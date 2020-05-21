Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed until autumn 2021

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

21st May 2020 / 1:26PM

Unfortunately, yet another game is being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This time it’s space flight sim Kerbal Space Program 2 that’s been grounded – now we’ll be waiting until autumn next year to launch those little green men into the great beyond.

“With everything going on in the world today due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we’re facing many unique challenges that require more time to safely iterate, create, test, and make KSP2 as great as it can be,” yesterday’s statement said.

“We understand this isn’t the news you were hoping to see, but ultimately we need to make the best decision for the development of Kerbal Space Program 2. That said, we will continue to keep you updated with more feature videos, developer blogs, and other content to share our progress from now up to launch.”

This isn’t the first delay KSP2 has seen. Back in November, the publishers announced the game wouldn’t be released until “fiscal 2021”, suggesting we could’ve seen the game at some point this year. Alas, that’s no longer the case.

KSP2 is being developed by Star Theory, after Take-Two Interactive bought the game from the orginal devs, Squad, a few years ago. They’re promising some cool new features for the sequel when it does finally arrive – multiplayer, full mod support and the ability to construct your own colonies, to name a few.

In yesterday’s delay announcement they do mention how “ambitious” their goals are for the game, perhaps they’d just bitten off a bit more than they could chew trying to get all this new stuff working for an earlier release.

