SSD deals of the week - 18th May 2020

This is a good week to nab yourself a cheap SSD deal if you’re in the UK and a fan of Western Digital. As you’ll see below, the WD Black SN750 has enjoyed a big price cut over at Amazon, with all sizes now at more palatable prices. The 500GB Heatsink version, for example, is now yours for just £80.

Elsewhere SSD prices have stayed relatively steady despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, making it as good a time as any to upgrade your PC’s storage banks with one of our best best SSD for gaming recommendations. We’ve rounded up all the SSD deals we’ve been able to find from the last seven days below.

There are some solid SSD deals and bargains to be had if you know where to look (which is a lot more than can be said for the week’s best Graphics card deals and Gaming monitor deals), and below you’ll find SSD deals covering a range of size capacities and form factors. Whether you’re looking for the best SATA SSD deals or the biggest savings on today’s super fast NVMe SSDs and portable SSDs, here are the best cheap SSD deals of the week.

To help separate the SSD deals wheat from the SSD deals chaff, I’ve only included prices for SSDs I’ve tested right here at RPS, so you can be sure you’re getting a great bit of storage for the best price possible.

You can read more about what makes each of these SSD deals great by clicking on its accompanying review link, but the best buying advice I can give is to not be fooled by the crazy high sequential read and write times you see on an SSD’s box. Yes, an SSD may well be capable of hitting these speeds, but they’re not what you’re going to see in everyday use.

Instead, most SSDs read and write files randomly, making random read and write times a much better indicator of how quickly a drive can open or save a file on your PC (and why I place such an important emphasis on it in my SSD reviews). Good random speeds are particularly important when your PC’s trying to open dozens upon dozens of game files, but they’re also vital for when you’re copying large batches of files, or verifying Steam installs. With all that in mind, let’s get to those lovely SSD deals.

SSD deals:

SATA SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

Still the best SATA SSD around, the Samsung 860 Evo remains our top choice for those after an exceptional gaming SSD. Prices for the 250GB and 500GB models have come down quite a bit in the US this week, making it a good time to buy Stateside.

Read our Samsung 860 Qvo review

Samsung 860 Qvo deals:

The Samsung 860 Qvo has barely moved this week, dropping a couple of dollars in the US but staying static in the UK. While not quite as fast as the 860 Evo, the 860 Qvo is an excellent way to get a lot of storage without spending an absolute fortune.

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 deals:

The Crucial MX500 is one of the best value SSDs you can buy today. A great budget alternative to the 860 Evo, prices have barely moved at all this week. As for the 1TB version, with prices still over the $100/£100 mark, I’ve left it out for now until things come down again.

NVMe SSD deals:

Read our WD Blue SN550 review for more info

WD Blue SN550 deals:

A newer version of the excellent WD Blue SN500, the SN550 is even faster than its predecessor. It’s also available in a larger 1TB size, and is absolutely the de facto NVMe SSD for those on a budget. Generally it’s crept up this week, so not a great time to dive on in.

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

The price rises from last week are still in place, unfortunately. Still, these are fairly good prices for our best NVMe SSD champion. With exceptional read and write times for small and heavy workloads alike, this is currently our top pick for those after the best NVMe SSD money can buy.

WD Black SN750 deals:

The second best NVMe SSD you can buy right now, the WD Black SN750 is normally a great alternative to the Samsung 970 Evo Plus if you want top notch speeds for a little bit less. It’s a great time to buy in the UK, as Amazon have launched a sale on this drive with some serious discounts to be had compared to this time last week…

External SSD deals:

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 deals:

It may have been succeeded by the fancier Samsung T7 Touch, but the T5 still remains one of the best value external SSDs around. Higher capacities are a lot more expensive than they were over Black Friday, but the 500GB model listed above is still good value.

How to get a good SSD deal

Speed is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new SSD, and many of the drives on my best SSD for gaming list have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use.

That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks. As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next SSD, and you can find out what these are by reading my SSD reviews.

Another important consideration is an SSD’s capacity versus how much it costs – something commonly referred to as price per gigabyte. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD. Here, price per gigabyte becomes super important, as you don’t want to pay over the odds for having a large and varied game library you can call upon at a moment’s notice.