the best gaming monitor for you and your budget. After all, it’s no good spending loads of money upgrading your PC with a fancy graphics card and CPU if you don’t have a great-looking gaming screen to show off your favourite games.

Below, you’ll find my number one recommendation for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming monitor today, but I’ve also covered all the other bases in case you’re looking for something a bit fancier, including the best 240Hz gaming monitors, the best ultrawide gaming monitors, the best 1440p gaming monitors and the best 4K gaming monitors. Whatever screen size or resolution you’re looking for, I’ve got a gaming monitor for you.

Best gaming monitor 2020

If you’re looking to upgrade from an old 1366×768 monitor, or even if you just want to replace your ageing 1920×1080 screen with something a bit more modern and better looking, then there’s really no better gaming monitor out there than the AOC 24G2U.

You should buy… AOC 24G2U The best gaming monitor for 1080p gaming Hands down the best gaming monitor you can buy right now for 1080p gaming, the AOC 24G2U is excellent value for money. It has 144Hz refresh rate for super smooth gaming, and its flat IPS panel looks absolutely stunning. Stock levels are pretty low right now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it’s definitely worth the wait.

It’s got everything you could possibly want from a gaming monitor in 2020, including superb image quality, a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support that also plays very nicely with Nvidia graphics cards, and it’s flat, not curved. Plus, it costs less than £200 / $200, making it ideal for anyone on a budget.

If you’re looking for something a bit fancier…

If you’ve already got a 1920×1080 gaming monitor and are looking for something a bit more upmarket, though, then you’ve got plenty of choice. Below, you’ll find all my best gaming monitor recommendations at a glance, and you can either click the links to go straight to the monitor in question, or just carry on scrolling for the entire list.

If you’re not sure what kind of gaming monitor you want, then a good place to start is to think about the kind of graphics card you have. If your GPU’s getting on a bit, for example, it’s probably not going to be able to handle much more than playing games at 1920×1080. If you’ve got a newer Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / GTX 1660 or an AMD Radeon RX 580 / RX 5600 XT, however, then you’re probably fairly safe pushing up to 2560×1440, or getting a 1920×1080 monitor with a high refresh rate.

If you want to play games at 60fps at 1920×1080, for example, then you can opt for a cheaper GPU. If you want to play games at 60fps at 4K, on the other hand, then you're going to need to dig a lot deeper and get a more powerful graphics card to go with it.

And while you're here, be sure to also check out our other best PC hardware guides, such as our best graphics card, best gaming CPU, and our best SSD for gaming guide to give your PC a new lease of life.

AOC 24G2U – the best 1080p gaming monitor

As the AOC G2460PF becomes increasingly difficult to find, its latest successor, the AOC 24G2U is my latest best gaming monitor champion. It has a flat IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, a height adjustable stand, and its AMD FreeSync support works just as well with Nvidia graphics cards as it does with AMD ones. It’s infinitely better than AOC’s other similarly priced gaming monitor, the AOC G2590FX, both in terms of colour accuracy and overall contrast, and it’s also better value for money than the very similar and slightly more expensive Viewsonic Elite XG240R. That’s why it’s currently our RPS approved gaming monitor for our £1000 PC build, the RPS Rig.

The AOC 24G2U has an excellent 24in screen, and its fantastic IPS panel covers 99.6% of the standard sRGB colour gamut straight out of the box, meaning you don’t have to spend ages tweaking anything to get a great picture. That’s a lot for a monitor of this size and price, and is actually better value for money than some of the larger screens further down on this list.

Alienware AW2518H – the best 240Hz gaming monitor

You’ll need one heck of a beefy graphics card to make the most of a 240Hz gaming monitor, but if you’ve got the kind of PC that can make the most of it, then the Alienware AW2518H is definitely the best 240Hz monitor around today.

It’s quite expensive, especially compared to AOC’s 24G2U, but this 240Hz panel is really quite special. Its 25in panel has superb colour accuracy straight out of the box, and it also has full Nvidia G-Sync support for Nvidia graphics card owners. This is essential if you’re playing games at this kind of refresh rate, as it will help keep your games looking super smooth and eliminate any unwanted screen tear or stutter.

It also comes with plenty of ports, including four USB3 ports, with two located on the monitor’s lower bezel (next to its combined headphone and microphone jack) so you don’t have to reach around the back to plug in your mouse, keyboard and headset.

AOC Agon AG273QX – the best 1440p gaming monitor

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, VA, 165Hz, AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Price: £400 / $ TBC

The AOC Agon AG273QX has everything you could possibly want from a 1440p gaming monitor. With a high 165Hz refresh rate, a superb VA panel, height-adjustable stand and AMD FreeSync 2 HDR support that works equally well with AMD and Nvidia graphics cards alike, this is one gaming monitor that really commands your attention.

Sadly, stock levels continue to be a bit on the low side over in the US at the moment, but trust me, this is one monitor that will be worth the wait. Its picture quality is outstanding, covering 99.5% of the sRGB colour gamut and a respectable 87.9% of the HDR-grade DCI-P3 gamut, ensuring images and games look rich and punchy at all times on its default User mode. Plus, its intuitive onboard menu system means it’s easy to make any last minute adjustments.

If all that wasn’t enough, it’s also got a 165Hz refresh rate for high frame rate gaming (provided you’ve got a beefy enough graphics card, that is – which you’ll need if your target is 165fps at 2560×1440). Round that off with a range of inputs and a four-port USB3 hub and you’ve got yourself one of the best 1440p gaming monitors around.

If you can’t wait for the AG273QX to come back into stock, though, then the next best thing is MSI’s Optix MAG272CQR. Its HDR isn’t quite as good, but this monitor still has a fantastic panel and costs an identical £399 / $400.

Acer Predator Z35p – the best ultrawide gaming monitor

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, curved AMVA, 100Hz (120Hz overclocked), Nvidia G-Sync

Price: £800 / $700

The Acer Predator Z35p is more expensive than other ultrawide monitors out there, but it’s by far the best ultrawide monitor I’ve tested so far. Not only does it have exceptional colour accuracy, but it’s also a lot more flexible than its FreeSync and G-Sync rivals.

For example, the Predator Z35p comes with four USB3 ports instead just two like its similarly priced rival, the AOC AG352UCG (which I should note has since been replaced by the AG352UCG6 Black Edition, which is effectively the same monitor just with a higher 120Hz refresh rate and black stand instead of silver), and its screen is also a lot brighter, making it more versatile in a wider range of lighting conditions. What’s more, I also much prefer Acer’s onboard menu system, as the AOC’s is, frankly, a bit of a disaster. It’s pricey, yes, but it really doesn’t get much better than this in the ultrawide category.

Although if you want the best stupidly ultrawide gaming monitor, then look no further than the Samsung CRG9, which has a massive 49in curved VA panel and a 5120×1440 resolution, which really does look rather lovely in games such as Red Dead Redemption 2.

AOC Agon AG353UCG – the best ultrawide HDR gaming monitor

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, curved VA, 200Hz, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate

Price: £1875 / $ TBC

The AOC Agon AG353UCG isn’t the only 200Hz Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate screen out there (hello, Asus’ £2500 / $2757 ROG Strix PG35VQ), but it is the cheapest, which is why it’s currently sitting in my best gaming monitor list for 2020. Not to be confused with the older AG352UCG mentioned above, AOC’s latest flagship ultrawide monitor is still quite new at the moment, so isn’t available in the US just yet, but if you want the absolute cream of the crop when it comes to ultrawide gaming monitors, the AOC Agon AG353UCG is definitely the way to go right now.

With its Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate support, the AOC Agon AG353UCG can do proper HDR at a peak brightness of over 1000cd/m2 – much like the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ below, only across a much wider display. It’s also got a massive refresh rate of 200Hz – a rarity for a screen of this size – and superb picture quality.

Of course, the number of games that support ultrawide resolutions and HDR aren’t exactly plentiful right now, so unless you’re absolutely adamant about having an ultrawide display with all the bells and whistles then you’re probably better off sticking with the Acer Predator Z35p above, or opting for the ultra-ultrawide, FreeSync HDR-enabled Samsung CRG9, which currently costs around £1100 / $1300. Still, as Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate monitors go, you could argue the AOC Agon AG353UCG is a better buy than the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ below given it costs roughly the same amount of money and gets you a much bigger screen. It all comes down to whether you want that extra 21:9 aspect ratio or not.

Samsung Space – the best budget 4K gaming monitor

Until recently, the BenQ EL2870U occupied my best budget 4K gaming monitor slot, but now the incredible Samsung Space has muscled it aside. It’s more expensive than the BenQ, but its superior picture quality and ingenious stand arguably make it better value for money overall.

Indeed, the best thing about the Samsung Space is that, thanks to its clever clamp mechanism that attaches to the back of your desk, you can push the screen right up against the wall when you’re done playing games, giving you a lot more space to do other things on your desk than you would otherwise. Indeed, the BenQ didn’t have any kind of height-adjustable stand whatsoever, making it pretty rigid and inflexible as a result.

The Samsung Space monitor’s large, 32in display also gives you loads of room to work and play games on, and its picture quality is pretty much perfect straight out of the box, making it a great 4K gaming monitor for those on a budget.

Acer Nitro XV273K – the best 4K gaming monitor

Specs: 27in, 3480×2160, IPS, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, VESA DisplayHDR 400

Price: £900 / $700

The Acer Nitro XV273K is the best 4K gaming monitor for anyone who’s been hankering after an Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate display but doesn’t have a spare two grand squirrelled away under their mattress. It’s still pretty expensive as gaming monitors go, but with a feature set like this, who can blame it?

Not only does this 27in 4K display have exceptional colour accuracy, but it’s also got a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, just like the current pair of Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate displays, Acer’s own Predator X27 and the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, the latter of which you can read more about below. Its variable refresh rate tech also has the added bonus of being compatible with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards, as it’s one of the few FreeSync screens that meets Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible requirements.

Its 27in screen size also makes it a lot more practical than my previous mid-range 4K monitor choice, the jumbo TV-sized Philips 436M6VBPAB. The Philips is still pretty good value for money for those in the UK (which can currently be had for as little as £482 at time of writing), but really, unless you’re specifically after an HDR monitor to replace your TV in your living room, then it’s simply not practical as a general gaming screen.

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ – the best 4K HDR gaming monitor

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, IPS, 120Hz (144Hz overclocked), Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate

Price: £1770 / $1448

It’s crazy expensive, but if you’re after the very best 4K HDR gaming monitor money can buy, the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is the one to get. With a crazy high peak brightness level of around 1000cd/m2, this is the finest implementation of HDR I’ve ever seen. It really brings HDR games like Final Fantasy XV and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to life.

I’d also say it’s a better buy than its slightly cheaper rival, the Acer Predator X27, too. Technically, both monitors share exactly the same panel (which is made by exactly the same manufacturer), but for me, the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ was the more impressive of the two screens when it came to playing games in HDR.

The X27 is still a good choice if you can find it for a good price and don’t mind faffing around a bit with its various onboard menu settings, but for me, I much prefer the overall design of the PG27UQ. Yes, I could probably do without the LEDs burning a ROG-shaped logo hole in my desk (and ceiling), but it has a more pleasant height-adjustable stand than its Acer rival, and slicker, more premium-looking bezels.

How we test:

When I get a gaming monitor in for testing, I measure the panel’s colour accuracy, contrast level, brightness and black level with my X-Rite DisplayPro i1 calibrator. I start by measuring the default settings that you get out of the box, and then I go about optimising it through the monitor’s onboard menu system. The best gaming monitors won’t need any tweaking at all, as their panels should be configured correctly as soon as you take them out of the box.

IPS panels usually have the most accurate colours, but there are plenty of good looking TN and VA panels around now these days as well. TN panels often have quicker response times than other panel types, which can make them a good choice for fast, competitive games, but I’ve also never had a problem playing games on slower IPS or VA panels. After all, we’re talking about a different of mere milliseconds here, and most people won’t notice the difference whatsoever. For more info on how panel types compare, have a read of my in-depth Gaming monitor panel types explained article.

I also test to see how well a monitor copes with different types of graphics cards if they have AMD Freesync or Nvidia G-Sync support. This is particularly important if they’re not one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors.

Finally, if applicable, I also see how easy it is to get its HDR working correctly. Naturally, only the best of the best make it onto this list, because let’s face it, no one wants to spend ages faffing around in their monitor’s menu system when they could be playing their favourite games. Read our What graphics card you need for HDR and what PC games support it article if you want to know more.