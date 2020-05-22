Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!) Valorant characters guide

Minecraft Dungeons loot tables: where to find every item

Creepy Crypt location

22nd May 2020

Every level in Minecraft Dungeons has a list of items that are available to find. These item lists for all missions are fixed, though more are unlocked as you complete the main campaign.

Each mission also has various difficulty tiers that affect how tricky the mission is made, and the power level of the gear you can unlock. Most are found within the story missions, but there is also the secret mission that can be unlocked early on that gives you a randomised dungeon.

Our Minecraft Dungeons loot tables guide will go over what secret missions are and the available items you can find in every secret mission. But first, we will be giving you the secret mission location.

Minecraft Dungeons secret mission location

The secret mission – Creepy Crypt – is found in the first main level of the game: Creeper Woods. It’s relatively easy to find once you know what you’re looking for, but it can be easily missed.

The path will branch off to the left after you rescue the lone villager. At the end of this path is a clearing with a big temple. Press the button to the right of the door to open it. Once you’re inside the temple, click the glowing green map to unlock the secret mission.

Since there are multiple difficulty tiers for every mission, we will be listing all of the missions and the items that can be found within each one.

Note that we have separated each item table by the difficulty groups. This is not to be confused with the difficulty tiers for each mission.

  • Default
  • Adventure (complete the campaign on Default difficulty)
  • Apocalypse (complete the campaign on Adventure difficulty)

To skip to the loot table for the mission you’re looking for, simply click on the links below:

Creeper Woods

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power
Default Tier 1 1 Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone		 1-8
Default Tier 2 4 Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone		 6-13
Default Tier 3 10 Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone		 12-19
Default Tier 4 16 Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone		 18-25
Default Tier 5 22 Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone		 24-31
Default Tier 6 27 Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone		 30-37
Adventure Tier 1 33 Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
Adventure Tier 2 39 Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
Adventure Tier 3 45 Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
Adventure Tier 4 51 Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
Adventure Tier 5 56 Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
Adventure Tier 6 62 Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver

Creepy Crypt

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power
Default Tier 2 4 Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone		 6-13
Default Tier 3 10 Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone		 12-19
Default Tier 4 16 Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone		 18-25
Default Tier 5 22 Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone		 24-31
Default Tier 6 27 Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone		 30-37
Adventure Tier 2 39 Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak
Adventure Tier 3 45 Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak
Adventure Tier 4 51 Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak
Adventure Tier 5 56 Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak
Adventure Tier 6 62 Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak

Soggy Swamp

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power
Default Tier 1 1 Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration		 1-8
Default Tier 2 4 Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration		 6-13
Default Tier 3 10 Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration		 12-19
Default Tier 4 16 Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration		 18-25
Default Tier 5 22 Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration		 24-31
Default Tier 6 27 Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration		 30-37
Adventurer Tier 1 33 Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
Adventurer Tier 2 39 Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
Adventurer Tier 3 45 Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
Adventurer Tier 4 51 Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
Adventurer Tier 5 56 Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
Adventurer Tier 6 62 Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod

Pumpkin Pastures

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power
Default Tier 1 1 Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver		 1-8
Default Tier 2 4 Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver		 6-13
Default Tier 3 10 Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver		 12-19
Default Tier 4 16 Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver		 18-25
Default Tier 5 22 Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver		 24-31
Default Tier 6 27 Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver		 30-37
Adventurer Tier 1 33 Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
?		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
Adventurer Tier 2 39 Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
?		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
Adventurer Tier 3 45 Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
?		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
Adventurer Tier 4 51 Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
?		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
Adventurer Tier 5 56 Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
?		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
Adventurer Tier 6 62 Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
?		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon

Cacti Canyon

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power
Default Tier 2 4 Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
Spelunker Armour		 Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding		 6-13
Default Tier 3 10 Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor		 Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding		 12-19
Default Tier 4 16 Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor		 Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding		 18-25
Default Tier 5 22 Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor		 Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding		 24-31
Default Tier 6 27 Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor		 Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding		 30-37
Adventurer Tier 2 39 Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
Shortbow
?		 Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
Adventurer Tier 3 45 Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
Shortbow
?		 Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
Adventurer Tier 4 51 Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
Shortbow
?		 Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
Adventurer Tier 5 56 Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
Shortbow
?		 Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
Adventurer Tier 6 62 Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
Shortbow
?		 Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding

Redstone Mines

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power
Default Tier 2 4 Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon		 6-13
Default Tier 3 10 Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon		 12-19
Default Tier 4 16 Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon		 18-25
Default Tier 5 22 Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon		 24-31
Default Tier 6 27 Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon		 30-37
Adventurer Tier 2 39 Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone
Adventurer Tier 3 45 Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone
Adventurer Tier 4 51 Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone
Adventurer Tier 5 56 Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone
Adventurer Tier 6 62 Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone

Fiery Forge

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power
Default Tier 3 10 Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour		 Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver		 12-19
Default Tier 4 16 Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour		 Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver		 18-25
Default Tier 5 22 Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour		 Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver		 24-31
Default Tier 6 27 Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour		 Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver		 30-37
Adventurer Tier 3 45 Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
Scale Armour
?
?		 Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
Adventurer Tier 4 51 Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
Scale Armour
?
?		 Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
Adventurer Tier 5 56 Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
Scale Armour
?
?		 Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
Adventurer Tier 6 62 Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
Scale Armour
?
?		 Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver

Desert Temple

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power
Default Tier 3 10 Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver		 12-19
Default Tier 4 16 Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver		 18-25
Default Tier 5 22 Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver		 24-31
Default Tier 6 27 Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver		 30-37
Adventurer Tier 3 45 Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
Sickles
Mystery Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
Adventurer Tier 4 51 Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
Sickles
Mystery Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
Adventurer Tier 5 56 Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
Sickles
Mystery Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
Adventurer Tier 6 62 Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
Sickles
Mystery Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver

Highblock Halls

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power
Default Tier 4 16 Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe		 Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom		 18-25
Default Tier 5 22 Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe		 Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom		 24-31
Default Tier 6 27 Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe		 Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom		 30-37
Adventurer Tier 4 51 Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
Rapid Crossbow		 Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
?
Adventurer Tier 5 56 Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
Rapid Crossbow		 Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
?
Adventurer Tier 6 62 Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
Rapid Crossbow		 Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
?

Obsidian Pinnacle

Difficulty Tier Recommended power level Gear Drops Artefact Drops Gear and Artefact power
Default Tier 5 22 Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour		 Shock Powder
?
Lightning Rod		 18-27
Default Tier 6 27 Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour		 Shock Powder
?
Lightning Rod		 18-29
Adventurer Tier 5 56 Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour
Great Hammer		 Shock Powder
?
Lightning Rod
Ghost Cloak
Adventurer Tier 6 62 Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour
Great Hammer		 Shock Powder
?
Lightning Rod
Ghost Cloak

Thanks for reading our Minecraft Dungeons secret mission locations guide. You’ll find plenty more guides for the game in the section below, so do check them out.

