The latest Humble Bundle is a tribute to Bandai Namco with nine games for $25

Bandai Namco has returned for a fourth Humble Bundle this week with nine games up for grabs at £20 / $25 for the job lot. And while you may suspect that it’s getting a bit ‘Queen Greatest Hits III’ at this point, there’s still enough in there to justify putting your hand into your pocket – especially as it’s all for charity.

Running until June 2nd, Bandai Namco’s fourth Humble outing covers the full spectrum of their weird and wonderful back catalogue. Unusually, it’s split into four tiers this time instead of the usual three, but I suspect that’s partly because the minimum donation of £1 / $1 only unlocks titles that have been in previous Bandai Namco bundles. Pac-Man 256 featured in Bundle 2, while oddball first-person shooter Get Even appeared in Bundle 3. Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, meanwhile, has appeared in every Bandai Namco bundle to date and is duly here once again on the off chance it isn’t already loitering in your Steam library.

It’s when you starting pay more than the average – £8.42 at the time of writing in the UK – that things get a bit more interesting, with anime action trilogy .hack//G.U. Last Recode (which includes all three .hack//G.U games, Rebirth, Reminisce and Redemption) doing its best to wreck the readability of this sentence, alongside ball-rolling delight Katamari Damacy Reroll and action roguelike Rad.

Pay £12 or more, and you get all that plus anime RPG Tales of Berseria and fight ’em up Tekken 7. Don’t worry if you haven’t played the previous six Tekken games – it’s like Fast and Furious movies: you’ll catch up with the story pretty quickly. Finally, if you’re willing to pay £20.50 or more, you get all of the above plus the first episode of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan. For those unaware, it’s an episodic choice-based horror game. Imagine Telltale adventure games but with more jump scares and a focus on party play. It’s only a few hours long, but making different decisions can dramatically change the outcome, so it has a decent amount of replay value.

Here’s all that again in handy bullet point form.

As ever, regardless of how much you choose to pay, you’ll be able to decide where you money goes with sliders at checkout. You can push 100% of your money to the charities involved – this month Make A Wish and charity:water – or divvy it up between the charities, publisher and the people that gathered them together into a Humble Bundle. It’s entirely up to you.