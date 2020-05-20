Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Serious Sam 4 will send Mr. Stone up against 100,000 enemies at once in August

Lauren Morton

Contributor

20th May 2020 / 7:08PM

Suit up your arsenal of shotguns, minguns, handguns, and uh, cannon guns, because Serious Sam 4 is packing the heat at the end of the summer. The Sam Serious prequel game has launched a new trailer showing just a bit of the lovely hordes streaking over gorgeous grassy hills. Croteam claim they’re pitting Sammy up against over 100,000 simultaneous baddies when the game launches in August.

“Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s hordes spread across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization,” say Croteam. “The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force led by Sam ‘Serious’ Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos.”

In addition to the new cinematic trailer, Croteam have got several other new videos showing off some of Sam the 4th’s new bits, including their big new Legion System wot seems to be the talking point.

The prequel will pit Sam against actual hordes, the developers say, “thousands and thousands and hundreds of thousands” of enemies at once, apparently. “Originally we were hoping for 10,000 enemies and now we hit an order of magnitude more,” they say. Suppose that’s a pretty important achievement for a game about gunning down armies of alien baddies.

You can find that video and others over on the Serious Sam sale page on Steam, which is where the game’s website currently redirects to. Talk about going all-in, gun hands man. There are some seriously steep discounts on other Serious Sam games over there if you’re looking to catch up on the action.

Serious Sam 4 will launch sometime in August on Steam and Google Stadia.

