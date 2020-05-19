Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord companions: where to find them and why you need them

Recruiting people to your cause in Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord is key to achieving your goals, whatever they may be. The most valuable people in your army will be companions, who are people that can be assigned roles and who can be upgraded in similar ways to your player controlled character.

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord companions guide

Finding them in the first place is a challenge, but once you have them you’ll likely want more specialised companions to fill out your army. This Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord companions guide will teach you how to get companions on your side and give you all the companion’s stats.

What do companions do in Bannerlord?

Companions are specialised units that take a slot in your army, though what exactly they can do is initially unclear. Thankfully on their Reddit post, “Escapeware” has put together details on companions and their stats. (Cheers to the user “Rahlzel” for the tip-off)

All of this can have a huge effect on what role they’re best suited to within your army, whether it is as a soldier on the front line, or as a tactician or quartermaster.

How to recruit companions in Bannerlord

It’s not obvious how to get a companion for your army in Bannerlord, but once you know, it is rather simple. Simply head into a large town or settlement and click the option available to travel to the tavern. When inside, you’ll find a bunch of NPCs to talk to. One of them will be named and it’s usually something like “[Name] the [Label]“.

Talking to them will give you an insight into their background, but you’ll also get the option to ask them to join you. You’ll need to settle their debts by paying some gold, but once you do, you’ll have a new companion to join your entourage.

Assigning companions a role

Once recruited, companions can be upgraded in much the same way as you. Some actions can only be upgraded if set in a particular role, so if they are a Quartermaster, their Steward skill will increase.

To set a companion’s role, go into the clans tab (K) and select the companion you wish to allocate a position. Then click on Clan Role and select the option.

Scout

Engineer

Quartermaster

Surgeon

Best Bannerlord companions

Some companions are just flat out better than others when it comes to certain skills. While

One-Handed : “the Golden” (180)

: “the Golden” (180) Two-Handed : “Bloodaxe”, “Coalbiter”, “the She-Wolf”, “the Swordsman” (200)

: “Bloodaxe”, “Coalbiter”, “the She-Wolf”, “the Swordsman” (200) Polearm : “the Golden” (190)

: “the Golden” (190) Bow : “of the Wastes” (185)

: “of the Wastes” (185) Crossbow : “the Grizzled”, “the Huntress”, “the Spicevendor” (140)

: “the Grizzled”, “the Huntress”, “the Spicevendor” (140) Throwing : “the Golden” (150)

: “the Golden” (150) Riding : “the Golden” (170)

: “the Golden” (170) Athletics : “Ironbelly” (130)

: “Ironbelly” (130) Smithing : “the Smith” (60)

: “the Smith” (60) Scouting : “of the Wastes” (140)

: “of the Wastes” (140) Tactics : “the Falcon”, “the Golden”, “the Wanderer” (100)

: “the Falcon”, “the Golden”, “the Wanderer” (100) Roguery : “the Prince” (140)

: “the Prince” (140) Leadership : N/A

: N/A Trade : “the Spicevendor” (100)

: “the Spicevendor” (100) Steward : “the Spicevendor” (100)

: “the Spicevendor” (100) Medicine : “the Scholar” (120)

: “the Scholar” (120) Engineering: “the Engineer”, “the Knowing”, “the Wainwright” (80)

Several companions are really good at managing parties. Once you reach clan tier 2, you can create a new party for them to lead. Here are the best companions you can have lead parties.

“the Falcon”: has Tactics skill of 100.

“the Prince”: has Roguery skill of 140.

“the Surgeon”: has Medicine skill of 80.

“the Engineer”: has Engineering skill of 80.

“the Swift”: has Steward skill of 80.

“the Swordsman”: this companion is really good with weapon-related skills.

“the Shieldmaiden”: this companion is really good with weapon-related skills.

The best two companions you can recruit to govern your towns or manage your caravans are “the Swift” and “the Spicevendor”. You can also marry Sora and have her govern a town as her Steward skill is huge. Look at our Bannerlord marriage guide to learn how to marry her.

All the Bannerlord companion stats

You can find out a little about the available companions by looking at the Encyclopedia by pressing the N key. Search for one of the label you seek and you should get an idea of where they are. Click the place name and the little circle on the Encyclopedia page to mark that companion’s location on your map. Check often as companions do tend to move around the world map.

Not all of the companions are in the game, but more will be coming soon. To make it easier for you to know what you are searching for in the Encyclopedia, I’ve put together the list of all the current companion labels, all the base stats they have, and any other distinguishing features (such as their homeland).

We are displaying their stats shown in the Encyclopedia in the format below to avoid any confusion:

Vigor: One handed/Two handed/Polearm

One handed/Two handed/Polearm Control: Bow/Crossbow/Throwing

Bow/Crossbow/Throwing Endurance: Riding/Athletics/Smithing

Riding/Athletics/Smithing Cunning: Scouting/Tactics/Roguery

Scouting/Tactics/Roguery Social: Charm/Leadership/Trade

Charm/Leadership/Trade Intelligence: Steward/Medicine/Engineering

Companion type list

Overachievers

“the Wanderer” (Aserai)

Vigor: 120/0/130

Control: 0/0/110

Endurance: 130/0/0

Cunning: 80/100/0

“the Black” (Vlandian)

Vigor: 0/120/0

Control: 160/0/0

Endurance: 0/90/0

Cunning: 0/80/120

“the Swift”

Vigor: 0/90/0

Control: 135/0/0

Endurance: 0/70/0

Cunning: 0/0/100

Social: 0/0/80

Intelligence: 80/0/0

“Bitterdraught”

Vigor: 70/0/0

Control: 0/0/70

Endurance: 0/70/0

Cunning: 0/0/100

Social: 80/0/40

Intelligence: 40/60/0

“the Spicevendor”

Vigor: 0/120/0

Control: 0/140/0

Social: 0/0/100

Intelligence: 100/0/0

Wanderers

“the Shieldmaiden”,

Vigor: 120/170/140

Endurance: 0/90/0

“the Wanderer” (Imperial)

Vigor: 100/0/110

“Breakskull”

Vigor: 120/170/140

Endurance: 0/90/0

“the Wronged” (Imperial)

Vigor: 90/0/0

Control: 0/120/0

Cunning: 0/0/40

the Wronged”(Vlandian)

Vigor: 90/90/90

Control: 65/110/0

the Wronged”(Battanian)

Vigor: 130/0/0

Control: 0/0/110

Endurance: 0/110/0

“Bloodaxe”

Vigor: 150/200/170

Endurance: 0/110/0

Cunning: 0/30/0

“the Black” (Imperial)

Vigor: 100/0/0

Control: 0/0/90

Endurance: 0/90/0

Cunning: 0/0/40

“the Red”

Vigor: 120/170/140

Endurance: 0/90/0

“Coalbiter”

Vigor: 150/200/170

Endurance: 0/110/0

“Ironbelly”

Vigor: 160/0/0

Control: 0/0/130

Endurance: 0/130/0

Cunning: 0/30/0

“the Hawk”

Vigor: 130/0/0

Control: 0/0/110

Endurance: 0/110/0

“the Grizzled”

Vigor: 120/0/0

Control: 0/140/0

Cunning: 0/30/0

“the Grey Falcon”

Vigor: 90/0/0

Control: 105/0/0

Endurance: 100/0/0

Cunning: 40/40/0

“of the Hills” (Imperial)

Vigor: 90/0/0

Control: 135/0/0

Endurance: 0/70/0

Cunning: 40/0/20

“the Fatherless”

Vigor: 90/0/0

Control: 105/0/0

Endurance: 100/0/0

“the She-Wolf”

Vigor: 150/200/170

Endurance: 0/110/0

Cunning: 0/20/0

“the Swordsman”

Vigor: 150/200/170

Endurance: 0/110/0

“the Bull”

Vigor: 120/170/140

Endurance: 0/90/0

Cunning: 0/40/0

“Barrelchest”

Vigor: 90/140/110

Endurance: 0/70/0

“Ironeye”

Vigor: 160/0/170

Cunning: 0/30/0

“the Boar”

Vigor: 160/0/170

Cunning: 0/30/0

“the Loud”

Vigor: 130/120/140

Endurance: 130/90/0

Cunning: 0/40/0

“Fairhair”

Vigor: 130/0/140

Tacticians

“the lucky”

Vigor: 90/0/0

Control: 105/0/0

Endurance: 100/0/0

Cunning: 0/60/0

“the Golden”

Vigor: 180/0/190

Control: 0/0/150

Endurance: 170/0/0

Cunning: 0/100/0

“the Falcon”

Vigor: 120/0/130

Control: 0/0/110

Endurance: 130/0/0

Cunning: 0/100/0

“the Silent”

Vigor: 130/120/140

Endurance: 130/90/0

Cunning: 0/60/0

“the Outcast”

Vigor: 90/0/0

Control: 105/0/0

Endurance: 100/0/0

Cunning: 0/60/0

Scouts

“Frostbeard”

Vigor: 0/90/0

Control: 135/0/0

Endurance: 0/70/0

Cunning: 80/0/0

“the fish”

Vigor: 100/0/0

Control: 0/0/90

Endurance: 0/90/0

Cunning: 60/0/0

“of the Wastes”

Vigor: 0/150/0

Control: 185/0/0

Endurance: 0/110/0

Cunning: 140/0/0

“of the Hills” (Vlandian)

Vigor: 90/0/0

Control: 0/120/0

Cunning: 120/0/0

“Horsethief” (Battanian)

Vigor: 120/0/130

Control: 0/0/110

Endurance: 130/0/0

Cunning: 100/0/0

“the Huntress”

Vigor: 120/0/0

Control: 0/140/0

Cunning: 100/0/0

“Blacktooth”

Vigor: 100/0/0

Control: 0/0/90

Endurance: 0/90/0

Cunning: 60/0/0

“Cowthief”

Vigor: 0/90/0

Control: 135/0/0

Endurance: 0/70/0

Cunning: 60/0/0

“the Alone”

Vigor: 0/90/0

Control: 135/0/0

Endurance: 0/70/0

Cunning: 60/0/0

“the Ragged”

Vigor: 0/90/0

Control: 135/0/0

Endurance: 0/70/0

Cunning: 60/0/0

“the Wanderer” (Battanian)

Vigor: 100/0/110

Cunning: 60/0/0

Healers

“the Healer”

Vigor: 70/0/0

Control: 0/0/70

Endurance: 0/70/0

Cunning: 40/0/0

Intelligence: 0/80/0

“Willowbark”

Vigor: 70/0/0

Control: 0/0/70

Endurance: 0/70/0

Cunning: 20/0/0

Intelligence: 0/60/0

“the Scholar” (Aserai)

Vigor: 100/0/0

Control: 0/0/90

Endurance: 0/90/0

Intelligence: 0/120/0

“the Surgeon”

Vigor: 70/0/0

Control: 0/0/70

Endurance: 0/90/0

Intelligence: 0/80/0

Rogue

“Longknife”

Vigor: 100/0/0

Control: 0/0/90

Endurance: 0/90/0

Cunning: 0/0/60

“the Robber”

Vigor: 100/0/0

Control: 0/0/90

Endurance: 0/90/0

Cunning: 0/0/60

“the Prince”

Vigor: 130/0/0

Control: 0/0/110

Endurance: 0/110/0

Cunning: 0/0/140

“the Hyena”

Vigor: 160/0/170

Cunning: 100

“the Leopardess”

Vigor: 100/0/0

Control: 0/0/90

Endurance: 0/90/0

Cunning: 0/0/100

“the Butcher”

Vigor: 130/0/0

Control: 0/0/110

Endurance: 0/110/0

Cunning: 0/0/60

“the Shark”

Vigor: 130/0/0

Control: 0/0/110

Endurance: 0/110/0

Cunning: 0/0/60

“the Mad”

Vigor: 100/0/0

Control: 0/0/90

Endurance: 0/90/0

Cunning: 0/0/60

“the Accursed”

Vigor: 90/0/0

Control: 135/0/0

Endurance: 0/70/0

Cunning: 0/0/60

Smiths

“the Smith”

Vigor: 90/140/110

Endurance: 0/70/60

Engineers

“the Wainwright”

Vigor: 60/0/0

Control: 0/0/70

Endurance: 90/0/0

Intelligence: 0/0/80

“the Engineer”

Vigor: 90/0/0

Control: 0/120/0

Intelligence: 0/0/80

“the Knowing”

Vigor: 60/0/0

Control: 0/100/0

Intelligence: 0/0/80

“the Scholar” (Imperial)

Vigor: 70/0/0

Control: 0/0/70

Endurance: 0/70/0

Intelligence: 0/0/60

