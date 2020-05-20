Graphics card deals of the week - 20th May 2020

Graphics card prices haven’t changed much this week regardless of which side of the Atlantic you reside, but it’s still not exactly a golden age for graphics card deals hunters. Still, if you’re in the US, a number of rebates on offer mean it’s also not the worst time to buy a cheap graphics card either.

To help you keep track of all of the top graphics card deals around, we’ve put together this list of all the best prices for the today’s best graphics cards so you can see exactly how they compare against one another, and whether they’re a good buy or not. Regardless of whether you’re upgrading your PC or building a new PC from scratch, here are the cheapest graphics card deals on offer this week.

If you’re not sure which graphics card deal you should get, one of the best gauges of working out what kind of card you need is to think about your monitor’s resolution. If you’ve got a 1920×1080 monitor, for example, then there’s no need to buy one that’s intended to play games at 4K. On the other hand, if you’re thinking about upgrading your monitor as well at some point, then you’ll probably want to get a graphics card that can make the most of that future resolution as well.

The other thing to think about is what kind of gaming experience you actually want from it. Are you dead set on playing games at the very best graphics settings? Or do you just want something that will get the job done on Medium? If you’re not that bothered about playing on Ultra, you don’t need to spend nearly as much as on your new graphics card as you would if nothing but max settings will do – all of which I explain below. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the cheapest graphics card deals of the week.

Graphics card deals

Nvidia GPU deals:

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review for more info

A modest £2 reduction in the UK is wiped away by a $7 increase in the United States – and even that involves getting a $10 rebate card. The GTX 1660 is still a great graphics card for 1080p gaming, capable of hitting 60fps on Medium to High settings in nearly all of today’s most demanding games (as well as a bit of 1440p potential as well as long as you’re happy with playing on Medium quality settings on today’s big blockbusters), but your money is better spent elsewhere – either on the GTX 1660 Super, or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT further down this article. For more information, have a read of my Nvidia GTX 1660 vs 1660 Super comparison article.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super review for more info

With prices staying stable, this is still the Nvidia graphics card to buy if you’re after a good 1080p GPU. The GTX 1660 Super is a bit faster than the regular GTX 1660, but provides pretty much the same gaming experience – at least 60fps on High graphics at 1080p in today’s biggest games, and at least 60fps on Medium at 1440p. It’s a good option if you’ve got a 1080p monitor with a high refresh rate as well.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review for more info

A $20 rebate option brings the price down in the States, but it’s still high everywhere. At this sort of price, you might as well buy the RTX 2060 instead, or save yourself a bit of cash and get the GTX 1660 Super, as my GTX 1660 Super vs 1660 Ti article shows, you’re not really gaining much by opting for the Ti. Sure, it’s capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at this resolution, and it’s also able to deliver a consistent 60fps on Medium to High settings at 1440p, but right now it’s just not a good deal.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 review for more info

Slightly reduced in the US via a $10 rebate and a $8 promo code, the RTX 2060 is the cheapest Nvidia graphics card that supports ray tracing and is a brilliant GPU for hitting 60fps on high or ultra at 1080p or sometimes 2K. It’s currently our top Nvidia pick for the best 1440p graphics card on a budget (though of course, your definition of budget may vary). Prices have stayed the same in the UK but followed all the other Nvidia cards in the US by creeping up a little. As a result, it’s still a better buy than the GTX 1660 Ti right now, especially if you want an entry-level ray tracing experience.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super review for more info

The RTX 2060 Super nudged back up in price after last week’s dip, and it’s still a poor buy compared to the RTX 2070. Sure, it’s a bit faster than the regular RTX 2060, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at 1440p more regularly, but most of the time you’ll get a very similar gaming experience. Really, UK and US buyers should opt for the RTX 2070 instead. For a closer comparison of how the RTX 2060 Super stacks up against its non-Super sibling (and its closest AMD competition), have a read of our RTX 2060 vs RTX 2060 Super vs RX 5700 article.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review for more info

The prices I’ve listed above remain pretty great value compared to RTX 2060 Super – albeit with a wait in the US. After all, the RTX 2070 is a great 1440p graphics card and can pretty much hit 60fps on max settings in every big game you can play today (and definitely 60fps+ if you knock it down to High). Personally, I’d recommend going with AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT card instead, but if you’re adamant about sticking with Nvidia, this is the card to buy – have a read of our RTX 2070 vs RTX 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison piece for more info.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super review for more info

The RTX 2070 Super is currently our top Nvidia pick for the best 1440p graphics card you can buy right now, but it’s not particularly good value at the moment. Prices have stayed static this week, but it’s still almost £100 more than it was just over a month ago. The RTX 2070 Super is a good graphics card in its own right, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings in every big blockbuster going, but I’d strongly recommend waiting until prices go down a bit before buying one, or going with AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT instead.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review for more info

Recently, stock levels have been so low for the RTX 2080 that prices have shot up massively as a result. There’s nothing worth flagging this week, and worth paying a bit extra for the RTX 2080 Super. Sure, this is one of the most powerful graphics cards you can buy today, capable of delivering a flawless 60fps+ 1440p experience on max settings, as well as a decent Medium experience at 4K, but the RTX 2080 Super is still 100% the better buy.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super review for more info

Like all Super cards, the RTX 2080 Super is a teensy bit faster than the regular RTX 2080. As a result, it delivers a very similar gaming experience – exceptional 1440p performance, or 60fps on Medium to High at 4K. It’s quite expensive, but if you don’t want to upgrade your graphics card for a long old time, the RTX 2080 Super could be worth shelling out for. Prices have remained pretty static this week as well.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti review for more info

Hands down the best and most powerful graphics card you can buy right now, the RTX 2080 Ti is, unsurprisingly, also the most expensive – and it’s up in price again this week. It’s currently the GPU to buy if you want the very best 4K experience at the moment – although even this will sometimes struggle to hit 60fps on max settings in some of today’s most demanding games. Still, until AMD reveal their 4K Big Navi cards, this is the GPU to buy for 4K perfectionists right now.

AMD GPU deals:

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT review for more info

The RX 5500 XT is a fantastic graphics card for the money, offering brilliant 1080p performance on Medium to High settings in all of today’s biggest games. Even with fluctuating prices, it’s still considerably better than what’s going on over with Nvidia’s cards at the moment. Alas, AMD’s free game bundle deal has been extended, too, so you still get two free games with it (Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Resident Evil 3) plus three months of Xbox Game Pass until May 30th, too, making it excellent value for money.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT review for more info

AMD’s ultimate graphics card for 1080p gaming is an outstanding GPU that blows every Nvidia GTX 16-series card out of the water, both in terms of performance and overall value for money, even if prices have crept up a tiny bit since last week. In fact, it’s just as fast as Nvidia’s more expensive RTX 2060, making it a much better buy for those on a budget.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 review for more info

In truth, AMD have rather shot themselves in their own foot with the RX 5700 now the almost-as-fast RX 5600 XT has arrived. The RX 5700 is still a great card for top notch 1080p gaming and Medium to High 1440p performance, but when its faster, more powerful sibling, the RX 5700 XT isn’t that much more, you may as well spend the extra and get a faster card in the process. Or save yourself some cash and get pretty much identical performance with the RX 5600 XT. Either way, there’s no need to buy this card right now.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT review for more info

AMD’s best graphics card for 1440p gaming, the RX 5700 XT is more than capable of delivering 60fps on High to max settings at this resolution, as well as well over 60fps when gaming at 1080p. It’s not quite as fast as Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super, but it comes mighty close for a lot less money – just take a look at our RTX 2070 vs RTX 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison piece for more info.

How to get a great graphics card deal:

When you’re buying a new graphics card, there are two important things you need to consider: the resolution of your monitor, and what kind of quality setting you’d like to aim for when playing games. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT is by far the best 1080p graphics card for max settings at the moment, for example, but Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT are also excellent budget options as well that will get you smooth frame rates on Medium to High settings.

As for 1440p, my top picks would be AMD’s RX 5700 XT or Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super for flawless 60fps gaming on max settings at this resolution, but AMD’s RX 5600 XT and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 will also do you just fine as well if you’re happy with Medium to High quality at this resolution. This makes the RX 5600 XT quite a good card to go for at the moment, especially if you currently have a 1080p monitor but are thinking about upgrading to a 1440p in the near future.

If you’ve got a 4K monitor, on the other hand, then you should probably consider an RTX 2080 / RTX 2080 Super at an absolute minimum. The RTX 2070 Super can make a decent fist of 4K gaming, but only on Low-Medium settings, so if you’ve got the budget, I’d recommend an RTX 2080 at the very least in this case.