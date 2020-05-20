Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

World Of Warships is getting Warhammer 40K skins

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

20th May 2020 / 1:33PM

In the grim darkness of the near past, there was only war. So maybe it’s not wholly weird that World Of Warships has announced a Warhammer 40,000 crossover. The free-to-play multiplayer shipshooter will get WH40K-themed ships, commanders, camouflages, patches, flags, and such as part of an update coming in June. It is wild to see this and remember that Games Workshop ever seemed protective of licensing 40K to games.

Here’s the Chaos skin coming to the Tier VIII Amagi for Arthas Roqthar the Cold :

And here’s Justinian Lyons XIII with its Imperium counterpart:

Pre-sales on small bits like flags and patches will start on May 27th, then all of the cosmetic stuff will launch in full in June. The console version, World Of Warships: Legends is also getting a Warhammering.

“We are very excited to collaborate with such an iconic brand that gathers an incredibly passionate audience, some of them coming from our own ranks,” executive producer Philip Molodkovets said in today’s announcement. “The gothic, grim atmosphere of Warhammer 40,000 provides a sharp edge to the realistic World Of Warships universe, which makes this collaboration even more interesting.”

Warships has done weird before, mind. Its battle royale mode had post-apocalyptic ships covered in skulls and buzzsaws.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

World Of Warships adds... let me double-check my notes... a post-apocalyptic battle royale mode

16

Splash Damage working with World of Tanks company on something warnew

24

We've Peaked: Steven Seagal's In World Of Warships

30

World Of Warships Charts Course For New Mode

5

Latest articles

Apex Legends tips [Season 5] - 100 practical top tips for all skill levels

Think you don't need an Apex Legends guide? Skip to Expert

Apex Legends Pathfinder guide: Pathfinder tips and tricks, abilities, hitbox

Who's ready to fly on a Zipline?

Apex Legends Octane guide: abilities, hitbox, Octane tips and tricks

The fastest legs in Kings Canyon

Apex Legends Mirage guide [Season 5]: Mirage tips and tricks, abilities, hitbox

Bamboozle 2.0!