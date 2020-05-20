World Of Warships is getting Warhammer 40K skins

In the grim darkness of the near past, there was only war. So maybe it’s not wholly weird that World Of Warships has announced a Warhammer 40,000 crossover. The free-to-play multiplayer shipshooter will get WH40K-themed ships, commanders, camouflages, patches, flags, and such as part of an update coming in June. It is wild to see this and remember that Games Workshop ever seemed protective of licensing 40K to games.

Here’s the Chaos skin coming to the Tier VIII Amagi for Arthas Roqthar the Cold :

And here’s Justinian Lyons XIII with its Imperium counterpart:

Pre-sales on small bits like flags and patches will start on May 27th, then all of the cosmetic stuff will launch in full in June. The console version, World Of Warships: Legends is also getting a Warhammering.

“We are very excited to collaborate with such an iconic brand that gathers an incredibly passionate audience, some of them coming from our own ranks,” executive producer Philip Molodkovets said in today’s announcement. “The gothic, grim atmosphere of Warhammer 40,000 provides a sharp edge to the realistic World Of Warships universe, which makes this collaboration even more interesting.”

Warships has done weird before, mind. Its battle royale mode had post-apocalyptic ships covered in skulls and buzzsaws.