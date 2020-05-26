Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!) Valorant characters guide

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
5

Have You Played... Bad North?

Skål!

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

26th May 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

I have written several times about the tiny Norse boys of Bad North. This mini strategy game sees you marshalling different squads of troops to defend a procedurally generated island from viking invaders.

The free Jotunn Edition update made loads of good changes, for free! But it did not change the charm of the game. The diddy little soldiers and the tippy-tap of their little feetsies. And then they stain the ground red with tiny viking blood.

The vikings in this are an oncoming horde, swallowing up the map behind you as you hop to the next little island to make another defensive stand. You want to have at least one group of archers to try and take out some vikings before they get to your defensive lines of pikemen and shieldbois… but where best to place those, when you might end up leaving a path to the archers free? Because the archers will go down like a sack of shit if they get attacked directly. Hmm.

It is 3D chess by way of cute miniatures, backed by some lovely sound design and visual cues. Do grab it if it’s ever in a sale.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Bad North

Morally ambiguous west

17

Bad North is free on the Epic Games Store

5

Bad North overhauls its campaign in today's free update

4

Discord launches its built-in store and Nitro games subscription

19

Latest articles

Minecraft Dungeons multiplayer guide: how to play co-op with your friends

Crossplay is not available yet

How to play Minecraft Dungeons

Learn how everything works, from the camp to enchantments and artefacts

Minecraft Dungeons unique items guide: how to get the best gear

Getting the rarest gear

Minecraft Dungeons artefacts guide: every ability listed

Combining artefacts with gear effects