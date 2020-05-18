Valorant guns: all weapon stats and recoil patterns
Become a true master of the Valorant weapons arsenal
The Valorant weapons arsenal is an intricately, painstakingly crafted repository of destructive potential. And perhaps more so than in most other FPS games, you really need to know what you’re doing with them. Our Valorant weapons guide will offer up detailed stats on each of the 17 different weapons you can purchase between rounds, along with clear recoil patterns so you can start to tame these powerful beasts and become a true master of weapons in Valorant.
Valorant guns & weapons guide
- Valorant weapons – One Shot Kill potential
- Valorant weapons – stats and recoil patterns
- Valorant Sidearms
- Valorant SMGs
- Valorant Shotguns
- Valorant Rifles
- Valorant Snipers
- Valorant Heavy Weapons
Valorant guns – One Shot Kill potential
With such a low time-to-kill (TTK) in Valorant, some of the stats that you’d normally put into a weapons guide (TTK and DPS) are less important. Instead, one trait stands front and centre: a gun’s potential to kill an enemy with a single shot.
Valorant weapons have three different sets of damage stats based on whether you hit in the head, body, or limb. And the headshot multiplier is huge, so you should always be aiming for the head in Valorant so you can maximise your chances of getting a one-shot-kill.
I’ve put together the below tables to display which weapons have the ability to kill in one shot. I’ve taken into account all body parts, distances, and armor levels.
As you can see, the vast majority of weapons can only kill in one shot with a headshot. The exceptions are the two sniper rifles; the Marshal can deal 101 damage with a bodyshot, while the all-powerful Operator deals 150 damage with a bodyshot and 127 with a limb shot.
You may also notice I haven’t included the shotguns (or the Shorty sidearm) in the above tables, because it seems a bit silly to do so. They’re a different beast altogether with their individual pellets. Suffice it to say that at optimum ranges, each of the shotguns can easily deal over 100 damage with a single blast.
Valorant guns – weapon stats and recoil patterns
Now let’s move onto each of the Valorant weapons and their stats and recoil patterns. As time goes on I’ll be creating individual pages for each weapon which go into much more detail; you can click on the weapon names in the tables to head to the individual guide if it exists.
Note: the “Dropoffs” column indicates the thresholds at which the damage values change for that weapon. So if the threshold is 30m, then that gun will deal a certain amount of damage from 0-30 metres, and then a smaller amount of damage from 30-50 metres.
Valorant Sidearms
|Name
|Cost
|Mag
|RoF (Alt)
|Pen
|Dropoffs
|Head DMG
|Body DMG
|Limb DMG
|Classic
|N/A
|12
|6.75 (2.22)
|Low
|30m
|78 | 66
|26 | 22
|22 | 18
|Shorty
|200
|2
|3.3
|Low
|9m | 15m
|36 | 24 | 9
|12 | 8 | 3
|10 | 6 | 2
|Frenzy
|400
|13
|10
|Low
|20m
|78 | 63
|26 | 21
|22 | 17
|Ghost
|500
|15
|6.75
|Med
|30m
|105 | 88
|30 | 25
|26 | 21
|Sheriff
|800
|6
|4
|High
|30m
|160 | 145
|55 | 50
|47 | 43
|
Recoil Patterns
Valorant SMGs
|Name
|Cost
|Mag
|RoF (Alt)
|Pen
|Dropoffs
|Head DMG
|Body DMG
|Limb DMG
|Stinger
|1000
|20
|18 (4)
|Low
|20m
|67 | 62
|27 | 25
|23 | 21
|Spectre
|1600
|30
|13.33 (12)
|Med
|20m
|78 | 66
|26 | 22
|22 | 18
|
Recoil Patterns
Valorant Shotguns
|Name
|Cost
|Mag
|RoF
|Pen
|Pellets
|Dropoffs
|Head DMG
|Body DMG
|Limb DMG
|Bucky
|900
|5
|1.1
|Low
|15
|8m | 12m
|44 | 34 | 18
|22 | 17 | 9
|19 | 14 | 8
|Judge
|1500
|7
|3.5
|Med
|12
|10m | 15m
|34 | 26 | 20
|17 | 13 | 10
|14 | 11 | 9
Valorant Rifles
|Name
|Cost
|Mag
|RoF (Alt)
|Pen
|Dropoffs
|Head DMG
|Body DMG
|Limb DMG
|Bulldog
|2100
|24
|9.15 (4)
|Med
|N/A
|116
|35
|30
|Guardian
|2700
|12
|6.5 (6.5)
|Med
|N/A
|195
|65
|49
|Phantom
|2900
|30
|11 (9.9)
|Med
|15m | 30m
|156 | 140 | 124
|39 | 35 | 31
|33 | 30 | 26
|Vandal
|2900
|25
|9.25 (8.32)
|Med
|N/A
|156
|39
|33
|
Recoil Patterns
Valorant Snipers
|Name
|Cost
|Mag
|RoF (Alt)
|Pen
|Dropoffs
|Head DMG
|Body DMG
|Limb DMG
|Marshal
|1100
|5
|1.5 (1.2)
|Med
|N/A
|202
|101
|85
|Operator
|4500
|5
|0.75 (0.75)
|High
|N/A
|255
|150
|127
Valorant Heavy Weapons
|Name
|Cost
|Mag
|RoF
|Pen
|Dropoffs
|Head DMG
|Body DMG
|Limb DMG
|Ares
|1700
|50
|10 -> 13
|High
|30m
|72 | 67
|30 | 28
|25 | 23
|Odin
|3200
|100
|12 -> 15.6
|High
|30m
|95 | 77
|38 | 31
|32 | 26
|
Recoil Patterns
That’s just about it for this Valorant weapons guide – at least for now. But in the meantime, I’ll be working hard to put together a whole series of guides to help turn you into a veritable God of Valorant. Click any of the links below to head over to a different Valorant guide!
Valorant guide series
|Valorant basics (start here if you're new!)
|Valorant weapons
|Valorant crosshair
|Valorant characters
|Valorant characters
|Valorant team comps
|Breach
|Brimstone
|Cypher
|Jett
|Omen
|Phoenix
|Raze
|Sage
|Sova
|Viper
|Valorant maps & callouts
|Valorant Bind map
|Valorant Haven map
|Valorant Split map
|Miscellanious Valorant guides
|Valorant Store & Valorant Points
|Valorant ranks
|Valorant error codes
|How to report in Valorant
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement