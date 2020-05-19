Get a brand-new Ryzen laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti inside it for under a grand

There have been plenty of great laptop deals over the past couple of weeks, but this Asus TUF model is arguably one of the best yet. If you want the smug satisfaction of knowing you didn’t break the four-figure mark and the laptop had one of AMD’s brand-new Ryzen 4000 laptop CPUs inside it, then this Asus TUF Gaming A15 deal at Currys is probably the best way of doing that right now.

True, at £999 you only just steer clear of dropping four figures, but considering the specs it should probably be sold for a fair bit more. After all, you’re getting the pretty damned new Ryzen 7 4800H processor, backed by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD space.

Graphical niceties are provided courtesy of the 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, which should eat pretty much anything you throw at it for breakfast – especially as the 15.6in LED screen is a 1080p number with a 144Hz refresh rate, rather than 1440p or higher. It’s also the full-fat version of the graphics chip, not the cut-down, energy efficient Max-Q version.

It’s not the most beautiful bit of hardware I’ve ever seen. The sky blue colour is nice enough, and the screen looks like it’s got some ultra thin bezels on the go, giving you some top screen real estate coverage, but from the pictures it looks a touch on the chunky side. Still, at 2.2kg it’s not too heavy, and it’s apparently been built to a “military grade design” which will come as some comfort should you ever decide to play Call of Duty in an actual war zone.

Battery life is listed at a quite respectable seven hours, although I’d probably take that with a pinch of salt – and take it with a whole shaker if you plan to game unplugged for any length of time.

Still, all of that for £999 isn’t bad at all, considering the specifications. Just make sure you enter the code FNDGAMING at checkout to get free next day delivery, so you can be doing all those driver updates as soon as humanly possible.