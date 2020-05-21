Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Valve show some Artifact 2.0 ahead of the impending beta

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

21st May 2020 / 4:30PM

Did you miss it? Artifact‘s back, and it’s not quite how you remember it. After a year of tinkering following that disastrous 2018 debut, Valve are ready to re-introduce the Dota 2 card game to the world. This week’s brief demonstration runs through some of the promising changes arriving with Artifact 2.0 – and if you’re lucky, you may be able to try the beta yourself starting next week.

Details on Artifact’s upcoming reboot have been trickling out of Valve for months – from its hard pivot away from Artifact’s card marketplace to word the card-shuffler will have a singleplayer campaign. This week, we got our first look Artifact 2.0 in action, courtesy of this condensed gameplay preview from Valve.

In the vid, two Valve devs run through a round of Artifact’s new Hero Draft mode, a new addition that’ll build a deck for you based on the heroes you draft up. After a back and forth featuring some of that delicious placeholder cart art, we jump into Artifact’s extremely work-in-progress new “frankenboard” (with the assurance that a much nicer 3D board is currently in production).

While it’s been streamlined somewhat, much of Artifact’s original design remains. You’ll still need to burst two towers (or take down a single lane, twice), and combat still plays out one lane at a time – playing out in alternating directions each turn. I do feel it loses something in the single-screen overview, removing much of the sense of fighting across three fronts, but it’s inarguably much easier to keep a track of things in this new format.

Removing frustration points seems to be a priority for the Artifact reboot. As gestured at by the removal of random creep deployment, you can now choose precisely where to deploy your heroes. The between-round item shop has also been renovated, letting you upgrade the shop to access higher tiers of item cards or invest for some extra gold should nothing catch your eye.

Artifact 2.0 might look a long way off from completion, but Valve are keen to start bringing in beta testers as soon as possible. “The Beta for the original game started too late and was too short,” the devs posted on the Artifact blog earlier this week. “We’ve decided to approach things a bit differently this time around by gradually inviting people to join us while we are still ‘Under Construction.'”

They’ll be trickling out invitations starting with folks who’ve had the original Artifact in their Steam library (installed or not) earlier than March 2020. If that’s you, keep an eye on your inbox – invites will start rolling out from next week.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Artifact

It's very card

38

Artifact best decks: the decks to build for competitive play

Artifact guide: tips for playing Artifact, game modes explained, booster packs

DOTA with cards

Artifact best heroes: top heroes in each colour, and how to use them

I need a heroooo

2

Latest articles

Oblivion character imprisoned for 617 years

You were caught sneaking

2

Civilization VI is free on the Epic Games Store right now

The way Warzone broadcasts your mic on death is thrilling, bleak, and very funny

1

Final Fantasy XIV's interior designers will build you Hogwarts, for a price

MMO DIY SOS

1