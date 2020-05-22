Minecraft Dungeons loot tables: where to find every item
Creepy Crypt location
Every level in Minecraft Dungeons has a list of items that are available to find. These item lists for all missions are fixed, though more are unlocked as you complete the main campaign.
Each mission also has various difficulty tiers that affect how tricky the mission is made, and the power level of the gear you can unlock. Most are found within the story missions, but there is also the secret mission that can be unlocked early on that gives you a randomised dungeon.
Minecraft Dungeons loot tables guide
Our Minecraft Dungeons loot tables guide will go over what secret missions are and the available items you can find in every secret mission. But first, we will be giving you the secret mission location.
- Minecraft Dungeons secret mission location
- Minecraft Dungeons loot tables
- Minecraft Dungeons guide series
Minecraft Dungeons secret mission location
The secret mission – Creepy Crypt – is found in the first main level of the game: Creeper Woods. It’s relatively easy to find once you know what you’re looking for, but it can be easily missed.
The path will branch off to the left after you rescue the lone villager. At the end of this path is a clearing with a big temple. Press the button to the right of the door to open it. Once you’re inside the temple, click the glowing green map to unlock the secret mission.
Minecraft Dungeons loot tables
Since there are multiple difficulty tiers for every mission, we will be listing all of the missions and the items that can be found within each one.
Note that we have separated each item table by the difficulty groups. This is not to be confused with the difficulty tiers for each mission.
- Default
- Adventure (complete the campaign on Default difficulty)
- Apocalypse (complete the campaign on Adventure difficulty)
To skip to the loot table for the mission you’re looking for, simply click on the links below:
- Creeper Woods
- Creepy Crypt (Secret mission)
- Soggy Swamp
- Pumpkin Pastures
- Cacti Canyon
- Redstone Mines
- Fiery Forge
- Desert Temple
- Highblock Halls
- Obsidian Pinnacle
Creeper Woods
|Difficulty Tier
|Recommended power level
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Gear and Artefact power
|Default Tier 1
|1
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
|1-8
|Default Tier 2
|4
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
|6-13
|Default Tier 3
|10
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
|12-19
|Default Tier 4
|16
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
|18-25
|Default Tier 5
|22
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
|24-31
|Default Tier 6
|27
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
|30-37
|Adventure Tier 1
|33
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
|Adventure Tier 2
|39
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
|Adventure Tier 3
|45
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
|Adventure Tier 4
|51
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
|Adventure Tier 5
|56
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
|Adventure Tier 6
|62
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
Creepy Crypt
|Difficulty Tier
|Recommended power level
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Gear and Artefact power
|Default Tier 2
|4
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
|6-13
|Default Tier 3
|10
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
|12-19
|Default Tier 4
|16
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
|18-25
|Default Tier 5
|22
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
|24-31
|Default Tier 6
|27
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
|30-37
|Adventure Tier 2
|39
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak
|Adventure Tier 3
|45
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak
|Adventure Tier 4
|51
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak
|Adventure Tier 5
|56
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak
|Adventure Tier 6
|62
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak
Soggy Swamp
|Difficulty Tier
|Recommended power level
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Gear and Artefact power
|Default Tier 1
|1
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
|1-8
|Default Tier 2
|4
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
|6-13
|Default Tier 3
|10
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
|12-19
|Default Tier 4
|16
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
|18-25
|Default Tier 5
|22
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
|24-31
|Default Tier 6
|27
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
|30-37
|Adventurer Tier 1
|33
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
|Adventurer Tier 2
|39
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
|Adventurer Tier 3
|45
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
|Adventurer Tier 4
|51
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
|Adventurer Tier 5
|56
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
|Adventurer Tier 6
|62
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
Pumpkin Pastures
|Difficulty Tier
|Recommended power level
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Gear and Artefact power
|Default Tier 1
|1
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
|1-8
|Default Tier 2
|4
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
|6-13
|Default Tier 3
|10
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
|12-19
|Default Tier 4
|16
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
|18-25
|Default Tier 5
|22
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
|24-31
|Default Tier 6
|27
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
|30-37
|Adventurer Tier 1
|33
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
?
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
|Adventurer Tier 2
|39
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
?
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
|Adventurer Tier 3
|45
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
?
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
|Adventurer Tier 4
|51
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
?
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
|Adventurer Tier 5
|56
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
?
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
|Adventurer Tier 6
|62
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
?
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
Cacti Canyon
|Difficulty Tier
|Recommended power level
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Gear and Artefact power
|Default Tier 2
|4
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
Spelunker Armour
|Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
|6-13
|Default Tier 3
|10
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
|Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
|12-19
|Default Tier 4
|16
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
|Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
|18-25
|Default Tier 5
|22
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
|Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
|24-31
|Default Tier 6
|27
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
|Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
|30-37
|Adventurer Tier 2
|39
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
Shortbow
?
|Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
|Adventurer Tier 3
|45
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
Shortbow
?
|Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
|Adventurer Tier 4
|51
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
Shortbow
?
|Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
|Adventurer Tier 5
|56
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
Shortbow
?
|Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
|Adventurer Tier 6
|62
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armor
Spelunker Armor
Shortbow
?
|Wind Horn
?
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
Redstone Mines
|Difficulty Tier
|Recommended power level
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Gear and Artefact power
|Default Tier 2
|4
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
|6-13
|Default Tier 3
|10
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
|12-19
|Default Tier 4
|16
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
|18-25
|Default Tier 5
|22
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
|24-31
|Default Tier 6
|27
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
|30-37
|Adventurer Tier 2
|39
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone
|Adventurer Tier 3
|45
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone
|Adventurer Tier 4
|51
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone
|Adventurer Tier 5
|56
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone
|Adventurer Tier 6
|62
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone
Fiery Forge
|Difficulty Tier
|Recommended power level
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Gear and Artefact power
|Default Tier 3
|10
|Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
|Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
|12-19
|Default Tier 4
|16
|Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
|Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
|18-25
|Default Tier 5
|22
|Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
|Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
|24-31
|Default Tier 6
|27
|Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
|Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
|30-37
|Adventurer Tier 3
|45
|Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
Scale Armour
?
?
|Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
|Adventurer Tier 4
|51
|Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
Scale Armour
?
?
|Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
|Adventurer Tier 5
|56
|Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
Scale Armour
?
?
|Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
|Adventurer Tier 6
|62
|Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
Scale Armour
?
?
|Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
Desert Temple
|Difficulty Tier
|Recommended power level
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Gear and Artefact power
|Default Tier 3
|10
|Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
|12-19
|Default Tier 4
|16
|Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
|18-25
|Default Tier 5
|22
|Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
|24-31
|Default Tier 6
|27
|Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
|30-37
|Adventurer Tier 3
|45
|Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
Sickles
Mystery Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
|Adventurer Tier 4
|51
|Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
Sickles
Mystery Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
|Adventurer Tier 5
|56
|Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
Sickles
Mystery Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
|Adventurer Tier 6
|62
|Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
Sickles
Mystery Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
Highblock Halls
|Difficulty Tier
|Recommended power level
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Gear and Artefact power
|Default Tier 4
|16
|Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
|Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
|18-25
|Default Tier 5
|22
|Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
|Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
|24-31
|Default Tier 6
|27
|Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
|Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
|30-37
|Adventurer Tier 4
|51
|Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
Rapid Crossbow
|Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
?
|Adventurer Tier 5
|56
|Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
Rapid Crossbow
|Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
?
|Adventurer Tier 6
|62
|Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
Rapid Crossbow
|Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
?
Obsidian Pinnacle
|Difficulty Tier
|Recommended power level
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Gear and Artefact power
|Default Tier 5
|22
|Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour
|Shock Powder
?
Lightning Rod
|18-27
|Default Tier 6
|27
|Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour
|Shock Powder
?
Lightning Rod
|18-29
|Adventurer Tier 5
|56
|Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour
Great Hammer
|Shock Powder
?
Lightning Rod
Ghost Cloak
|Adventurer Tier 6
|62
|Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour
Great Hammer
|Shock Powder
?
Lightning Rod
Ghost Cloak
Minecraft Dungeons guide series
Thanks for reading our Minecraft Dungeons secret mission locations guide. You'll find plenty more guides for the game in the section below, so do check them out.
- Minecraft Dungeons guide – our top 30 tips for Minecraft Dungeons
- How to play Minecraft Dungeons – learn how to play the new game from Mojang
- Minecraft Dungeons best builds – all the best builds in the game
- Minecraft Dungeons multiplayer – how to set up local and online multiplayer
- Minecraft Dungeons armour – a full weapons list for Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Dungeons armour – a full armour set list for Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Dungeons enchantments – the full list of enchantments
- Minecraft Dungeons artefacts – every artifact and their effects
- Minecraft Dungeons unique items – every unique item discovered so far
- Minecraft Dungeons emeralds – learn how to farm emeralds
