Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle release date, trailer, gameplay

Everything we know about the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

20th May 2020 / 10:45AM

Featured post Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle is the ninth expansion pack to be released for The Sims 4. It introduces many ways for your Sims to live sustainably. A few of us here at RPS are excited for the opportunity to build the eco-houses of our dreams by covering our plots with solar panels and wind turbines.

Since the expansion packs for The Sims 4 are a little on the pricey side, it’s worth looking into exactly what is included in the newest one. Here’s everything that we know about Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle so far.

What is Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle’s release date?

During its official reveal, EA confirmed the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack will be coming on June 4th, 2020 and will unlock at the following times:

  • 11am BST
  • 12pm CEST
  • 6am EDT
  • 3am PDT

The Eco Lifestyle expansion pack can be found in EA’s Origin store and it’ll cost you £34.99 / $39.99 /39.99€.

Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle gameplay trailer

While the reveal trailer is very short, there are some details on what to expect from Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle. Here are just some of the things we saw in the trailer:

  • New careers: Civil Designer, Freelance Crafter, and more.
  • New hobbies such as making artisan candles, concocting fizzy drinks and raising insects as an alternative food source.
  • The Civil Designer can use a fabricator to craft new inventions.
  • Artisan candles made by your Sims will shrink over time when lit and can be sold in shops owned by your Sims.
  • You can also carve vertical meat. We presuming it’s lab grown as it’s tagged as “labmeat” on the GIF image, but I have many questions about the storage method.
  • Create your very own eco-friendly community in Evergreen Harbor. You can set up a voting board and establish Neighbourhood Action Plans.
  • Convince other Sims to create a community space. This can be a garden or a “maker space”.
  • You can also now build houses out of shipping containers.

  • Neglecting the environment allows junk and pollution to rise. You can counter this by collecting junk and use machines to crush junk into small cubes. New inventions can also get rid of pollution.
  • You can upcycle clothing and furniture, or dive into bins to grab thrown away objects to make stuff out of them.
  • Keeping your neighbourhood clean for long enough will make the northern lights appear.
  • Produce your own electricity with windmills and solar panels that can be placed wherever you want.
  • You can now make a living roof and have more materials to use to make your own eco-friendly house. You can even grow your own food in vertical gardens.
  • Your Sims can woohoo in a dumpster. I’m not sure why anyone would do that.

That’s all we have for Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle, but there’s plenty of stuff on our YouTube channel on The Sims 4, from speed builds to what we think of previous DLC packs for the game. There’s even stuff there for those that want to mod the game.

Do also check out the rest of our guides for The Sims 4. The Sims 4 packs guide has all the information on what’s in every other DLC pack released so far. The Sims 4 skills guide contains a comprehensive list of all of the skills that are available for the game and what they do. We also have a list of codes for those looking for The Sims 4 cheats. Finally, if you’re starting out with the Discover University expansion, we have both a guide on getting your Sim a degree and how to make them join the secret society. Check out The Sims 4 university guide and The Sims 4 secret society guide guide respectively.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Sims 4

SimBitty

49

How to join a secret society in The Sims 4 university

All secret society ranks explained

The Sims 4 university: how to get degrees

Distinguished degrees and how to enroll explained

The Sims 4 best packs guide: all DLC packs explained

Every expansion explained

Latest articles

Apex Legends tips [Season 5] - 100 practical top tips for all skill levels

Think you don't need an Apex Legends guide? Skip to Expert

Apex Legends Pathfinder guide: Pathfinder tips and tricks, abilities, hitbox

Who's ready to fly on a Zipline?

Apex Legends Octane guide: abilities, hitbox, Octane tips and tricks

The fastest legs in Kings Canyon

Apex Legends Mirage guide [Season 5]: Mirage tips and tricks, abilities, hitbox

Bamboozle 2.0!