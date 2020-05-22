Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!) Valorant characters guide

Call Of Duty: Warzone teases a Captain Price appearance for season 4

Lauren Morton

Contributor

22nd May 2020 / 6:51PM

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is queuing up for season 4 with a teaser video featuring an unnamed “senior operator” in a blurry comms interception. Wait, even I recognize that hat. Looks like yer boy Captain Price is going to play a part in Warfare season 4, possibly as a new operator for Warzone.

Infinity Ward didn’t come out and say that Mr. Price would be a new battle royale operator, but heck, it’s a definite possibility. Apparently folks quite like Captain Price, the man of action. The dude who gets his hands dirty. The moral lightning rod that takes one for the team. “We get dirty and the world stays clean,” as he says.

If you’ve a keener ear for all things Modern W4rfare, you may be able to glean even more than Price’s hat from the new teaser video below.

Infinity Ward haven’t actually announced a date for season 4 just yet either. Season 3’s battle pass is scheduled to end on June 2nd, so folks appear to be betting on a season 4 launch right after. Given the new teaser, season 4 starting hot on the heels of 3’s closure seems likely enough.

If you’re still capping off season 3 and wot not, we’ve got a Warzone guns and weapons guide to help you out with your shootin’ and lootin’.

Lauren Morton

Contributor

