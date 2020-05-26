Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!) Valorant characters guide

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Formula E driver disqualified after getting an imposter to race for him in a charity event

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

26th May 2020 / 4:55PM

Seeing as real-life racing has been suspended due the Covid-19 pandemic, Formula E started its very own series of virtual races in rFactor 2 to keep up the racing season online. The Race At Home Challenge features actual Formula E drivers as well as esports players, competing together to keep fans entertained and raise money for Unicef. But alas, one driver went ahead and tried to cheat the system, getting an imposter to drive in his place at this weekend’s event.

The culprit, Audi driver Daniel Abt, has been disqualified from the race after getting professional sim racer, Lorenz Hoerzing, to drive for him. Abt has also been dropped by Audi, while Hoerzing has been straight up banned from the Race At Home Challenge, and was stripped of his placing in the previous Formula E Berlin race.

According to The Race, Abt was accused by two other racers of not actually being behind his own wheel. Formula E organisers then investigated Abt’s IP address, confirming their suspicions. I’m not surprised people were wary of him, you can see “Abt” not-so-subtly covering his face in the footage from the live stream below.

After being found out, Abt admitted to his transgression, saying: “I didn’t take it as seriously as I should have. I’m especially sorry about this, because I know how much work has gone into this project on the part of the Formula E organisation.

“I am aware that my offence has a bitter aftertaste, but it was never meant with any bad intention.”

Audi followed up with a statement today, condemning his actions and confirming his suspension from the team:

“Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi – this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception. For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt with immediate effect.”

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Flare Path: A2Z

A round-up of the realistic

13

Stoneshard early access review

Rogue rogue rogue your boat

"Skyrim Grandma" cuts back on videos

8

Captain Tsubasa's anime football special moves look wild

Latest articles

Stoneshard early access review

Rogue rogue rogue your boat

"Skyrim Grandma" cuts back on videos

8

Captain Tsubasa's anime football special moves look wild

Best gaming keyboard 2020: the top mechanical and wireless keyboards for gaming

The key question