Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!) Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
25

What other game should have a spinoff in a totally unlikely genre?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

25th May 2020 / 5:59PM

After a brief moment of uncertainty during its first reveal, I had a pretty good feeling that Minecraft Dungeons would be some nice and breezy block-clad fun. Until I’d seen it though, turning Minecraft into Diablo’s little brother was not an obvious experiment—at least not to me. What other game series should get a spinoff into some totally unlikely other genre?

Minecraft Dungeons isn’t out until tomorrow, but RPS reviews man Nate has already called it some good, simple fun in his Minecraft Dungeons review.

“Minecraft Dungeons is really fun! It’s a charming, lively little looter-bruter, with all Minecraft’s aesthetic elements, but absolutely nothing in common with it beyond that,” says Nate. He seems to have found it a fun romp, if a bit short and shallow. Dungeons doesn’t get deep into RPG stats, opting instead for familiarly Minecraft-y armor and enchantments. Despite that, in so many ways it doesn’t want to be Minecraft at all.

“It just seems bizarre that in a setting designed entirely around the concept of altering physical spaces, everything in every level is completely implacable,” says Nate. “Would it have hurt to have had a few blow-uppable walls? A bit of token mining, just as a nod to the fact that it’s called ‘Minecraft’?”

Not every spinoff strikes diamond. Minecraft Story Mode always seemed an odd choice, despite how much I enjoyed Telltale’s other intense story games.

What game other than Minecraft do you suppose could successfully tackle some entirely new genre? Could The Elder Scrolls be a tactics game? Maybe Half-Life should be a party game somehow. Should Dragon Age be a dating sim? Just kidding, it already is.

You can even peep this great Twitter bot for ideas.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (25)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Minecraft Dungeons review

A worthy pick

12

Minecraft Dungeons loot tables: where to find every item

All the secret mission locations

Minecraft Dungeons multiplayer guide: how to play co-op with your friends

Crossplay is not available yet

Minecraft Dungeons unique items guide: how to get the best gear

Getting the rarest gear

Latest articles

Torchlight 3 will share future plans on Friday when the closed beta ends

Prequel sleuther Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is announced, due out next year

7

I am the Tower Bully now: an Age Of Empires 2 match report

In soviet russia, the watchtowers are all around you

4

Guinness World Records accidentally copyright claimed a bunch of Super Mario Bros speedruns

3