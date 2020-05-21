Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
30

System Shock 3 is now in the cybernetic hands of Tencent

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

21st May 2020 / 2:46PM

After an uncertain period in which it seemed System Shock 3 might be dead in the spacewater, it’s apparently now saved. Developers OtherSide Entertainment have announced that megahuge publishers Tencent “will be taking the System Shock franchise forward,” which is… vague and slightly ominous, but promising? It’s not yet clear what exactly this arrangement means and who’s doing what, but it seems the odds are good that yes, you will again get to enjoy Shodan berating you for the weakness and imperfection of your flesh.

“We are happy to announce that Tencent will be taking the System Shock franchise forward,” OtherSide said in yesterday’s statement. “As a smaller indie studio, it had been challenging for us to carry the project on our own. We believe Tencent’s deep capabilities and expertise as a leading game company will bring the franchise to new heights.”

Which doesn’t really explain who is now making System Shock 3. Ah, we’ll hear more in time.

The game’s fate had been in question for several months, following reports that the dev team had lost a fair few folks, including the former writer, lead programmer, and design director. The circumstances of all that were unclear, and OtherSide did not respond when I asked at the time.

So, here’s another digipie Tencent have their finger in. They are vast, owning bits and pieces of so many developers as well as making and publishing their own games. They fully own Riot Games and Funcom, have most of Path Of Exile devs Grinding Gear Games, bought 40% of Epic Games, and hold smaller shares of companies from Activision Blizzard and Ubisoft to Paradox Interactive and PlatinumGames. They definitely have the resources to make a new System Shock.

Nightdive Studios, who own the System Shock rights and are currently remaking the first game, have clarified a bit of the Shock legal background. “OtherSide licensed certain rights from us to make sequels. Those rights have now been transferred to Tencent,” OtherSide told cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer. “Nothing about that transfer in any way impacts our ownership.”

It is still a bit weird that SS3 is being made. I do somewhat agree with old man Kieron Gillen, who wrote in a 2009 tribute to Shodan, “There’s never going to be a System Shock 3. We really should be glad.” Maybe we should let sleeping AIs lie. We have declared System Shock 2 one of the best RPGs but maybe that’s good reason to leave it be. Oh dear, I’ve taken a melancholy turn.

The last we saw of System Shock 3 was this in September 2019:

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (30)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

System Shock 3 might be in trouble, as multiple devs reportedly "no longer employed"

47

System Shock 3's Shodan comes to life in new pre-alpha trailer

31

System Shock 3 first trailer: she's back (and so's he)

49

System Shock 3 returns to OtherSide after Starbreeze sell publishing rights

63

Latest articles

Oblivion character imprisoned for 617 years

You were caught sneaking

2

Civilization VI is free on the Epic Games Store right now

The way Warzone broadcasts your mic on death is thrilling, bleak, and very funny

1

Valve show some Artifact 2.0 ahead of the impending beta

2