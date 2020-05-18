The Lego Ninjago Movie game is free to keep on Steam right now

Hey, parents! Looking to distract the kids with something shiny for a few hours in these trying times? You can currently get The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game free for keepsies on Steam. It’s another of those there Lego games from Traveller’s Tales, doing their usual Lego game things. Except unlike the Lego games based on serious films for serious adults, like Star Wars and The Avengers, this is based on the 2017 movie adaptation of Lego’s Ninjago line. You don’t have to know Ninjago to have a go, I suppose.

You’ve got until 7:59am on Friday, May 22nd (that’s 11:59pm on Thursday for our Pacific Time pals) to grab the game free from Steam, then it’ll be yours for keepsies.



“Play as your favourite ninjas, Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane, Nya and Master Wu to defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army,” says the blurb. Look, your favourite fictional world sounds just as daft to people unfamiliar with it.

Looking at the new Steam reviews from folks who grabbed it free, yep, sounds like it’s another Lego game and that’s fine enough, it’s just using characters it thinks you’ll know and like and you likely will have no clue what any of it is. But maybe your kids will! Even if not, hey, it’s a Lego game.

It is free on PlayStation and Xbox too.