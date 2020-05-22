Minecraft Dungeons unique items guide: how to get the best gear
Getting the rarest gear
Dungeon crawlers like Minecraft Dungeons have a big focus on getting the best gear available. In this game, the most sought after gear are the unique items, which give you additional abilities in addition to their regular weapon type stats.
Minecraft Dungeons unique items guide
To explain what unique items are in Minecraft Dungeons, we will first need to explain how item rarity works in the game. After that we can get onto the tasty main course that is the full list of Minecraft Dungeons unique items available in the game.
Minecraft Dungeons rarity list
Whether they are weapons, armour, or even artefacts, all items have a rarity assigned to them. Rarity indicates the quality of the item that you have picked up, but the only meaningful difference between common and rate items are the amount of emeralds you get for salvaging them. There are more efficient ways to get emeralds though, so check out our Minecraft Dungeons emeralds for more on that.
Below are all of the known item rarities in Minecraft Dungeons:
- Common: White
- Rare: Turquoise
- Unique: Orange
Minecraft Dungeons unique items list
Now that I’ve explained what rarity is, let’s talk about unique items. These are the best types of gear to find in the game and the ones that will likely be the most sought after. You can find unique items at any point in the game as random drops from defeating enemies or as rewards for opening chests.
They’re variations on regular weapons and armour, so you will see the same stats in the inventory screen as you would if you picked up a standard version of the same weapon. The only difference is that unique items have an additional ability.
For example, if you picked up a Diamond Pickaxe, it will have the same base stats as a regular pickaxe of the same power level, but it will also have the ability to find more emeralds. The list below contains all of the unique items in Minecraft Dungeons discovered so far, and will include all the unique effects.
|Unique item
|Unique item gear type
|Unique item effect
|Bonebow
|Bow (Ranged)
|Arrows grow in size
|Broadsword
|Claymore (Melee)
|Extra damage
|Cave Crawler
|Armour
|+50% artefact damage
|Diamond Pickaxe
|Pickaxe (Melee)
|Finds more emeralds
|Diamond Sword
|Sword (Melee)
|Extra damage
|Doom Crossbow
|Heavy Crossbow (Ranged)
|Additional Knockback
|Fangs of Frost
|Daggers (Melee)
|Slows mobs
|Feral Soul Crossbow
|Soul Crossbow (Ranged)
|Souls Critical Boost
|Firebrand
|Axe (Melee)
|Burns mobs
|Fox Armor
|Armour
|30% chance to negate hits
|Guardian Bow
|Bow (Ranged)
|Super charged arrows
|Hawkbrand
|Sword (Melee)
|Increases critical hit chance
|Heartstealer
|Claymore (Melee)
|Leeches health from mobs
|Highland Armor
|Armour
|Gains speed after dodge
|Highland Axe
|Axe (Melee)
|Stuns mobs
|Lightning Harp Crossbow
|Scatter Crossbow (Ranged)
|Chance to ricochet
|Master's Bow
|Hunting Bow (Ranged)
|Extra damage dealt
|Nightmare's Bite
|Sickle (Melee)
|Spawns poison clouds
|Red Snake
|Longbow (Ranged)
|Chance for arrows to explode
|Sun's Grace
|Mace (Melee)
|Heals allies in the area
|The Green Menace
|Trickbow (Ranged)
|Spawns poison clouds
|The Last Laugh
|Sickle (Melee)
|Mobs drop more emeralds
|The Pink Scoundrel
|Bow (Ranged)
|Chance to enrage mobs
|Twin Bow
|Bow (Ranged)
|Shoots two enemies at once
|Voidcaller
|Heavy Crossbow (Ranged)
|Pulls enemies in
