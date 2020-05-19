Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Doktor Dekker devs continue their FMV spookings today in Dark Nights With Poe And Munro

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

19th May 2020 / 12:12PM

The low-key FMV revival continues today in Dark Nights With Poe And Munro, a new FMV adventure from the gang behind vid ’em ups The Infectious Madness Of Doctor Dekker and The Shapeshifting Detective. I heard good things about Doctor Dekker in particular. Dark Nights also sounds interesting for picking a subject that fits well with the ‘earnest but unavoidably janky and cheesy’ nature of FMV games: local radio. Poe and Munro host a radio show about spooky mysteries, see.

That’s kinda standard FMV cheese, right? Except! It fits perfectly because that’s exactly the sort of radio show they host, with that strong ‘over-dramatic mystery podcast’ vibe. Very clever. Dark Nights has six episodes focused on different spookies, including a ghost and a demonic wish-granting painting.

D’Avekki Studios introduced Poe and Munro before, and so do state for continuiheads that Dark Nights is set before The Shapeshifting Detective.

Dark Nights With Poe And Munro is out now on Steam for Windows and Mac. A 10% launch discount brings it down to £8.99/€9.71/$11.69 until Tuesday the 26th. A bundle with Doctor Dekker only costs an extra £2.

Our former John (RPS in peace) seemed quite impressed by D’Avekki Studios in his The Infectious Madness Of Doctor Dekker review. He called it “incredibly ambitious” and was drawn into its horror, though found its conversation system of typing in text quite clunky. But he concluded, “The characters all strongly stick with me after finishing, and I think that’s probably more important than anything else.” Sounds like a good time for me to buy in.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Train Station Renovation early access review

Train in vain

Dell's mega sale on Alienware and G-series PCs and laptops has loads of great savings

The Witcher 3's Blood And Wine DLC puts Geralt where he truly belongs

A silly place

13

Warzone brings back Most Wanted contracts, adds assault rifles to the Gulag

1

Latest articles

Train Station Renovation early access review

Train in vain

Dell's mega sale on Alienware and G-series PCs and laptops has loads of great savings

The Witcher 3's Blood And Wine DLC puts Geralt where he truly belongs

A silly place

13

Warzone brings back Most Wanted contracts, adds assault rifles to the Gulag

1