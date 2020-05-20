Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

The Oculus Quest is back in stock in the US

Alan Martin

Contributor

20th May 2020 / 12:12PM

Fed up of being locked down in your home, but don’t want to risk your health by stepping outside? Get yourself an Oculus Quest and trick your eyes into thinking you’re somewhere else, because it’s finally back in stock over in the US.

It’s been weeks since Oculus’ standalone headset has been in stock anywhere, but if you’re in the United States and act quickly, you should be in luck. Both the 64 and 128GB versions are back in stock direct from Oculus, with an estimated delivery date of Friday July 3rd.

If that sounds like too long a wait and you’d rather line the pockets of billionaire Jeff Bezos rather than billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, the 64GB model is available for pre-order on Amazon with a dispatch date of June 6th. The 128GB model, meanwhile, enigmatically says that it “usually ships within three to five weeks”, but I’d probably trust the Oculus site over that vague optimism.

There’s no discount involved – you don’t become as rich as Facebook by discounting products that are selling like gold-encrusted hot cakes – so it’s still $399 for the 64GB model, or $499 for the 128GB version wherever you choose to shop.

The advantage of the Oculus Quest, for those not familiar, is that it not only plays wire-free mobile VR games, but can be tethered to a gaming PC for pretty much anything, including the recently released Half-Life: Alyx. It even has a higher resolution than the regular PC-bound Oculus Rift S, although as Katharine notes in her review, it’s quite a bit less comfortable for extended wear.

Still, it’s undoubtedly the most versatile VR headset around, so if you’ve been waiting for it to return to stock, then strike now and wait impatiently for June/July to roll around…

Who am I?

Alan Martin

Contributor

Alan is RPS' new deals deputy, rustling up all the latest game and hardware bargains for your discounted deals pleasure.

