Refresh your PC with Best Buy's Memorial Day mouse, keyboard and headset deals

Like Newegg, Best Buy are marking this weekend’s Memorial Day holiday with a good old fashioned jumbo sale jamboree. For PC gamers, the best bargains are to be had in the mouse, keyboard and headset departments, with big savings to be had on the wired version of Logitech’s superb G915 Lightspeed keyboard and our current best gaming keyboard pick, the Roccat Vulcan to name just two of our top highlights. Read on below for our pick of the bunch.

There’s quite a lot to take in, but if you’re after a new keyboard, you’re in luck. The aforementioned Roccat Vulcan 120 is down $40 to $120, which comes with its magnetic, detachable wrist rest and Roccat’s tactile Titan switches, and Corsair’s K70 MK.2 Rapidfire with Cherry’s MX Speed switches gets the same reduction, taking it down to $130. Another top bargain is the Logitech G815 Lightsync, which is the wired but otherwise identical sibling of Logitech’s superb G915 keyboard, which is down $20 to $180.

It’s not just super expensive keyboards that are on sale, either, as there are plenty of good budget membrane options to be had as well, such as $10 off the excellent HyperX Alloy Core RGB, taking it down to a very agreeable $40.

Want a mouse to go with that new keyboard? Again, there are some good’uns on offer. Our current best gaming mouse pick, the Roccat Kain 120, for example, is currently $20 off, taking it down to a very tempting $50, while the SteelSeries Rival 600 and its modular weights get the same discount, with its price dropping to $60. The Corsair Glaive RGB Pro has also had $20 shaved off its usual price to make it $50, as has the Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse and charging dock, which is down to $130.

If you’re left-handed or just prefer the size and feel of an ambidextrous mouse, then you’ll also find the excellent Razer Viper on offer (down to $60 from its ordinary price of $80), and there’s also a small saving to be had on Steelseries’s Sensei 310, although whether $3 is really worth pocketing to take it down to $47 is up to you. There are plenty of budget mice on offer, too, including Katharine’s top recommendation in her best gaming mouse rankings, the HyperX Pulsefire Core, which is now just $25. Here are all our top picks listed below.

A number of gaming headsets have a decent reduction on them, too, including $20 off the Corsair Void RGB Elite for $60, a whopping $50 off the HyperX Cloud Revolver S for $100 and another $50 saving on the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero for $100. And, of course, what gaming headset sale would be complete without a huge $60 off the ear-cooling HP Omen Mindframe? Not this one, let me tell you.

Finally, while it’s not generally a great sale for monitors, the Samsung CRG5 looks a pretty good buy at $370. This is the 27in version of Samsung’s 240Hz gaming monitor, which has a 1920×1080 resolution and a curved VA panel. Plus, it’s one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, so it should play equally well with Nvidia and AMD graphics cards alike.

Like the Newegg sale, there are also a couple of graphics cards that are nominally reduced, but we’ve already found better prices for them elsewhere. The MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT, for example, is listed as being $30 off at $390, but you can get an ASRock branded version for $360 at Newegg. In short, if you’re after a Radeon or GeForce, you’re best off consulting our regularly updated Graphics card deals hub instead.