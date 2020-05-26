Best guns in Warzone [Season 3]: weapon stats & recoil patterns
Knowing the very best guns in Warzone like the back of your hand is a key skill in Modern Warfare’s uber-popular Battle Royale mode. And we’re here to help you hone that skill.
Below you’ll not only find detailed explanations and tips on the very best Warzone guns in Season 3, but you’ll also be able to peruse our up-to-date and accurate Warzone weapon stats tables, including shots to kill, recoil patterns, damage dropoffs, reload and ADS speeds, and much more.
In this Warzone guns guide:
- Best guns in Warzone: Season 3 weapon tier list
- Call Of Duty: Warzone guns & weapon stats
- Assault Rifles :: SMGs :: LMGs :: Marksman Rifles
- Sniper Rifles :: Shotguns :: Pistols
Best guns in Warzone: Season 3 weapon tier list
Creating a tier list of the best guns in Warzone was always going to be a tricky and contentious task, but I’ve done my best to separate out all the primary weapons in the game (minus the Riot Shield, because fuck the Riot Shield) into five tiers. Please note: there are one or two choices here which fly in the face of the accepted meta, but I stand by these decisions after many, many hours of testing both on and off the battlefield.
So without further ado, here are my choices, in no order:
|S Tier
|Bruen Mk9 :: Grau 5.56 :: HDR :: MP7 :: Oden
|A Tier
|AK-47 :: AUG :: AX-50 :: Kilo 141 :: M4A1 :: M13 :: MP5 :: PKM
|B Tier
|Dragunov :: FAL :: Origin 12 :: P90 :: PP19 Bizon :: RAM-7 :: R9-0 :: SA87 :: SKS
|C Tier
|Crossbow :: FR 5.56 :: Holger-26 :: Kar98k :: MG34 :: Model 680 :: Uzi :: VLK Rogue
|D Tier
|725 :: EBR-14 :: FN Scar 17 :: M91 :: MK2 Carbine :: Striker 45
Let me be clear: my placing a weapon in the C or D Tiers does not mean it is useless. You can obviously still rack up kills and win games using a Scar or a 725. I just think there are clearly superior alternatives to each of these weapons, and I’d never use them by choice.
Now let’s talk a little bit about my choices for the five best guns in Warzone, and how I like to kit them out.
Best Warzone guns – Bruen Mk9
Let’s start with what may be a revelation for many players: the Bruen is indeed one of the very best guns in Warzone. Featuring the same incredible damage, fire rate, and dropoff stats as the PKM, the Bruen is elevated to S-Tier by its 60 Round Mags option, which gives it the handling of an Assault Rifle while maintaining the blistering power of an LMG. Equip it with the APX5 Optic, the 26.8” Barrel, the Monolithic Suppressor and the Skeleton Stock, and the Bruen will be able to outperform almost any other automatic weapon. It is, quite simply, overpowered.
Best Warzone guns – Grau 5.56
The Grau has been a sleeper hit for a while, and only recently has the playerbase really cottoned on to its incredible potential. Even without attachments this gun is unbelievably precise – and with the right attachments (for example, the Monolithic Suppressor, 26.4” Barrel, Commando Foregrip, 50 Round Mags, and APX5 Optic), the Grau can become easily the most accurate and controllable full-auto weapon in Warzone.
Best Warzone guns – HDR
The HDR is the best sniper in Warzone. The AX-50 may have it marginally beat in terms of handling, but the HDR’s immense bullet velocity is about the closest you can get to hitscan in this game. Equip it with the Merc Thermal Optic, Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9” Barrel, 7 Round Mags, and Presence of Mind. Thank me later.
Best Warzone guns – MP7
Everyone has an opinion on the best SMG in Warzone, and honestly the overall viability of the MP7 and the MP5 are about equal. But I prefer the MP7 for its flexible magazine capacity and smoother handling. This close-quarters blitzer can mow down entire squads in seconds – particularly if you kit it like I do, with the APX5 Optic, Monolithic Suppressor, FSS Recon Barrel, Merc Foregrip, and 50 Round Mags.
Best Warzone guns – Oden
The Oden is an absolute powerhouse Assault Rifle, with the highest damage-per-shot of any automatic weapon in Warzone. I’ve out-sniped HDR-users and burst down MP5-users with the same Oden in the same match. Equip it with the Colossus Suppressor, 810mm Barrel, 30 Round Mags, Stippled Grip Tape, and the APX5 Optic, and you’ll have one of the hardest-hitting, deadliest, and most reliable weapons in Warzone.
Call Of Duty: Warzone guns & weapon stats
Below you’ll find detailed weapon stats on every single weapon in Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare. A few notes before we begin, to help you make sense of everything in the below tables:
- The Damage Profile stats are in the form of Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb damage.
- The Shots To Kill stats are in the form of absolute minimum to absolute maximum number of shots required to kill at 100 HP | 150 HP | 200 HP | 250 HP.
- These numbers take into account damage dropoff and body part multipliers, so a range of 3-6 means 3 headshots at point-blank range, to 6 limb shots at max range.
- At the bottom of certain tables you’ll find extra sections on Recoil Patterns and Damage Dropoff. Just click the boxes to expand these sections, and click again to close them.
- The information in these tables was found through a combination of my own in-game testing; this useful spreadsheet of statistics by Mutant Media; and TheXclusiveAce’s excellent series of gun guides on YouTube.
Warzone guns & weapon stats: Assault Rifles
The call to fame of Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone is their handling and flexibility. Featuring high DPS and very fast reload speeds, the vast majority of loadouts in Warzone will include an Assault Rifle – and for good reason.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|Kilo 141
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|750
|30
|1.34s
|267ms
|93.5%
|FAL
|72 | 54 | 45 | 45
|2-3 | 3-5 | 3-6 | 4-8
|470
|20
|1.94s
|228ms
|94%
|M4A1
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|800
|30
|1.39s
|250ms
|95%
|FR 5.56
|64 | 40 | 40 | 40
|2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 4-8
|560
|30
|1.65s
|317ms
|93%
|Oden
|77 | 62 | 48 | 48
|2-3 | 2-5 | 3-6 | 4-7
|410
|20
|1.95s
|367ms
|93%
|M13
|36 | 24 | 24 | 24
|3-6 | 5-8 | 6-11 | 7-14
|900
|30
|1.30s
|250ms
|94%
|FN Scar
|56 | 35 | 35 | 35
|2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8
|570
|20
|1.44s
|266ms
|93%
|AK-47
|56 | 42 | 35 | 35
|2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8
|560
|30
|1.17s
|300ms
|93%
|RAM-7
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|860
|30
|1.62s
|234ms
|95%
|Grau 5.56
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|730
|30
|1.32s
|234ms
|97%
Warzone guns & weapon stats: SMGs
SMGs are the kings of close-range combat in Warzone. While not as accurate as Assault Rifles, they are highly customisable and unvaryingly powerful in close-quarters encounters.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|AUG
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16
|750
|25
|1.57s
|250ms
|97%
|P90
|40 | 25 | 25 | 22
|3-8 | 4-12 | 5-16 | 7-20
|900
|50
|2.09s
|200ms
|97%
|MP5
|49 | 34 | 34 | 30
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-15
|800
|30
|1.70s
|200ms
|98%
|Uzi
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16
|590
|32
|1.47s
|184ms
|100%
|Bizon
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15
|650
|64
|1.72s
|234ms
|97%
|MP7
|40 | 25 | 25 | 22
|3-8 | 4-11 | 5-15 | 7-18
|950
|40
|1.49s
|200ms
|99%
|Striker 45
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15
|600
|25
|1.70s
|200ms
|98%
Warzone guns & weapon stats: LMGs
The sluggish handling of the LMGs puts most players off them, but let me tell you: there are some absolute gems in this category. Incredible DPS and accuracy over long ranges give LMGs an edge over other Warzone guns.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|PKM
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9
|750
|100
|6.77s
|434ms
|88%
|SA87
|51 | 40 | 37 | 34
|2-4 | 3-6 | 4-7 | 5-9
|600
|30
|2.24s
|434ms
|92%
|M91
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9
|660
|100
|6.09s
|450ms
|89%
|MG34
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9
|860
|50
|7.76s
|467ms
|83%
|Holger-26
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|750
|100
|2.52s
|400ms
|92.5%
|Bruen
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-5 | 4-7 | 5-10 | 6-12
|750
|100
|4.71s
|450ms
|90%
Warzone guns & weapon stats: Marksman Rifles
Marksman Rifles are far less useful in Warzone than in regular Modern Warfare modes because of the elevated health pools in Warzone. It’s generally better to use a dedicated sniper rifle than a DMR, but they can still decimate foes at long ranges.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|EBR-14
|165 | 60 | 60 | 55
|1-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6
|265
|10
|1.34s
|317ms
|94%
|SKS
|175 | 57 | 52 | 48
|1-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6
|320
|20
|1.55s
|284ms
|93.5%
|Carbine
|145 | 108 | 90 | 90
|1-2 | 2-3 | 2-3 | 2-4
|90
|6
|0.73s-3.38s
|267ms
|95%
|Kar98K
|172 | 154 | 86 | 86
|1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5
|36.5
|5
|1.95s
|367ms
|93%
|Crossbow
|300 | 120 | 101 | 90
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|14.35
|1
|3.04s
|300ms
|???
Warzone guns & weapon stats: Sniper Rifles
If your team lacks a good sniper rifle, you’re putting yourself at a disadvantage. The extreme distances over which Warzone encounters take place makes for a sniper’s playground. A headshot with an AX-50 or HDR will kill in one.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|Dragunov
|140 | 136 | 70 | 63
|1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 2-6
|155
|10
|4s
|257ms
|???
|HDR
|250 | 112 | 102 | 91
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|31.5
|5
|4.4s
|300ms
|???
|AX-50
|250 | 112 | 102 | 91
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|40
|5
|4.145s
|293ms
|???
Warzone guns & weapon stats: Shotguns
The kings of regular Modern Warfare multiplayer modes are less useful in Warzone, but still viable if you can force a very close-quarters encounter. There’s not much that can withstand a good blast with any of these shotguns.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Model 680
|300 | 300 | 300 | 300
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|70
|8
|7s
|310ms
|R9-0
|208 | 204 | 204 | 204
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4
|280
|14
|8.81s
|290ms
|725
|208 | 204 | 204 | 204
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4
|154
|2
|2.59s
|300ms
|Origin 12
|208 | 204 | 204 | 204
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4
|230
|8
|3.15s
|300ms
|VLK Rogue
|300 | 300 | 300 | 300
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|131
|8
|2.5s
|300ms
Warzone guns & weapon stats: Pistols
Thanks to the Akimbo perk, Warzone has seen renewed use of Pistols – particularly the .357 and Renetti – in premade loadouts. They’re still never going to match the power of a primary weapon (nor, arguably, an RPG), but they are still deadly things worthy of your respect.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|X16
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|280
|13
|1.68s
|100ms
|1911
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|270
|7
|1.64s
|107ms
|.357
|113 | 77 | 73 | 70
|1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6
|117
|6
|3s
|167ms
|M19
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|312
|17
|2.14s
|100ms
|.50 GS
|113 | 77 | 77 | 70
|1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6
|165
|7
|1.9s
|160ms
|Renetti
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|315
|15
|1.74s
|100ms
And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides below!
