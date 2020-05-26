Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!) Valorant characters guide

Captain Tsubasa's anime football special moves look wild

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

26th May 2020 / 5:20PM

I have not seen the Captain Tsubasa anime nor read the manga, but I am very into what I’ve seen of Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions. A football game where players have extremely anime special moves sounds wild. Allow me to describe my favourite from this new trailer: after a player slides forwards on his bum, two lads launch off his outstretched feet and, holding hands, surge into the air to simultaneously kick a ball so hard it lights up with blue flame. Yes, please, thank you.

Publishers Bandai Namco today announced an August 28 release date for their beautiful adaptation of the beautiful game, hence the new trailer. Apparently such flashy moves are not new to Captain Tsubasa, which started on paper way back in 1981.

Developers Tamsoft are not a studio known for sports games so I don’t expect Fifa-grade footballing from this game but ah, I am excited by those special kicks. Bamco have published some proper great anime games, though the credit for Dragon Ball FighterZ must go to developers Arc System Works and their decades of fighting game experience. But maybe?

Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions is coming to Steam on August 28th. It’ll also be on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. See Bamco’s website for more.

Here’s my evening headed down a YouTube rabbit hole of special anime kicks.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

