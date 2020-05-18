Solasta: Crown Of The Magister shows off beards, battles, and more in a new trailer

Yer local RPG-watcher’s here to report some more RPG goings-on. This time it’s a new look at the character creator and combat in upcoming Solasta: Crown Of The Magister. I don’t know how the rest of the hairstyles hold up, but those beards are seriously luscious. Outside the character sheet, Solasta also shows off another look at its very vertical combat encounters in this new trailer.

Solasta: Crown Of The Magister is a bit of a mouthful and it looks like character creation won’t be any less complex. I’m known to spend 30 minutes picking just a hairstyle and class in the most simple of character sheets, so Solasta’s adherence to Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition rules means I’ll spend even longer picking a deity, background, race, and more.



Unlike upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3—a D&D 5e adaptation that looks to be adding a lot of Larian Studios’ personal flair—Solasta seems by-the-book. If you’ve memories of sitting around a tabletop (or starting your first Baldur’s Gate game) and endlessly rolling dice to get the maximum possible ability points, it looks like you’ll be able to do the same here. There are races and subraces, proficiencies, and nearly everything else you’d find on your tabletop sheet to the letter.

The second half of the new trailer gives another look at combat, which Tactical Adventures have stressed in the past has a lot of vertical elements. Even their original demo, as I remember, involved ridiculously huge spiders attacking my party while crawling vertically along the wall. Today’s trailer shows some flying snakes flapping above the terrain, characters jumping down between levels, and jumping across gaps in bridges.

I see some promise in Solasta’s very faithful D&D interpretation but there are still some rougher edges that I’ll be watching. Weekender Natalie Clayton tried out the Solasta demo a while back, finding the voice acting a bit hokey as I did. The interface is awfully sleek and modern as well, a bit at odds with the traditional medieval fantasy. Aside from that though, I’ll be looking forward to having a few D&D takes to choose from between Solasta and Baldur’s the third.

Solasta: Crown Of The Magister hasn’t yet chosen a release date, but you can find it on Steam in the meantime.