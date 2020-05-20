Look for a nod to noted Total Warhammer 2 fan Henry Cavill in its next DLC

When he’s not playing everyone’s favourite Rivia man in Netflix’s The Witcher, Henry Cavill likes to chill out with some Total War: Warhammer 2. It’s a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Creative Assembly, either. They’ve only gone and put a nod to him in the game’s upcoming DLC, The Warden & The Paunch. And there’s even a Witcher reference thrown in there for good measure.

“When when I saw a certain Mr Cavill mentioned that he enjoys nothing more than firing up Total War: Warhammer or painting a few models in his spare time, I thought it would be fun to somehow inject him into the game, like we have with a number of developers over the years,” game director Richard Aldridge told PCGamesN.

“With the Warden and the Paunch coming up, it felt like a good time to include Henry, and what better way than having a mighty Loremaster of Hoeth by your side with a few personal special traits to play with when starting a campaign as Eltharion.”

Cavill’s character is a High Elf Loremaster, you see. He’s not hard to find – he’s literally named “Cavill” and he’ll be right there with you if you start the game as leader of the Eltharion faction. There’s a little homage to his monster-slaying alter ego in the form of his abilities, too. The “White Wolf” trait gives him a +15 bonus against large enemies. He must’ve studied at Kaer Morhen.

If you still don’t believe that Henry Cavill likes to kick back with some gaming, you probably missed his Instagram post where he’s literally painting miniatures. Or how about that GQ interview where he literally says he prefers gaming to going out? The perfect man.



Catch a glimpse of Cavill yourself when the DLC comes out tomorrow on Steam, pitting ill-tempered High Elf Eltharion The Grim, against Grom, a warmongering Goblin.