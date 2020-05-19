Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

The Witcher games are going cheap in the anniversary sales

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

19th May 2020 / 10:47AM

If a Netflix show and years of people going on about it have finally convinced you to consider giving The Witcher a go, good news: to celebrate the fifth birthday of The Witcher 3, the whole series is on sale. Both Steam and GOG have big Witcher sales, including the whole RPG series plus various spin-offs. £10 for The Witcher 3 and both expansions is a good price for so many grimaces and weary sighs, every one of them great.

Hit Steam and GOG for the sale pages. The Steam sale ends on June 1st, while GOG’s will end on Monday, May 25th.

We’ve declared The Witcher 3 one of the best RPGs and the others are decent too but ah, I’m sure you’ve heard that by now. Are there many people who might be interested but haven’t gone for it in any of the squillion sales over the years?

If you’re coming fresh from the show (which is based on the original books, same as CD Projekt Red’s games are), I think it’s fine to start with The Witcher 3. I can see why VidBud Matthew recommened showfans start with the second, though, with its focus more on kings and politics. I do think you’re missing out if you skip the first, but I understand it’s old enough to put off some folks. Look, you’ll be fine.

The sales do also include the digital adaptation of the Witcher board game and Thronebreaker, the singleplayer spin-off of the card game Gwent. Brendy’s Thronebreaker review thought it was fine. Oh, speaking of Gwent, that launched on Steam today too, after years exclusive to GOG.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

