Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Save 20% on Glorious' Model O gaming mouse plus loads more in their first sale

Alan Martin

Contributor

20th May 2020 / 5:00PM

The holey, hexagon-obsessed folks over at Glorious are holding their first ever sale, making it a great time to upgrade your mouse, keyboard and all other manner of PC accessories on the cheap. There’s 20% off all gaming mice, including their superb Model O and Model D, 10% off all keyboards and 30% off mouse pads and wrist rests to name just some of the discounts.

What these percentages mean in practice is that both the Model O and Model D mice see a £8 / $10 discount, taking them to £32 / $40 a piece. That is unless you fancy the new, but incredibly garish pink Model O, which drops to £39 / $48. Katharine was a big fan of both, calling them great lightweight mice, especially for those with smaller hands, and you can read more about them in our best gaming mouse round-up.

We haven’t tested Glorious’ modular GMMK keyboard yet, but if you fancy being a gaming guinea pig then the normally £90 / $110 mechanical keyboard can be yours for £81 / $99. It’s available in three sizes, but the price is the same for all of them, so I’d go ‘full’ unless space is a real issue for you, or you happen to prefer tenkeyless or the 60% form factor. There’s also 10% off Glorious’ key caps, switches and accessories to help you customise it, too.

The biggest discount is reserved for mouse pads, with a 30% saving meaning you can get the 11x13in stitched cloth mousepad for £7 / $8, or the ridiculously large 24x48in 3XL extended version for £28 / $35. Other sizes are available, of course, if you don’t fancy buying one of the two extremes.

Finally, there’s 5-40% off Glorious’ various wrist rests if you fancy something a bit plusher to sit beneath your new GMMK keyboard. They come in various sizes, from long strips in various colours (and even a few wooden models if you’re that way inclined), plus shorter, fatter models for your mouse.

The sale is only on for 24 hours, ending tomorrow (Thursday) at 5pm BST / 12pm EST, so you better get your skates on if you fancy anything.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alan Martin

Contributor

Alan is RPS' new deals deputy, rustling up all the latest game and hardware bargains for your discounted deals pleasure.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

I hope Destiny 2's Titanic disaster rumours are as fake as they seem

2

That Rainbow Six Siege mobile knock-off has vanished after Ubisoft sued Apple, Google, and the developers

Bee management sim Hive Time gets even better with new update

How I Wanna Run The Marathon riffed on Mario to draw a crowd

Some games are made to be watched

Latest articles

I hope Destiny 2's Titanic disaster rumours are as fake as they seem

2

That Rainbow Six Siege mobile knock-off has vanished after Ubisoft sued Apple, Google, and the developers

Bee management sim Hive Time gets even better with new update

How I Wanna Run The Marathon riffed on Mario to draw a crowd

Some games are made to be watched