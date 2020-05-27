Build your Cities: Skylines collection from $1 with the latest Humble Bundle

Cities: Skylines continues to be one of the best management games around, but expanding your plans of urban domination can be a costly venture when there are so many DLC packs to dive into. Handy, then, that Humble have constructed their latest bundle all around Paradox’s excellent city-builder, letting you grab the base game for just £1 / $1 and up to 11 DLC packs for a grand total of £14.50 / $18. Here’s what’s on offer.

Available from now June 9th, the Cities: Skylines Humble Bundle is an absolute bargain for would-be urban planners, particularly when the base game currently costs £23 / $30 by itself right now over on Steam. Here, though, you can make your money go a lot further, grabbing popular expansions like Mass Transit, Green Cities, Campus and Natural Disasters for a fraction of their usual price.

As per usual, you can pay as much or as little as you like depending on which DLC packs you fancy, and I’ve detailed the different tiers below so you can see what’s what. Pay £1 / $1 and you’ll get:

Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skylines – Deep Focus Radio

Then, if you pay more than the average, which is just £6.09 in the UK at time of writing, you’ll also get:

Cities: Skylines – Concerts

Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: High-Tech Buildings

Cities: Skylines – Snowfall

Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters

Finally, pay the full amount of £14.50 / $18, and you’ll get all of the above plus:

Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit

Cities: Skylines – Green Cities

Cities: Skylines – Industries

Cities: Skylines – Campus

Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: Art Deco

Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia

You also get a 10% off voucher for your first month of Humble Choice when you buy the Cities: Skylines bundle, which is Humble’s monthly subscription service. However, I should note that for the next day and a half (until May 28th 11.59 PT), new subscribers can also get 40% off a year’s subscription to Humble Choice Premium at the moment, knocking each monthly payment down to £9 / $12 a month instead of the usual £16 / $20. That’s cheaper than the current basic Humble Choice tier, and gets you nine games to keep for life each month instead of the basic three, plus 20% off all other Humble Store purchases instead of the basic 10% rate, which is well worth considering if your backlog is (somehow) looking a little bare right now. Or you could just ignore it entirely. It’s up to you.

As always, you can split your money however you like, too, choosing whether to give it all to the publisher (i.e: Paradox), Humble, or a charity of your choice. The default charity for this month’s bundle is charity:water, who provide access to clean water to people all around the world, but you can always select your own charity if you prefer.

