Mojang celebrated Minecraft's 11th birthday with a new name, Mojang Studios

Mojang? Never heard of them. Mojang Studios? Oh, the Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons folks? Them I do know. Yes, they’ve tweaked their name a tiny bit again, now becoming Mojang Studios because there are several studios doing several things. And because corporate types get a bit bored and antsy if they’re not allowed a rebranding every few years. Yes, they do have a corporate rebranding video explaining how important this extra word is.

“From our humble beginnings in Stockholm, we are entering the 20’s as a multi-title, multi-location company. Following Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons, we’re planning a feature film, preparing an epic live show, and playing with ideas for brand new games,” Mojang reflected in their post.

“There are also several studios around the world, all part of Mojang. Which, in a stroke of genius, inspired our new name… *drumroll and birthday alarm blare*… Mojang Studios.”

Alright, sure. From Mojang Specifications in the early days, to just Mojang, and now to Mojang Studios. Losing the Specifications was sensible, but adding the Studios seems a bit whatever. Still, here’s yer corporate rebranding video:



Minecraft Dungeons, the action-RPG spin-off, is due to launch on May 26th. When our Nate played a preview version recently, he declared it “an unexpected treasure”. Huh!

Those Mojang Studios studios are also currently working on Minecraft’s Nether Update, a big overhaul of the hellworld to make it more interested and inhabitable. But of course when Nate tried one of the public beta builds, of course he built a fungal horror shrine. That Nate!