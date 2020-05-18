Our favourite WD NVMe SSDs are super cheap on Amazon right now

Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

18th May 2020

If your PC is running low on space, then you could do worse than checking out Amazon UK’s current sale on WD storage. Whether it’s one of their super fast Black SN750 NVMe SSDs you’re after, or you just want a new 3TB Black P10 external HDD to add to your collection, here are all the best savings you can get right now – including £135 off their top 2TB SN750 heatsink model.

The main savings worth having are on the company’s Black SN750 NVMe SSDs. Versions with and without heatsinks are available, so here’s a quick rundown of your options:

If you’d prefer extra storage that doesn’t involve you hunting down a screwdriver and putting excessive weight on your knees, then you could opt for external storage. And here, the 3TB WD Black P10 drive is also reduced, dropping to £85.

While it’s Xbox branded, it’ll work on PC too, and pleasingly it comes with two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate free as a little sweetener, giving you access to top games such as The Outer Worlds, Sea of Thieves, Football Manager 2020 and Streets of Rage 4 on both PC and your Xbox One.

Of course, the P10 isn’t an SSD so you may find speeds aren’t what you’re used to. Indeed, in our tests we found the WD Black P10 managed speeds of between 82MB/s and 113MB/s depending on the file size, which is around half that of what external SSDs like the Samsung T5 and WD My Passport drives can manage. But then they’re also a lot more expensive, with a 1TB T5 selling for £154 and the WD at £152.

If you’re not a WD fan, of course, all these deals will leave you cold. In which case, you’re probably best served by our list of SSD deals.

