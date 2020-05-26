Best guns in Warzone [Season 3]: weapon stats & recoil patterns

Knowing the very best guns in Warzone like the back of your hand is a key skill in Modern Warfare’s uber-popular Battle Royale mode. And we’re here to help you hone that skill.

Below you’ll not only find detailed explanations and tips on the very best Warzone guns in Season 3, but you’ll also be able to peruse our up-to-date and accurate Warzone weapon stats tables, including shots to kill, recoil patterns, damage dropoffs, reload and ADS speeds, and much more.

In this Warzone guns guide:

Best guns in Warzone: Season 3 weapon tier list

Creating a tier list of the best guns in Warzone was always going to be a tricky and contentious task, but I’ve done my best to separate out all the primary weapons in the game (minus the Riot Shield, because fuck the Riot Shield) into five tiers. Please note: there are one or two choices here which fly in the face of the accepted meta, but I stand by these decisions after many, many hours of testing both on and off the battlefield.

So without further ado, here are my choices, in no order:

Let me be clear: my placing a weapon in the C or D Tiers does not mean it is useless. You can obviously still rack up kills and win games using a Scar or a 725. I just think there are clearly superior alternatives to each of these weapons, and I’d never use them by choice.

Now let’s talk a little bit about my choices for the five best guns in Warzone, and how I like to kit them out.

Best Warzone guns – Bruen Mk9

Let’s start with what may be a revelation for many players: the Bruen is indeed one of the very best guns in Warzone. Featuring the same incredible damage, fire rate, and dropoff stats as the PKM, the Bruen is elevated to S-Tier by its 60 Round Mags option, which gives it the handling of an Assault Rifle while maintaining the blistering power of an LMG. Equip it with the APX5 Optic, the 26.8” Barrel, the Monolithic Suppressor and the Skeleton Stock, and the Bruen will be able to outperform almost any other automatic weapon. It is, quite simply, overpowered.

Best Warzone guns – Grau 5.56

The Grau has been a sleeper hit for a while, and only recently has the playerbase really cottoned on to its incredible potential. Even without attachments this gun is unbelievably precise – and with the right attachments (for example, the Monolithic Suppressor, 26.4” Barrel, Commando Foregrip, 50 Round Mags, and APX5 Optic), the Grau can become easily the most accurate and controllable full-auto weapon in Warzone.

Best Warzone guns – HDR

The HDR is the best sniper in Warzone. The AX-50 may have it marginally beat in terms of handling, but the HDR’s immense bullet velocity is about the closest you can get to hitscan in this game. Equip it with the Merc Thermal Optic, Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9” Barrel, 7 Round Mags, and Presence of Mind. Thank me later.

Best Warzone guns – MP7

Everyone has an opinion on the best SMG in Warzone, and honestly the overall viability of the MP7 and the MP5 are about equal. But I prefer the MP7 for its flexible magazine capacity and smoother handling. This close-quarters blitzer can mow down entire squads in seconds – particularly if you kit it like I do, with the APX5 Optic, Monolithic Suppressor, FSS Recon Barrel, Merc Foregrip, and 50 Round Mags.

Best Warzone guns – Oden



The Oden is an absolute powerhouse Assault Rifle, with the highest damage-per-shot of any automatic weapon in Warzone. I’ve out-sniped HDR-users and burst down MP5-users with the same Oden in the same match. Equip it with the Colossus Suppressor, 810mm Barrel, 30 Round Mags, Stippled Grip Tape, and the APX5 Optic, and you’ll have one of the hardest-hitting, deadliest, and most reliable weapons in Warzone.

Call Of Duty: Warzone guns & weapon stats

Below you’ll find detailed weapon stats on every single weapon in Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare. A few notes before we begin, to help you make sense of everything in the below tables:

The Damage Profile stats are in the form of Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb damage.

stats are in the form of damage. The Shots To Kill stats are in the form of absolute minimum to absolute maximum number of shots required to kill at 100 HP | 150 HP | 200 HP | 250 HP . These numbers take into account damage dropoff and body part multipliers, so a range of 3-6 means 3 headshots at point-blank range, to 6 limb shots at max range.

stats are in the form of absolute minimum to absolute maximum number of shots required to kill at . At the bottom of certain tables you’ll find extra sections on Recoil Patterns and Damage Dropoff . Just click the boxes to expand these sections, and click again to close them.

and . Just click the boxes to expand these sections, and click again to close them. The information in these tables was found through a combination of my own in-game testing; this useful spreadsheet of statistics by Mutant Media; and TheXclusiveAce’s excellent series of gun guides on YouTube.

Warzone guns & weapon stats: Assault Rifles

The call to fame of Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone is their handling and flexibility. Featuring high DPS and very fast reload speeds, the vast majority of loadouts in Warzone will include an Assault Rifle – and for good reason.

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % Kilo 141 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 750 30 1.34s 267ms 93.5% FAL 72 | 54 | 45 | 45 2-3 | 3-5 | 3-6 | 4-8 470 20 1.94s 228ms 94% M4A1 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 800 30 1.39s 250ms 95% FR 5.56 64 | 40 | 40 | 40 2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 4-8 560 30 1.65s 317ms 93% Oden 77 | 62 | 48 | 48 2-3 | 2-5 | 3-6 | 4-7 410 20 1.95s 367ms 93% M13 36 | 24 | 24 | 24 3-6 | 5-8 | 6-11 | 7-14 900 30 1.30s 250ms 94% FN Scar 56 | 35 | 35 | 35 2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8 570 20 1.44s 266ms 93% AK-47 56 | 42 | 35 | 35 2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8 560 30 1.17s 300ms 93% RAM-7 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 860 30 1.62s 234ms 95% Grau 5.56 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 730 30 1.32s 234ms 97% Recoil Patterns

(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce) Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)

(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Warzone guns & weapon stats: SMGs

SMGs are the kings of close-range combat in Warzone. While not as accurate as Assault Rifles, they are highly customisable and unvaryingly powerful in close-quarters encounters.

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % AUG 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16 750 25 1.57s 250ms 97% P90 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 3-8 | 4-12 | 5-16 | 7-20 900 50 2.09s 200ms 97% MP5 49 | 34 | 34 | 30 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-15 800 30 1.70s 200ms 98% Uzi 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16 590 32 1.47s 184ms 100% Bizon 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15 650 64 1.72s 234ms 97% MP7 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 3-8 | 4-11 | 5-15 | 7-18 950 40 1.49s 200ms 99% Striker 45 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15 600 25 1.70s 200ms 98% Recoil Patterns

(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce) Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)

(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Warzone guns & weapon stats: LMGs

The sluggish handling of the LMGs puts most players off them, but let me tell you: there are some absolute gems in this category. Incredible DPS and accuracy over long ranges give LMGs an edge over other Warzone guns.

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % PKM 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 750 100 6.77s 434ms 88% SA87 51 | 40 | 37 | 34 2-4 | 3-6 | 4-7 | 5-9 600 30 2.24s 434ms 92% M91 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 660 100 6.09s 450ms 89% MG34 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 860 50 7.76s 467ms 83% Holger-26 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 750 100 2.52s 400ms 92.5% Bruen 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-10 | 6-12 750 100 4.71s 450ms 90% Recoil Patterns

(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce) Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)

(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Warzone guns & weapon stats: Marksman Rifles

Marksman Rifles are far less useful in Warzone than in regular Modern Warfare modes because of the elevated health pools in Warzone. It’s generally better to use a dedicated sniper rifle than a DMR, but they can still decimate foes at long ranges.

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % EBR-14 165 | 60 | 60 | 55 1-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6 265 10 1.34s 317ms 94% SKS 175 | 57 | 52 | 48 1-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6 320 20 1.55s 284ms 93.5% Carbine 145 | 108 | 90 | 90 1-2 | 2-3 | 2-3 | 2-4 90 6 0.73s-3.38s 267ms 95% Kar98K 172 | 154 | 86 | 86 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 36.5 5 1.95s 367ms 93% Crossbow 300 | 120 | 101 | 90 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 14.35 1 3.04s 300ms ??? Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)

(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Warzone guns & weapon stats: Sniper Rifles

If your team lacks a good sniper rifle, you’re putting yourself at a disadvantage. The extreme distances over which Warzone encounters take place makes for a sniper’s playground. A headshot with an AX-50 or HDR will kill in one.

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % Dragunov 140 | 136 | 70 | 63 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 2-6 155 10 4s 257ms ??? HDR 250 | 112 | 102 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 31.5 5 4.4s 300ms ??? AX-50 250 | 112 | 102 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 40 5 4.145s 293ms ???

Warzone guns & weapon stats: Shotguns

The kings of regular Modern Warfare multiplayer modes are less useful in Warzone, but still viable if you can force a very close-quarters encounter. There’s not much that can withstand a good blast with any of these shotguns.

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Model 680 300 | 300 | 300 | 300 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 70 8 7s 310ms R9-0 208 | 204 | 204 | 204 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 280 14 8.81s 290ms 725 208 | 204 | 204 | 204 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 154 2 2.59s 300ms Origin 12 208 | 204 | 204 | 204 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 230 8 3.15s 300ms VLK Rogue 300 | 300 | 300 | 300 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 131 8 2.5s 300ms

Warzone guns & weapon stats: Pistols

Thanks to the Akimbo perk, Warzone has seen renewed use of Pistols – particularly the .357 and Renetti – in premade loadouts. They’re still never going to match the power of a primary weapon (nor, arguably, an RPG), but they are still deadly things worthy of your respect.

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS X16 72 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11 280 13 1.68s 100ms 1911 72 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11 270 7 1.64s 107ms .357 113 | 77 | 73 | 70 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6 117 6 3s 167ms M19 72 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11 312 17 2.14s 100ms .50 GS 113 | 77 | 77 | 70 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6 165 7 1.9s 160ms Renetti 72 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11 315 15 1.74s 100ms

And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides below!

