Dell's mega sale on Alienware and G-series PCs and laptops has loads of great savings

The deals train continues today, this time in the form of huge savings on a bunch of Dell and Alienware desktop PCs and gaming laptops on both sides of the Atlantic. Indeed, Dell UK are having a 72-hour sale right now, where you can get a 14% discount on a number of great G-series and Alienware laptops and desktops with the code SAVE14 (or AW14, if you’re after an Alienware model), while Dell US have shaved hundreds of dollars off their fancy Alienware R1 laptops. Here’s my pick of the bunch.

As you might imagine, there’s a lot to pick through there (and you can browse Dell’s entire UK sale here), but a few highlights stand out. First up, the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop, with its Intel Core i7-97850H processor, 16GB RAM and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. Normally £1199, using the SAVE14 code brings it down to a much more attractive £1032 – which is over £60 cheaper than it is at Amazon.

Other buys worth a look includes the G5 gaming desktop. With the discount code, the i5 and 256GB version drops £130 to £799, while the i7 and 512GB one goes from £1199 to £1032.

Finally, this Alienware Aurora – clearly a desktop, despite being labelled as a laptop – gets £259 taken off its price tag with the AW14 code, making it yours for just £1590. Not bad for a PC with a Core i7-9700, 16GB of 2666MHz RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 card, plus a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo inside.

There’s plenty more in the store, so dig around and see what you find.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the US Dell store isn’t offering a similar voucher code, alas, but it does have a few decent laptops and desktops on sale. You can browse the full range of deals on Dell’s US site, but I’d draw your attention to these:

The G5 15 laptop has an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti chip inside it, along with a 144Hz 1920×1080 display and a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage, while the Alienware m15 R1 bumps things up to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, with everything else remaining the same as the G5 15. The Aurora R8 desktop, meanwhile, offers a very similar spec to the UK one highlighted above – a Core i7-9700 CPU, 16GB of 2666MHz RAM, an RTX 2070 Super CPU and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Finally, away from the Dell Store but still in keeping with the theme of great Alienware deals, Amazon have shaved $200 off Dell’s ultrawide Alienware AW3420DW display, taking this normally $1200 gaming monitor down to $1000. With a 3440 x 1440 resolution, a curved IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate and full Nvidia G-Sync support, it’s hard to believe you’ll end up disappointed.