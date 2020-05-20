Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Look for a nod to noted Total Warhammer 2 fan Henry Cavill in its next DLC

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

20th May 2020 / 3:12PM

When he’s not playing everyone’s favourite Rivia man in Netflix’s The Witcher, Henry Cavill likes to chill out with some Total War: Warhammer 2. It’s a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Creative Assembly, either. They’ve only gone and put a nod to him in the game’s upcoming DLC, The Warden & The Paunch. And there’s even a Witcher reference thrown in there for good measure.

“When when I saw a certain Mr Cavill mentioned that he enjoys nothing more than firing up Total War: Warhammer or painting a few models in his spare time, I thought it would be fun to somehow inject him into the game, like we have with a number of developers over the years,” game director Richard Aldridge told PCGamesN.

“With the Warden and the Paunch coming up, it felt like a good time to include Henry, and what better way than having a mighty Loremaster of Hoeth by your side with a few personal special traits to play with when starting a campaign as Eltharion.”

Cavill’s character is a High Elf Loremaster, you see. He’s not hard to find – he’s literally named “Cavill” and he’ll be right there with you if you start the game as leader of the Eltharion faction. There’s a little homage to his monster-slaying alter ego in the form of his abilities, too. The “White Wolf” trait gives him a +15 bonus against large enemies. He must’ve studied at Kaer Morhen.

If you still don’t believe that Henry Cavill likes to kick back with some gaming, you probably missed his Instagram post where he’s literally painting miniatures. Or how about that GQ interview where he literally says he prefers gaming to going out? The perfect man.

Catch a glimpse of Cavill yourself when the DLC comes out tomorrow on Steam, pitting ill-tempered High Elf Eltharion The Grim, against Grom, a warmongering Goblin.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think- Total War: Warhammer 2 - Rise of the Tomb Kings DLC

Mummy dearest

26

Wot I Think: Total War - Warhammer 2

That's so Skaven

62

Total War: Warhammer 2's next DLC pits hungry Orcs against a grouchy Elf cop

20

Frontier want to develop a Warhammer: Age Of Sigmar RTS

32

Latest articles

I hope Destiny 2's Titanic disaster rumours are as fake as they seem

2

That Rainbow Six Siege mobile knock-off has vanished after Ubisoft sued Apple, Google, and the developers

Bee management sim Hive Time gets even better with new update

How I Wanna Run The Marathon riffed on Mario to draw a crowd

Some games are made to be watched