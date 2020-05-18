Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Mojang celebrated Minecraft's 11th birthday with a new name, Mojang Studios

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

18th May 2020 / 1:08PM

Mojang? Never heard of them. Mojang Studios? Oh, the Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons folks? Them I do know. Yes, they’ve tweaked their name a tiny bit again, now becoming Mojang Studios because there are several studios doing several things. And because corporate types get a bit bored and antsy if they’re not allowed a rebranding every few years. Yes, they do have a corporate rebranding video explaining how important this extra word is.

“From our humble beginnings in Stockholm, we are entering the 20’s as a multi-title, multi-location company. Following Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons, we’re planning a feature film, preparing an epic live show, and playing with ideas for brand new games,” Mojang reflected in their post.

“There are also several studios around the world, all part of Mojang. Which, in a stroke of genius, inspired our new name… *drumroll and birthday alarm blare*… Mojang Studios.”

Alright, sure. From Mojang Specifications in the early days, to just Mojang, and now to Mojang Studios. Losing the Specifications was sensible, but adding the Studios seems a bit whatever. Still, here’s yer corporate rebranding video:

Minecraft Dungeons, the action-RPG spin-off, is due to launch on May 26th. When our Nate played a preview version recently, he declared it “an unexpected treasure”. Huh!

Those Mojang Studios studios are also currently working on Minecraft’s Nether Update, a big overhaul of the hellworld to make it more interested and inhabitable. But of course when Nate tried one of the public beta builds, of course he built a fungal horror shrine. That Nate!

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: PixArk

Frankensaurus

21

Minecraft village guide - how to find the nearest village in Minecraft

Plus info on trading, zombie villages, and raids!

How to install Minecraft Forge for 1.15

Unlock the full potential of Minecraft mods

12 Minecraft house ideas to inspire your next Minecraft build

Farmhouses, treehouses, modern houses, and more!

Latest articles

Best gaming monitor 2020: the top budget, 4K and 144Hz monitors

Plus all the best 1440p, ultrawide and 240Hz monitors and more

Declare your allegiance in the website wars with new RPS merch

6

Our favourite WD NVMe SSDs are super cheap on Amazon right now

You forgot all about Nox, and should probably put that right

The forgotten ARPG

13