Get a new Z490 motherboard for less in Newegg’s Memorial Day sale

Newegg are holding a Memorial Day sale on loads of PC components this weekend, with deals on everything from monitors, external hard drives, Z490 motherboards and more from now until the day itself, Monday 25th May. The discounts themselves are something of a mixed bag, though, so here are the ones worth paying attention to.

First up is this ultrawide 34in gaming monitor from Asus, which is down to $400 with the code 5MLDAYPC24. It’s packing a 3440×1440 resolution, HDR support and a 75Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync support, and it’s one of the cheapest ultrawide Gaming monitor deals we’ve seen for ages.

Sticking with monitors, this 25in Gigabyte 1080p monitor is a bit more expensive at a reduced price of $470, but does claim to be eSports grade, should you have dreams of making the big time in Overwatch. That’s all thanks to its frankly ludicrous 240Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, as well as AMD FreeSync support. Yes, it’s nippy all right – although don’t be fooled by the full G-Sync Compatible claims on the product page, as it’s not yet one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. It will still work with Nvidia graphics cards thanks to Nvidia’s driver, but it’s a small ‘c’ compatible rather than an official big ‘C’ Compatible.

Moving on to storage, WD’s Black P10 Game Drives also see a $10 discount. Only you know how big and unwieldy your Steam library is, but you can get the 3TB version for $120 or the 5TB one for $140.

Finally, while they’re not strictly speaking on sale because they only came out a couple of days ago, both of these Z490 motherboards for Intel’s new 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs come with a $10 rebate that makes them worth considering if you’re looking to build a new PC in the near future: the ASRock Z490 Steel Legend 1200 can be had for $175 while the MSI PG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi is down to $260.

Not every offer is a good’un, and you should definitely steer clear of the graphics card ‘deals’ which are, in the nicest possible sense, bobbins. The prices, in fact, are so uncompetitive that you’ll find better options elsewhere on the site outside of the sale section. In particular, the ASRock Challenger D Radeon RX 5500 XT with free games for $160 (after rebate) is a much better option than their cheap RX 580 card, for example, and there’s a much cheaper GTX 1660 Ti you can get than the Gigabyte one on sale in the form of the EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, which is currently $260 (again, after a rebate) are worth your time if you’re upgrading.

Alternatively, if you’re after a completely different kind of graphics card, then be sure to check out our regularly updated Graphics card deals page, and it’s probably worth checking our Gaming monitor deals and SSD deals hubs too to see what else is available if you’re in the mood for a good bargain.