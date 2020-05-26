The best PC gaming deals still going on at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale

If you didn’t figuratively fill your boots with Memorial Day sale items over the weekend, you’ll be pleased to hear that Best Buy still has a few solid offers for the PC gamer with money to burn, including a whole host of pre-built gaming PCs and gaming laptops up for grabs, plus loads of discounts on mice, keyboards and Samsung’s 240Hz CRG5 monitor.

You can browse the full line-up of post Memorial Day deals right here, but starting with the best gaming laptop deals still knocking around, a few seem worthy of note. First up, there’s a Ryzen 7-powered Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip, which is down $150 to $1050. If that sounds a bit too rich for you blood, then there’s an $80 discount on this Intel Core i5 and GTX 1650-powered Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, which is now available for $750.

If, on the other hand, you want a bit more screen real estate to play with, then this 17.3in Dell G7 beast may be more up your street. It’s packing an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 2060 for $1450, which is $50 cheaper than usual.

If, on a biologically implausible third hand, you prefer a gaming desktop, then this MSI Aegis RS PC is also worth a look. It’s a ridiculously souped up gaming PC featuring an Intel Core i7 9700KF, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super for $1650. That’s down $150, and the company will even throw in a gaming mouse and keyboard to make sure you’ve got everything you need out of the box.

Over in PC peripheral land, meanwhile, there are a few more deals to pore over. The wireless Logitech G604 gaming mouse, for example, is $29 off, down to $71, while the Corsair Strafe RGB keyboard is down $50 to $100. If you want to upgrade to surround sound audio, the wired HyperX Cloud Alpha S 7.1 headphones are a bit of a steal at $100, too.

Finally, you can still nab $30 off the 27in version of Samsung’s CRG5 monitor, which is now $370, down from $400. With a 1920×1080 resolution and a massive 240Hz refresh rate, it’s one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible screens, and so should play wonderfully with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards alike.