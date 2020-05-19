Warzone brings back Most Wanted contracts, adds assault rifles to the Gulag

War never changes, but sometimes the optional mid-war missions do get swapped around. That’s actually quite common. Developers Infinity Ward briefly added Most Wanted contracts to Warzone last month, wiping over a different type of mission that I really liked. Fortunately, they quickly swapped them back around – and more fortunately still, yesterday’s update lets us have both. Great! Thanks for that.

The update also smuggled in assault rifles and SMGs to the Gulag, and you’ll now find SKS carbines dotted around the main map. There are a couple new maps for plain old Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, too. Oh, and you can now open those mysterious bunkers – and some players have found a nuke buried beneath one of them. Just thought you might want to know.

Most Wanted contracts work a little differently to the others. The moment you activate one, the entire server gets told roughly where you are. This new version lasts for three minutes than five, and if you survive your dead teammates get to respawn. They’re high-risk, high-reward missions that push players into conflict. I’m glad I now get to have a go, and even gladder that this time they’ve left Bounty Contracts intact.

In prison land, you now have to earn your right to respawn with a randomly chosen gun from 6 ARs and 4 SMGs. They’re all automatic, which marks a change of pace from the pistols and shotguns of prison duels prior. I quite liked shooting piddly pistols because you never normally do that in the wild, but I’m cool with a temporary mix-up – presuming that’s what this is. I’m also a bit sad that they’ve fixed “a rare bug that left a player in the Gulag until the end of the match”, as that is a very funny image.

You can now also open up those bunkers players have been speculating about for the past two months. If you find a keycard in a legendary chest, you can head over to one and open many more legendary chests. Here are some lads getting very excited about it all.

YOOO YOU CAN OPEN THE VAULT (with key card) #Warzone pic.twitter.com/RPK17F7JfH — FaZe Dirty (@FaZeDirty) May 19, 2020

Even more excitingly, other players got up to some cheeky wall-clipping and found a nuke. This could well be the setup for some radioactive map-reshaping.

Last and also least, you can now purchase armour for your whole team from buy stations. Neat! Minor, but neat.

You can read more about all this in the patch notes. Those also mention the new Call Of Duty multiplayer maps Aisle 9 and Hardhat, along with new modifiers for the co-op missions.

Warzone is free-to-play, and very good. You can download it here.