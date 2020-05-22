Minecraft Dungeons loot tables: where to find every item

Every level in Minecraft Dungeons has a list of items that are available to find. These item lists for all missions are fixed, though more are unlocked as you complete the main campaign.

Each mission also has various difficulty tiers that affect how tricky the mission is made, and the power level of the gear you can unlock. Most are found within the story missions, but there is also the secret mission that can be unlocked early on that gives you a randomised dungeon.

Minecraft Dungeons loot tables guide

Our Minecraft Dungeons loot tables guide will go over what secret missions are and the available items you can find in every secret mission. But first, we will be giving you the secret mission location.

Minecraft Dungeons secret mission location

The secret mission – Creepy Crypt – is found in the first main level of the game: Creeper Woods. It’s relatively easy to find once you know what you’re looking for, but it can be easily missed.

The path will branch off to the left after you rescue the lone villager. At the end of this path is a clearing with a big temple. Press the button to the right of the door to open it. Once you’re inside the temple, click the glowing green map to unlock the secret mission.

Minecraft Dungeons loot tables

Since there are multiple difficulty tiers for every mission, we will be listing all of the missions and the items that can be found within each one.

Note that we have separated each item table by the difficulty groups. This is not to be confused with the difficulty tiers for each mission.

Default

Adventure (complete the campaign on Default difficulty)

Apocalypse (complete the campaign on Adventure difficulty)

To skip to the loot table for the mission you’re looking for, simply click on the links below:

Creeper Woods

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power Default Tier 1 1 Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone 1-8 Default Tier 2 4 Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone 6-13 Default Tier 3 10 Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone 12-19 Default Tier 4 16 Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone 18-25 Default Tier 5 22 Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone 24-31 Default Tier 6 27 Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone 30-37 Adventure Tier 1 33 Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour

Soul Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone

Torment Quiver Adventure Tier 2 39 Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour

Soul Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone

Torment Quiver Adventure Tier 3 45 Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour

Soul Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone

Torment Quiver Adventure Tier 4 51 Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour

Soul Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone

Torment Quiver Adventure Tier 5 56 Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour

Soul Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone

Torment Quiver Adventure Tier 6 62 Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour

Soul Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone

Torment Quiver

Creepy Crypt

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power Default Tier 2 4 Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone 6-13 Default Tier 3 10 Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone 12-19 Default Tier 4 16 Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone 18-25 Default Tier 5 22 Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone 24-31 Default Tier 6 27 Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone 30-37 Adventure Tier 2 39 Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Soul Bow

Phantom Armour Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone

Ghost Cloak Adventure Tier 3 45 Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Soul Bow

Phantom Armour Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone

Ghost Cloak Adventure Tier 4 51 Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Soul Bow

Phantom Armour Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone

Ghost Cloak Adventure Tier 5 56 Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Soul Bow

Phantom Armour Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone

Ghost Cloak Adventure Tier 6 62 Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Soul Bow

Phantom Armour Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone

Ghost Cloak

Soggy Swamp

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power Default Tier 1 1 Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration 1-8 Default Tier 2 4 Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration 6-13 Default Tier 3 10 Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration 12-19 Default Tier 4 16 Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration 18-25 Default Tier 5 22 Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration 24-31 Default Tier 6 27 Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration 30-37 Adventurer Tier 1 33 Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Soul Knife

Mystery Armour Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration

Lightning Rod Adventurer Tier 2 39 Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Soul Knife

Mystery Armour Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration

Lightning Rod Adventurer Tier 3 45 Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Soul Knife

Mystery Armour Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration

Lightning Rod Adventurer Tier 4 51 Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Soul Knife

Mystery Armour Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration

Lightning Rod Adventurer Tier 5 56 Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Soul Knife

Mystery Armour Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration

Lightning Rod Adventurer Tier 6 62 Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Soul Knife

Mystery Armour Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration

Lightning Rod

Pumpkin Pastures

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power Default Tier 1 1 Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver 1-8 Default Tier 2 4 Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver 6-13 Default Tier 3 10 Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver 12-19 Default Tier 4 16 Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver 18-25 Default Tier 5 22 Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver 24-31 Default Tier 6 27 Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver 30-37 Adventurer Tier 1 33 Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour

? Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver

Corrupted Beacon Adventurer Tier 2 39 Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour

? Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver

Corrupted Beacon Adventurer Tier 3 45 Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour

? Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver

Corrupted Beacon Adventurer Tier 4 51 Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour

? Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver

Corrupted Beacon Adventurer Tier 5 56 Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour

? Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver

Corrupted Beacon Adventurer Tier 6 62 Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour

? Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver

Corrupted Beacon

Cacti Canyon

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power Default Tier 2 4 Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armour

Spelunker Armour Wind Horn

?

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding 6-13 Default Tier 3 10 Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armor

Spelunker Armor Wind Horn

?

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding 12-19 Default Tier 4 16 Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armor

Spelunker Armor Wind Horn

?

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding 18-25 Default Tier 5 22 Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armor

Spelunker Armor Wind Horn

?

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding 24-31 Default Tier 6 27 Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armor

Spelunker Armor Wind Horn

?

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding 30-37 Adventurer Tier 2 39 Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armor

Spelunker Armor

Shortbow

? Wind Horn

?

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding Adventurer Tier 3 45 Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armor

Spelunker Armor

Shortbow

? Wind Horn

?

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding Adventurer Tier 4 51 Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armor

Spelunker Armor

Shortbow

? Wind Horn

?

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding Adventurer Tier 5 56 Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armor

Spelunker Armor

Shortbow

? Wind Horn

?

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding Adventurer Tier 6 62 Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armor

Spelunker Armor

Shortbow

? Wind Horn

?

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding

Redstone Mines

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power Default Tier 2 4 Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon 6-13 Default Tier 3 10 Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon 12-19 Default Tier 4 16 Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon 18-25 Default Tier 5 22 Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon 24-31 Default Tier 6 27 Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon 30-37 Adventurer Tier 2 39 Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour

Thief Armour

Phantom Armour Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon

Tasty Bone Adventurer Tier 3 45 Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour

Thief Armour

Phantom Armour Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon

Tasty Bone Adventurer Tier 4 51 Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour

Thief Armour

Phantom Armour Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon

Tasty Bone Adventurer Tier 5 56 Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour

Thief Armour

Phantom Armour Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon

Tasty Bone Adventurer Tier 6 62 Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour

Thief Armour

Phantom Armour Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon

Tasty Bone

Fiery Forge

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power Default Tier 3 10 Cutlass

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Reinforced Mail

Mercenary Armour Iron Hide Amulet

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration

Flaming Quiver 12-19 Default Tier 4 16 Cutlass

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Reinforced Mail

Mercenary Armour Iron Hide Amulet

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration

Flaming Quiver 18-25 Default Tier 5 22 Cutlass

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Reinforced Mail

Mercenary Armour Iron Hide Amulet

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration

Flaming Quiver 24-31 Default Tier 6 27 Cutlass

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Reinforced Mail

Mercenary Armour Iron Hide Amulet

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration

Flaming Quiver 30-37 Adventurer Tier 3 45 Cutlass

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Reinforced Mail

Mercenary Armour

Scale Armour

?

? Iron Hide Amulet

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration

Flaming Quiver Adventurer Tier 4 51 Cutlass

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Reinforced Mail

Mercenary Armour

Scale Armour

?

? Iron Hide Amulet

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration

Flaming Quiver Adventurer Tier 5 56 Cutlass

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Reinforced Mail

Mercenary Armour

Scale Armour

?

? Iron Hide Amulet

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration

Flaming Quiver Adventurer Tier 6 62 Cutlass

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Reinforced Mail

Mercenary Armour

Scale Armour

?

? Iron Hide Amulet

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration

Flaming Quiver

Desert Temple

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power Default Tier 3 10 Glaive

Soul Knife

Shortbow

Thief Armour

Grim Armour Boots of Swiftness

Shock Powder

Totem of Shielding

Torment Quiver 12-19 Default Tier 4 16 Glaive

Soul Knife

Shortbow

Thief Armour

Grim Armour Boots of Swiftness

Shock Powder

Totem of Shielding

Torment Quiver 18-25 Default Tier 5 22 Glaive

Soul Knife

Shortbow

Thief Armour

Grim Armour Boots of Swiftness

Shock Powder

Totem of Shielding

Torment Quiver 24-31 Default Tier 6 27 Glaive

Soul Knife

Shortbow

Thief Armour

Grim Armour Boots of Swiftness

Shock Powder

Totem of Shielding

Torment Quiver 30-37 Adventurer Tier 3 45 Glaive

Soul Knife

Shortbow

Thief Armour

Grim Armour

Sickles

Mystery Armour Boots of Swiftness

Shock Powder

Totem of Shielding

Torment Quiver Adventurer Tier 4 51 Glaive

Soul Knife

Shortbow

Thief Armour

Grim Armour

Sickles

Mystery Armour Boots of Swiftness

Shock Powder

Totem of Shielding

Torment Quiver Adventurer Tier 5 56 Glaive

Soul Knife

Shortbow

Thief Armour

Grim Armour

Sickles

Mystery Armour Boots of Swiftness

Shock Powder

Totem of Shielding

Torment Quiver Adventurer Tier 6 62 Glaive

Soul Knife

Shortbow

Thief Armour

Grim Armour

Sickles

Mystery Armour Boots of Swiftness

Shock Powder

Totem of Shielding

Torment Quiver

Highblock Halls

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power Default Tier 4 16 Mace

Axe

Power Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Soul Robe Fireworks Arrow

Light Feather

Death Cap Mushroom 18-25 Default Tier 5 22 Mace

Axe

Power Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Soul Robe Fireworks Arrow

Light Feather

Death Cap Mushroom 24-31 Default Tier 6 27 Mace

Axe

Power Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Soul Robe Fireworks Arrow

Light Feather

Death Cap Mushroom 30-37 Adventurer Tier 4 51 Mace

Axe

Power Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Soul Robe

Rapid Crossbow Fireworks Arrow

Light Feather

Death Cap Mushroom

? Adventurer Tier 5 56 Mace

Axe

Power Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Soul Robe

Rapid Crossbow Fireworks Arrow

Light Feather

Death Cap Mushroom

? Adventurer Tier 6 62 Mace

Axe

Power Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Soul Robe

Rapid Crossbow Fireworks Arrow

Light Feather

Death Cap Mushroom

?

Obsidian Pinnacle

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power Default Tier 5 22 Claymore

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Soul Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Grim Armour Shock Powder

?

Lightning Rod 18-27 Default Tier 6 27 Claymore

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Soul Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Grim Armour Shock Powder

?

Lightning Rod 18-29 Adventurer Tier 5 56 Claymore

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Soul Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Grim Armour

Great Hammer Shock Powder

?

Lightning Rod

Ghost Cloak Adventurer Tier 6 62 Claymore

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Soul Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Grim Armour

Great Hammer Shock Powder

?

Lightning Rod

Ghost Cloak

Minecraft Dungeons guide series

Thanks for reading our Minecraft Dungeons secret mission locations guide. You’ll find plenty more guides for the game in the section below, so do check them out.