This RTX 2060-powered Asus laptop is $250 off today

18th May 2020

A pretty well-specced Asus gaming laptop has had $250 shaved off it over on Best Buy today if you’re in the market for more frames per second than what you’re currently pushing. The Asus ROG GU502GV usually sells for $1750, but Best Buy has knocked it down to $1500. Not pocket change by any means, but you can rest assured that you’re getting a great performer for your money.

The laptop is powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, backed by 16GB of RAM and a 1TB Intel Optane-boosted SSD. Graphical grunt is provided by a full-fat Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 chip, too (not the energy-saving Max-Q variety), meaning that you can get all those lovely ray tracing effects too.

If you like the sound of it, but feel that $1500 is still a bit much, then it’s worth scrolling down the page a bit for Best Buy’s open-box offers. An ‘Excellent’ and ‘Certified’ model comes to $1425, while a standard ‘Excellent’ one will set you back $1365. The difference? The former has been certified by Best Buy’s cringely named “Geek Squad”, and professionally cleaned. Frankly for the $60 saving I’d pop on a pair of marigolds, grab a toothbrush and give it a good clean myself, but maybe that’s just me.

Reviews from buyers seem pretty positive, albeit with the usual weak spot for gaming laptops: battery life. Although it’s advertised at getting a so-so six hours of normal (i.e: not gaming) use, apparently that’s somewhat optimistic with three to four hours more par for the course.

But hey, if you’re going to be using this as a desktop replacement, then battery life isn’t really going to be much of an issue. Plus, if you want battery life then you know where to find an ultrabook with the accompanying single-digit frame-per-second performance. If you want something that’ll run the latest games with graphics turned all the way up, then the ROG GU5020GV looks like a strong buy for our friends across the Atlantic.

