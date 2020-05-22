Minecraft Dungeons unique items guide: how to get the best gear

Dungeon crawlers like Minecraft Dungeons have a big focus on getting the best gear available. In this game, the most sought after gear are the unique items, which give you additional abilities in addition to their regular weapon type stats.

Minecraft Dungeons unique items guide

To explain what unique items are in Minecraft Dungeons, we will first need to explain how item rarity works in the game. After that we can get onto the tasty main course that is the full list of Minecraft Dungeons unique items available in the game.

Minecraft Dungeons rarity list

Whether they are weapons, armour, or even artefacts, all items have a rarity assigned to them. Rarity indicates the quality of the item that you have picked up, but the only meaningful difference between common and rate items are the amount of emeralds you get for salvaging them. There are more efficient ways to get emeralds though, so check out our Minecraft Dungeons emeralds for more on that.

Below are all of the known item rarities in Minecraft Dungeons:

Common: White

Rare: Turquoise

Unique: Orange

Minecraft Dungeons unique items list

Now that I’ve explained what rarity is, let’s talk about unique items. These are the best types of gear to find in the game and the ones that will likely be the most sought after. You can find unique items at any point in the game as random drops from defeating enemies or as rewards for opening chests.

They’re variations on regular weapons and armour, so you will see the same stats in the inventory screen as you would if you picked up a standard version of the same weapon. The only difference is that unique items have an additional ability.

For example, if you picked up a Diamond Pickaxe, it will have the same base stats as a regular pickaxe of the same power level, but it will also have the ability to find more emeralds. The list below contains all of the unique items in Minecraft Dungeons discovered so far, and will include all the unique effects.

Unique item Unique item gear type Unique item effect Bonebow Bow (Ranged) Arrows grow in size Broadsword Claymore (Melee) Extra damage Cave Crawler Armour +50% artefact damage Diamond Pickaxe Pickaxe (Melee) Finds more emeralds Diamond Sword Sword (Melee) Extra damage Doom Crossbow Heavy Crossbow (Ranged) Additional Knockback Fangs of Frost Daggers (Melee) Slows mobs Feral Soul Crossbow Soul Crossbow (Ranged) Souls Critical Boost Firebrand Axe (Melee) Burns mobs Fox Armor Armour 30% chance to negate hits Guardian Bow Bow (Ranged) Super charged arrows Hawkbrand Sword (Melee) Increases critical hit chance Heartstealer Claymore (Melee) Leeches health from mobs Highland Armor Armour Gains speed after dodge Highland Axe Axe (Melee) Stuns mobs Lightning Harp Crossbow Scatter Crossbow (Ranged) Chance to ricochet Master's Bow Hunting Bow (Ranged) Extra damage dealt Nightmare's Bite Sickle (Melee) Spawns poison clouds Red Snake Longbow (Ranged) Chance for arrows to explode Sun's Grace Mace (Melee) Heals allies in the area The Green Menace Trickbow (Ranged) Spawns poison clouds The Last Laugh Sickle (Melee) Mobs drop more emeralds The Pink Scoundrel Bow (Ranged) Chance to enrage mobs Twin Bow Bow (Ranged) Shoots two enemies at once Voidcaller Heavy Crossbow (Ranged) Pulls enemies in

